The City of Lewiston will hold an open house to give residents the opportunity to learn more about the reconstruction of Bryden Avenue from 4th Street to 7th Street. This open house will be held on January 17, 2023, from 4:00pm - 6:00pm at the Orchards Community Church, 822 Bryden Avenue, Lewiston, Idaho 83501. City and consultant staff will be available to describe improvements, review right-of-way impacts, and answer questions.

LEWISTON, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO