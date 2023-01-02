ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desmond Howard Weighs In On The Jim Harbaugh NFL Rumors

Jim Harbaugh is returning to ___ next season. Only he can fill in the blank.

Harbaugh will either return to coach the NFL or Michigan next season. Harbaugh coached the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-2014, taking a team from eight consecutive losing seasons to three-straight seasons advancing to, at least, the conference championship game.

After his second-straight College Football Playoffs loss in the Fiesta Bowl, many speculated his NCAA tenure was over.

Except for Desmond Howard.

The Michigan football alum and College GameDay host said on Monday that he doesn't think Harbaugh will leave Michigan.

“You can set your watch to this, this happens every time this time of the year. He’s not leaving,” Howard said. “He seems to be having fun in Ann Arbor. I think we’ve talked about other teams maybe leaking this to hurt recruiting. I’ve heard nothing about Harbaugh wanting to leave Ann Arbor.”

According to Mike Florio, the Denver Broncos contacted Harbaugh about their head coaching vacancy since the Wolverines' playoff loss.

Currently, there are three head coaching openings — with the Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers — in the NFL.

If Harbaugh leaves, he owes a buyout of $3 million — which lowers every year. In the eyes of an NFL franchise, that number is pocket change to pay out for a franchise coach.

Harbaugh returned to Michigan last season after interviewing with the Minnesota Vikings. That's a big reason Howard's GameDay co-host David Pollack thinks there's validity to the rumors this year.

“[But] we’re talking about 2023,” Howard said in response.

