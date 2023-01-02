Read full article on original website
Surviving Roommate of Idaho Murders Saw Masked Killer in the Home, According to AffidavitNikMoscow, ID
The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to PennsylvaniaMalek SherifMoscow, ID
A former student of Bryan Kohberger discusses behavioral shift following Idaho killingsMalek SherifMoscow, ID
According to a lawyer, the suspect in the Idaho college student killings wants to bypass the extradition hearing.GodwinMoscow, ID
Public Defender Anne Taylor has been identified as the defense lawyer for Idaho murder suspect Bryan KohbergerJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
St. Joseph Cancer Center & Blood Institute Earns National Accreditation from the Commission on Cancer
LEWISTON - The Commission on Cancer (CoC), a quality program of the American College of Surgeons (ACS), has once again granted Three-Year Accreditation to the cancer program at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. “St. Joes is proud to have earned this accreditation continuously since the late 1970s," said Dr. Michael...
Pullman Regional Hospital Sponsoring Family Science Night at Palouse Discovery Science Center on January 19
PULLMAN - On the evening of Thursday, January 19, Pullman Regional Hospital's Center for Learning and Innovation will sponsor the January Family Science Night at the Palouse Discovery Science Center. The FREE event is scheduled to start at 6:00 p.m. Families with children of all ages are invited to partake...
City of Lewiston hosts open house for residents to learn more about Bryden Avenue reconstruction
The City of Lewiston will hold an open house to give residents the opportunity to learn more about the reconstruction of Bryden Avenue from 4th Street to 7th Street. This open house will be held on January 17, 2023, from 4:00pm - 6:00pm at the Orchards Community Church, 822 Bryden Avenue, Lewiston, Idaho 83501. City and consultant staff will be available to describe improvements, review right-of-way impacts, and answer questions.
Construction of St. Joseph Regional Medical Center's New Acute Rehabilitation Unit to Officially Begin Next Week
LEWISTON - St. Joseph Regional Medical Center is beginning construction of a new rehabilitation unit, which will be located on the sixth floor, the hospital has announced. The $6 million project is scheduled to be finished mid-June 2023. Once complete, the acute rehabilitation unit (ARU) will provide the area’s only...
Lewiston to Launch new Stormwater Utility in 2024
LEWISTON - The Lewiston City Council Special Meeting held January 4th at 3pm, had a theme: the need to educate the public. First item on the agenda was the stormwater utility project. The Mayor and Council members heard a report given by Dustin Johnson, Public Works Director, regarding stormwater policy and updates before creating the Stormwater Utility for Lewiston. In March 2021, City Council adopted the Stormwater Master Plan in response to a federal mandate that requires a separate storm sewer system.
Paraprofessional Certificate Program at WSU Offers New Solutions for Veterinary Medicine
PULLMAN - A new program at Washington State University could alleviate some of the most pressing issues facing the veterinary profession, including staffing shortages and burnout from long hours, high workloads and stress. The problems plaguing the industry have been exacerbated in recent years, with pet ownership and service demands...
Sister of accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger starred in slasher horror flick
MOSCOW, Idaho (TND) — The sister of the suspected killer in the University of Idaho murders apparently starred in a low-budget slasher film years ago. Amanda Kohberger, sister of Bryan Kohberger, starred as "Lori" in the 2011 horror film "Two Days Back." The 96-minute flick focuses on a group...
Lewiston Woman Killed in Tuesday Crash South of Spokane
SPOKANE - Washington State Patrol reports that on January 3, 2023 at 2:21 p.m., 9 miles south of Spokane, Phillip Provoncha, 32, of Greenacres, Washington was traveling northbound on SR195 when 54-year-old Jeannette Lavance, and Eric Lavance, 61, of Lewiston, were traveling southbound and crossed over the center line near milepost 77, near Spangle.
Kohberger's Housing Situation at Latah County Jail Dependent on Evaluation Upon Arrival, Says Latah County Sherif
The Monroe County man accused of murdering Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen departed a Pennsylvania Airport heading for Idaho. Bryan C. Kohberger waived extradition to Idaho during a court hearing Tuesday, four days after he was arrested on a fugitive warrant at his parent's home for the four murders. Kohberger is expected to arrive at the Latah County Jail Wednesday afternoon.
Probable cause affidavit in case of University of Idaho murders released
The probable cause affidavit in the case of State of Idaho v. Bryan C. Kohberger has been released. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November. He arrived in Idaho Wednesday night after his arrest in Pennsylvania last week. The affidavit was written by Brett Payne,...
Roommate who survived Idaho student killings saw figure dressed in black clothing and a mask, affidavit says
Idaho officials have publicly released court documents in prosecutors' case against Bryan Kohberger, who faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the killings of four University of Idaho undergraduate students. The post Roommate who survived Idaho student killings saw figure dressed in black clothing and a mask, affidavit says appeared first on Local News 8.
Lenore Bridge to Close January 16 and 17 for Repairs
LENORE - To finalize repair to bridge deck damages which occurred during November of 2022, the Nez Perce County Road and Bridge Department is closing the Lenore Bridge on January 16 and 17, 2023. The bridge provides direct access between US-12 and the town of Lenore, Idaho to all traffic...
Lewiston couple involved in fatal traffic collision outside Spokane
Spokane - Washington State Patrol reports that on January 3, 2023 at 2:21 PM, 9 miles South of Spokane, Phillip Provoncha, 32, of Greenacres, Washington was traveling northbound on SR195 when Jeannette, 54, and EricL Lavance, 61, of Lewiston, Idaho were traveling southbound and crossed over the center lane at mile post 77.
Court Docs: Kohberger Traveled to Clarkston in Hours Following Alleged Quadruple Murders
MOSCOW, ID – A Probable Cause Affidavit says 28-year-old Brian Kohberger traveled to Clarkston just hours after the alleged murders of four University of Idaho students in mid-November. The documents also state that cell phone records also indicate that he was in the area of King Road at least a dozen times leading up to the stabbings.
Big Country's Pet of the Week
Each week we will be shining a spotlight on animals at local shelters that are looking for their forever home. This weeks Big Country Pet of the Week is Chimichanga. She is waiting to meet her new family at the Humane Society of the Palouse. Chimichanga is a black and...
Idaho State Police investigate head-on collision that happened on US 12
LEWISTON - According to Idaho State Police on January 5, 2023, at approximately 12:39 p.m. they responded to a two-vehicle, head-on collision eastbound on US 12 at the intersection of US 12 and SH 3 near Arrow Bridge, Nez Perce County, Idaho. The roadway was closed and reduced to one lane for approximately 3 hours.
ATTORNEY: Suspected Moscow Murderer 'Looks Forward to Being Exonerated'
MOSCOW, Idaho — Eleven days before four University of Idaho students were found stabbed to death in a home near campus, Bryan Kohberger was sitting in a criminology class at a college just a short drive away, leaning into a conversation about forensics, DNA and other evidence prosecutors use to win convictions.
Key takeaways from the Bryan Kohberger affidavit
DNA from a knife and cell phone records helped police connect Bryan Kohberger to the murders of four University of Idaho college students, according to court documents released Thursday. The probable cause affidavit is the first look at evidence investigators gathered to build their case against Kohberger, who was arrested...
Students, former classmates speak out on Idaho murder suspect’s behavior
PULLMAN, Wash. — Bryan Kohberger, a suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students, lived in an off-campus apartment in Pullman. The parking lot of Kohberger’s complex is always full of cars. Neighbors say there’s a lot of white vehicles, like Hyundai Elantras, the car police were looking for. Many are now in shock after police say the...
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's new defense attorney identified
Murder suspect Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of ambushing four Idaho students in November, has been assigned a provisional defense attorney from Coeur d'Alene.
