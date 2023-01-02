Read full article on original website
Brady Explains Plan to Play Week 18 Despite Locked-in Playoff Spot
The Buccaneers are locked into their playoff seed as the NFC South winner. The Buccaneers clinched the NFC South on Sunday, but that doesn’t mean Tampa Bay will take it easy this week as it prepares for the playoffs. Quarterback Tom Brady said while he understands that the Buccaneers...
Tom Brady Shares Heartfelt Message for Damar Hamlin
The Bills safety is currently in critical condition after going into cardiac arrest Sunday night. With Bills safety Damar Hamlin still in the hospital in critical condition after he went into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football, the sports world has erupted in prayers and well wishes for his recovery. Tom Brady joined them Tuesday morning and shared a message for Hamlin and his family.
Damar Hamlin’s Uncle Offers Update About Injured Bills Safety
The Buffalo safety’s uncle shared news about his nephew, who went into cardiac arrest during Monday’s Bills-Bengals game. As Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, his uncle Dorrian Glenn provided an update on the health of his nephew as well as more details about what happened following Hamlin’s collapse during Monday’s Bills-Bengals game.
Week 18 Stat Projections: Quarterbacks
Deshaun Watson ends the season as a top 10 option. The injury news was minimal on Tuesday for obvious reasons. By the end of the week, multiple players may be rested with their teams no longer in the playoff hunt. In addition, some franchises may pull some star players early in the game. More of this information will come out over the next couple of days. The quarterback position has the most injury information early in Week 18.
Week 18: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Wide Receivers
Look for a rebound Week 18 for DK Metcalf against the woeful Rams. A plus matchup is why he is the wide receiver start of the week. Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Alabama Kicker Will Reichard Reverses Decision on 2023 Season
The senior was a Lou Groza Award finalist in 2022. Alabama kicker Will Reichard announced he is returning to the Crimson Tide for a fifth and final season just weeks after he said he was entering the NFL draft. “After much prayer and guidance, I realized that I wasn’t ready...
Hamlin’s collapse during Bills game hits close to home
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s collapse on the field during Monday night’s game sent shock waves across the nation. In Champaign, a similar situation happened at a Fighting Illini football game against Michigan State more than 40 years ago. On September 11, 1982,...
Rams-Seahawks Week 18 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Seahawks are favored by nearly a touchdown at home in Week 18 against the Rams. Seattle needs a win and help to make the playoffs. The Rams have the opportunity to spoil their division rival’s playoff hopes Sunday in Seattle. The Seahawks must defeat Los Angeles for the...
NBC’s Chris Simms Rips ESPN With Profanity-Laced Rant
The NFL analyst is ready to defend his take on the league’s MVP race. Chris Simms’s takes on the NFL MVP race have created a stir on social media in recent weeks, and now Simms is firing back. The NFL analyst previously made a comment stating that quarterbacks...
Week 18: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Running Backs
Don't call it a comeback. Cam Akers is rising now that the team is providing the touches he should've seen all year. Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings.
Taylor Shares What McDermott Told Him After Hamlin Collapsed
The Bills coach didn’t want to coach the game after his safety’s on-field medical emergency. Bengals coach Zac Taylor shared on Wednesday what Bills coach Sean McDermott told him immediately after safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during their Monday night game. “When I got over there, the first thing...
Damar Hamlin improving after collapsing, going into cardiac arrest
"Tonight’s Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsed, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced.
