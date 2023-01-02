Read full article on original website
Kimball Community Health Center in Fort Fairfield Reopens
FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WAGM) -A community health center is reopening after being closed for nearly 3 years. The Kimball Community Health Center in Fort Fairfield is once again welcoming patients. . According to Lisa Caron, the Chief Operating Officer of Pines Health Services, one of the reasons Pines decided to close Kimball at the start of the pandemic was due to staffing. Lisa Caron , the Chief Operating Officer at Pines Health Services says " It has been a little bit difficult with staffing,it’s why we combined all the offices, we had several people that were ill during the pandemic, we still do, but we made a promise that we would reopen fort fairfield and the positive comments since we put something out on facebook has been phenomenal” Caron adds that the Community Health Center has one fulltime provider and two part time providers offering services to the Fort Fairfield area.
Intervention Aroostook: 1.2.2023
On this segment of Intervention Aroostook we look at ways to celebrate the holiday season without alcohol or other toxic substances. On this segment of Intervention Aroostook, we begin a two part look at the dangers of fentanyl. Shawn Cunningham reports.
The Latest on Limestone Community School’s Soft Lockdown
The Limestone Community School went into a soft lockdown on Tuesday, January 3 around 10:30 am after an online threat. Limestone Community School on Soft Lockdown on January 3, 2023. The Maine State Police contacted the school principal, Ben Lothrop about the threat. Parents were notified and all after-school activities...
Safe Haven Baby Boxes
A New Year has begun and local police departments say they're prepared to handle whatever crises comes their way. Shawn Cunningham reports in this week's Intervention Aroostook.
2022 Year in Review - Part 1
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - As 2023 is just getting started, we look back on 2022 as it was certainly a year of highs and lows. NewsSource 8′s Brian Bouchard gives us a look at some of the top stories we covered the first half of 2022. 2022 was...
Cary Medical Center in Caribou Welcomes First Baby of The New Year
A big congratulations to Jacqueline and Nicholas Beckworth of Woodland and their entire family as they welcomed their baby son Jack Nicholas Beckworth to the world on January 1, 2023. First Baby Born at Cary Medical Center in 2023. He’s the first baby delivered this year at Cary Medical Center...
Clouds to Start with Breaks Possible This Afternoon
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Wednesday. Yesterday we had some clouds continue to develop through the course of the daytime. We were able to break apart from the clouds briefly and saw a return to some run just before sunset. We are continuing to wake up to the clouds this morning as well as some dense fog. Points North and East were dealing with visibility right at or just under a mile. This is due to the presence of moisture in the atmosphere and because of it, the National Weather Service had placed the county in a dense fog advisory.
Aroostook Snowdogs return to the court after three years on the sidelines.
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - It’s been three long years since the Snowdogs last held a practice. They were finally back on the basketball court today as they prepare for the new season. They were all smiles and ready to go. " It feels great!. Lajeanna Millers three word...
More Chances for Snow Showers Becoming Widespread by the Afternoon
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Thursday. Yesterday we started the morning off under the cloud cover, but were able to break apart from it a bit quicker than I had originally thought. That resulted in some mild temperatures with quite a few towns making it into the mid to upper 30s. Overnight cooler air made a return to the county ending our mild stretch of weather.
College Coaches continue to work over Christmas Break
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -College Coaches are always looking to the future. While their Student Athletes may have had a few days of downtime they are still trying to attend games and recruit for future teams. (Gavin Kane):” With the Christmas Break coming up that gives me an opportunity to...
A Cloudy Day is Expected with Some Chances for Snow Showers Overnight
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Tuesday. Yesterday we started the morning off under some partly cloudy skies, but clouds quickly built up and increased. We even saw some isolated snow showers develop creating a dusting of accumulation in some spots. While we likely won’t see many snow showers develop throughout the course of the daytime, clouds will continue resulting in a fairly gloomy day overall. The good news is mild temperatures will be here to stay through the mid work week as winds continue to remain out of the southwest.
Snow Shower Chances Taper Off Tonight, as Isolated Snow Shower Chances Remain in the Forecast Tomorrow and Saturday
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. We had another messy weather day stepping outside with snow showers working their way through during the middle of the day. This was thanks to an area of low pressure that tried to advance into the region today but didn’t have much luck doing so after being running into colder air. A second area of low pressure back over the great lakes will strengthen and make its way east tonight, bringing more chances for snow showers going into the day tomorrow. A stronger cold front finally moves through the region Saturday, bringing one last chance for snow showers before high pressure brings sunny skies and cooler temperatures back to the region for Sunday, and into early next week.
