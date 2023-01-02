ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Big Country News

City of Lewiston hosts open house for residents to learn more about Bryden Avenue reconstruction

The City of Lewiston will hold an open house to give residents the opportunity to learn more about the reconstruction of Bryden Avenue from 4th Street to 7th Street. This open house will be held on January 17, 2023, from 4:00pm - 6:00pm at the Orchards Community Church, 822 Bryden Avenue, Lewiston, Idaho 83501. City and consultant staff will be available to describe improvements, review right-of-way impacts, and answer questions.
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Lewiston to Launch new Stormwater Utility in 2024

LEWISTON - The Lewiston City Council Special Meeting held January 4th at 3pm, had a theme: the need to educate the public. First item on the agenda was the stormwater utility project. The Mayor and Council members heard a report given by Dustin Johnson, Public Works Director, regarding stormwater policy and updates before creating the Stormwater Utility for Lewiston. In March 2021, City Council adopted the Stormwater Master Plan in response to a federal mandate that requires a separate storm sewer system.
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Lewiston Woman Killed in Tuesday Crash South of Spokane

SPOKANE - Washington State Patrol reports that on January 3, 2023 at 2:21 p.m., 9 miles south of Spokane, Phillip Provoncha, 32, of Greenacres, Washington was traveling northbound on SR195 when 54-year-old Jeannette Lavance, and Eric Lavance, 61, of Lewiston, were traveling southbound and crossed over the center line near milepost 77, near Spangle.
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Kohberger's Housing Situation at Latah County Jail Dependent on Evaluation Upon Arrival, Says Latah County Sherif

The Monroe County man accused of murdering Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen departed a Pennsylvania Airport heading for Idaho. Bryan C. Kohberger waived extradition to Idaho during a court hearing Tuesday, four days after he was arrested on a fugitive warrant at his parent's home for the four murders. Kohberger is expected to arrive at the Latah County Jail Wednesday afternoon.
LATAH COUNTY, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Probable cause affidavit in case of University of Idaho murders released

The probable cause affidavit in the case of State of Idaho v. Bryan C. Kohberger has been released. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November. He arrived in Idaho Wednesday night after his arrest in Pennsylvania last week. The affidavit was written by Brett Payne,...
MOSCOW, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Roommate who survived Idaho student killings saw figure dressed in black clothing and a mask, affidavit says

Idaho officials have publicly released court documents in prosecutors' case against Bryan Kohberger, who faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the killings of four University of Idaho undergraduate students. The post Roommate who survived Idaho student killings saw figure dressed in black clothing and a mask, affidavit says appeared first on Local News 8.
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

Lenore Bridge to Close January 16 and 17 for Repairs

LENORE - To finalize repair to bridge deck damages which occurred during November of 2022, the Nez Perce County Road and Bridge Department is closing the Lenore Bridge on January 16 and 17, 2023. The bridge provides direct access between US-12 and the town of Lenore, Idaho to all traffic...
LENORE, ID
Big Country News

Big Country's Pet of the Week

Each week we will be shining a spotlight on animals at local shelters that are looking for their forever home. This weeks Big Country Pet of the Week is Chimichanga. She is waiting to meet her new family at the Humane Society of the Palouse. Chimichanga is a black and...
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

Key takeaways from the Bryan Kohberger affidavit

DNA from a knife and cell phone records helped police connect Bryan Kohberger to the murders of four University of Idaho college students, according to court documents released Thursday. The probable cause affidavit is the first look at evidence investigators gathered to build their case against Kohberger, who was arrested...
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy