FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WAGM) -A community health center is reopening after being closed for nearly 3 years. The Kimball Community Health Center in Fort Fairfield is once again welcoming patients. . According to Lisa Caron, the Chief Operating Officer of Pines Health Services, one of the reasons Pines decided to close Kimball at the start of the pandemic was due to staffing. Lisa Caron , the Chief Operating Officer at Pines Health Services says " It has been a little bit difficult with staffing,it’s why we combined all the offices, we had several people that were ill during the pandemic, we still do, but we made a promise that we would reopen fort fairfield and the positive comments since we put something out on facebook has been phenomenal” Caron adds that the Community Health Center has one fulltime provider and two part time providers offering services to the Fort Fairfield area.

FORT FAIRFIELD, ME ・ 19 HOURS AGO