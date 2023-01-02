Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Forks Township Fire Department battles New Year’s Day blazeLauren JessopForks Township, PA
Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway in Jim Thorpe, PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerJim Thorpe, PA
Idaho College Murders Suspect Arrested in PennsylvaniaEveryday EntertainmentAlbrightsville, PA
Formerly-Foreclosed Shopping Mall That Includes a Chick-fil-A and Outback Steakhouse Faces Uncertain FutureJoel EisenbergMontgomeryville, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AllentownTed RiversAllentown, PA
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Man shot during fight in Reading in stable condition
READING, Pa. - A man is in stable condition at the hospital after a shooting in Reading Tuesday night. Officers responded to the area of the 400 block of Wunder Street around 10 p.m. for the report of a shooting, according to a news release from the Reading Police Department.
WFMZ-TV Online
Shooting sends 1 person to hospital in Reading
READING, Pa. – Reading police are investigating a shooting in the city that sent one person to the hospital Tuesday. Shots rang out just after 10 p.m. at South 11th and Cotton streets. Authorities say officers found one person at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. They say the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man who stabbed wife in Nazareth in front of child sentenced
NAZARETH, Pa. - A man who admitted to stabbing his wife in Nazareth has been sentenced. Michael Graves, 38, was sentenced to 19 to 40 years in state prison for attempted homicide for stabbing his wife in Nazareth in March 2021, according to a news release from the Northampton County District Attorney's Office.
WFMZ-TV Online
4 wounded after shooting at Allentown youth center
Allentown police say one person was found shot at the scene. Three others were found after going to an area hospital with gunshot wounds.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police with long guns respond to Bethlehem home after request for welfare check
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A well-being check prompted police to converge on a neighborhood in Bethlehem on Monday. The Bethlehem Police Department said Tuesday it received a request around 2:30 p.m. Monday from an outside agency to check on an individual at a home in the 1500 block of E. Ninth Street.
WFMZ-TV Online
Poconos man charged in killing of 4 students arrives in Idaho
The Poconos man accused of killing four college students in Idaho is now back in that state after his arrest in Pennsylvania last week. Bryan Kohberger is locked up at the Latah County Jail. The jail released a booking photo of the 28-year-old after processing him Wednesday night. He faces...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police say dispute led to Reading shooting
READING, Pa. - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday morning in downtown Reading. A 41-year-old man was shot in the leg inside a building on the 900 block of Penn Street. According to Reading Police, just prior to the shooting, the victim and shooter were engaged in a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. State Police detail murder suspect's arrest in Poconos, previous encounters with law enforcement
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police have released new details into how they made the arrest of 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger. We have also learned about the previous encounters Kohberger had with law enforcement. On what has been reported as his cross-country drive from Washington state to Pennsylvania for the holidays,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Investigation continues into shooting outside Liberty Tap Room
EXETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police say it appears a woman shot outside a bar and restaurant in Exeter Township over the weekend was an innocent bystander. Shots rang out Friday night in the parking lot of Liberty Taproom in Exeter Township. Exeter Police responded along with other agencies. "There were...
WFMZ-TV Online
Idaho slayings suspect no longer in Monroe County jail
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The man charged in the killings of four University of Idaho students may be on his way to Idaho. Bryan Kohberger left the Monroe County Correctional Facility on Wednesday morning, authorities say, apparently beginning the process of taking him to Idaho to face four first-degree murder charges.
WFMZ-TV Online
Standoff at home in Bethlehem draws officers with long guns
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A standoff at a Bethlehem home had officers armed with long guns Monday. It all began Monday afternoon on East Ninth Street. Several streets in the neighborhood were blocked off as the standoff continued into the night. Emergency dispatchers say police cleared the scene just before 1:30...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pennsylvania State Police to discuss arrest of Idaho killings suspect
Authorities in Monroe County are set to reveal more details about the arrest of the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students. Pennsylvania State Police planned a news conference for later Tuesday on the apprehension of Bryan Kohberger, who was taken into custody early Friday morning at a home in Chestnuthill Township.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police say shooting in Reading stemmed from dispute over work being done
READING, Pa. - Reading Police are investigating a shooting that left a 41-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg late Monday morning. Police say the shooting stemmed from a dispute over work being done at a building on the 900 block of Penn Street. People in the area...
WFMZ-TV Online
Firefighters fight blaze at Schuylkill County building
W. BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. – Crews were on the scene of a fire early Thursday morning in Schuylkill County. Officials say they were dispatched just after midnight to 16 Summer Valley Road, which is the site of the former Hawk Valley General Store. No further information is available at...
WFMZ-TV Online
Crash in Nesquehoning Twp.
Tractor-trailer falls down embankment in Nesquehoning Twp. The crash happened on Route 93 by Paradise Road in Nesquehoning Township shortly after 1:30 p.m.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fiamma Italian Grill sets reopening date after fire
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - A popular Italian restaurant in Northampton County is set to reopen. Fiamma Italian Grill, which has been temporarily closed since a Feb. 13 fire damaged its kitchen and dining room, announced a reopening date of Jan. 18, 2023. The restaurant also teased a big announcement on...
WFMZ-TV Online
Blue Mountain teacher placed on leave amid police investigation
N. MANHEIM TWP., Pa. - A Schuylkill County high school teacher has been placed on leave pending the outcome of a state police investigation. A statement Tuesday from the superintendent of the Blue Mountain School District said the district was made aware of a recent YouTube video involving a Blue Mountain High School teacher.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police looking for owner of truck after hit-and-run incident at church parking lot in Bucks
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Police in Bucks County are looking for the owner of a truck they say was involved in a hit-and-run at a church parking lot. It happened in the parking lot of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Doylestown on Dec. 13 at 7 a.m., according to a news release from the Central Bucks Regional Police Department.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Serious injuries in 3-vehicle crash in Lynn Twp., fuel spills onto roadway
LYNN TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash in Lynn Township, Lehigh County Tuesday. The crash happened around 11 a.m. on Route 309, according to state police. The road was closed between the area of Gun Club Road and Mountain Road due to a significant amount...
