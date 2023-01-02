HONOLULU — The U.S. Geological Survey said Thursday Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is erupting again. The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said in a public notice that around 4:34 p.m. Hawaii Standard Time (9:34 p.m. Eastern) it detected a glow on the Kilauea summit webcam images, which indicates the eruption has resumed.

