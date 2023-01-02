Read full article on original website
Related
decrypt.co
Crypto Crystal Ball: Biggest Trends to Watch in 2023
Poised to deliver clarity on post-FTX fallout and major legal and regulatory questions, 2023 is already shaping up to be a critical year for the crypto industry. If 2022 made one thing clear about crypto, it’s that there’s absolutely no point in predicting anything. Overnight collapses of multi-billion...
decrypt.co
Why Bitcoin Supporters Organized a 'Bank Run' on Crypto Exchanges
A grassroots movement is calling on Bitcoin users to take their coins off of exchanges and out of the control of third parties. The winter holiday season might have just rolled to a close, but Bitcoin supporters had another curious tradition to carry out. Tuesday they celebrated a unique, annual, grassroots holiday known as "Proof of Keys," started in 2019 by Bitcoin entrepreneur Trace Meyer.
decrypt.co
Institutional Crypto Investments Dropped 95% to $433 Million in 2022
It's the lowest annual deposits seen since 2018, a 95% decrease from 2021, according to CoinShares. Crypto fund investments in 2022 were the lowest they’ve been since 2018, according to a new CoinShares report. “Digital assets saw inflows—investors putting money into crypto products—totaling $433 million for the whole of...
decrypt.co
U.S. Regulators Warn Banks That Crypto Is Not 'Safe and Sound'
The FDIC, Federal Reserve, and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency collaborated on the declaration. The Federal Reserve and two other U.S. regulators today issued a warning to banks about cryptocurrencies. In a joint statement, the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation...
decrypt.co
Grayscale Ethereum Trust Trades at Record 60% Low Against Ethereum
Grayscale is currently battling the SEC regarding the future legal status of its funds, as its GBTC and ETHE products trade at a discount. The Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE) now trades at a record 59.39% discount relative to the price of Ethereum (ETH), per data from YCharts. Though at one...
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
How Much Cash To Have Stashed at Home at All Times
Digital payment platforms like Venmo, PayPal and CashApp have changed the way we use and keep physical cash on hand. Most people rarely keep cash on their person, much less at home. However, there are...
AOL Corp
Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It’s Worth Checking Your Spare Change
A single quarter could be worth more than $200 — and it has nothing to do with inflation. The U.S. Sun recently reported that a rare quarter — minted in the year 2000 with an error on it — has sold for $216 on eBay. The coin is part of the state Washington quarters series featuring New Hampshire, but it was struck onto a Jefferson nickel.
Social Security update: Second check in rare double monthly payment worth $1,755 will arrive 8 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their second of two December payments in three weeks, closing out the 2022 calendar and beginning the next year's payment schedule.
We just got confirmation that interest rates on mortgages, cars, and credit cards will keep getting more expensive in 2023
The Federal Reserve confirmed in its December minutes that inflation is "unacceptably high," and interest rates won't be cut in 2023 as a result.
decrypt.co
Genesis Cuts Staff by 30% as Financial Woes From FTX Fallout Persist
Crypto lending firm Genesis is laying off staff in an effort to reduce costs and stabilize its troubled financial situation. Genesis Trading today announced massive cuts to its workforce in an effort to reduce costs at the ailing institutional crypto firm. The company did not provide precise numbers, but sources...
CNBC
Paid biweekly? Here are your 2 three-paycheck months in 2023 — and how to plan for them
If you get paid biweekly as a W-2 employee, there are two months out of the year when you will receive three paychecks instead of two. Here's how to plan ahead for those three-paycheck months. Many Americans are setting financial goals for the year ahead. An extra paycheck could help.
CNET
How to Get MS Word, Excel and PowerPoint for Free Today
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. The most recent version of the Microsoft Office suite, Microsoft 365, includes tools that you probably use at home, school or on the job. The most popular way to access these apps is by buying a Microsoft 365 membership, but those fees mount over time and can discourage you from using Word, Excel, PowerPoint, or other products. Fortunately, you can snag Microsoft 365 at no cost.
Walmart paid most of $1 billion tax for PhonePe shifting base to India
BENGALURU, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc (WMT.N) late on Wednesday confirmed that it had already paid the Indian government most of the nearly $1 billion in tax owed after digital payments company PhonePe, which the U.S. retailer owns through Flipkart, shifted its headquarters from Singapore to India.
decrypt.co
DCG Confirms Shutdown of Wealth Management Subsidiary HQ
The news comes the same day as another DCG subsidiary, crypto broker Genesis, announced a massive wave of layoffs. Digital Currency Group (DCG), the crypto conglomerate that owns beleaguered crypto broker Genesis and digital asset manager Grayscale, confirmed Thursday that it is shuttering HQ, its wealth management division, as first reported by The Information.
decrypt.co
Judge Rules Celsius Earn Account Funds Belong to Estate, Not Users
The bankruptcy court also says Celsius can sell stablecoins in Earn accounts to fund administrative expenses. Digital assets deposited in Celsius Network’s Earn program belong to the bankrupt company’s estate and not individual users, according to a Wednesday ruling by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn. The court also...
decrypt.co
Regulators Seize Millions in Robinhood Shares from FTX
The U.S. Justice Department said in a Delaware bankruptcy court hearing that it had taken custody of $450 million in Robinhood shares from FTX. In May 2022, then-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX cofounder Gary Wang formed a holding company called Emergent to purchase shares in the publicly traded Robinhood platform. In an affidavit filed in December, Bankman-Fried and Wang said they used funds taken in loans totaling $546 million from Alameda Research to buy the shares.
decrypt.co
NFT Sales in 2022 Nearly Matched the 2021 Boom, Despite Market Crash
The NFT market is down bad, but thanks to a red-hot start, the year ended almost on par with 2021. Despite months of declining sales and falling prices, overall NFT sales volume last year nearly matched the 2021 peak, according to data from DappRadar. A buzzy start to the NFT market in 2022 buoyed the year-end tally and helped make up for the several weaker months that followed, the data suggests.
decrypt.co
Silvergate Stock Down 40% Following Diem Write-Off, Job Cuts
The collapse of FTX caused a spike in withdrawals from the crypto bank, while deposits dropped to just $3.8 billion in the last quarter. Amid a “crisis of confidence” across the cryptocurrency industry, crypto banking group Silvergate Capital will cut 40% of its workforce and abandon some projects—including a blockchain-based payment solution based on Meta’s abortive Diem project.
decrypt.co
Animoca Slashes Target For Metaverse Fund to $1 Billion: ‘It Could Be Less’
The chairman of Animoca Brands had previously suggested that its metaverse fund raise could reach as much as $2 billion. Animoca Brands will aim to raise $1 billion for its metaverse investing fund in the early part of this year, softening previous ambitions to raise as much as $2 billion.
Comments / 0