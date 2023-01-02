Read full article on original website
Related
Times Gazette
What is the lesson of Noah and rhe ark?
Noah and the ark, according to Nicole, 8: “Noah had built an ark, and other people did not believe him. He got two of each animal, and then he loaded all of his stuff. It flooded, and he lived.”. A child who once appeared on Art Linkletter’s TV show...
Times Gazette
Rediscovering space in your home
My family discovered a huge new room in our house last week. OK, saying we discovered it might be a bit of an overstatement, like saying Christopher Columbus discovered a continent that already had people living there. We certainly found a better use for it, though. In our house, we’re...
Comments / 0