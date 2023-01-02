ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Man shot during fight in Reading in stable condition

READING, Pa. - A man is in stable condition at the hospital after a shooting in Reading Tuesday night. Officers responded to the area of the 400 block of Wunder Street around 10 p.m. for the report of a shooting, according to a news release from the Reading Police Department.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Shooting sends 1 person to hospital in Reading

READING, Pa. – Reading police are investigating a shooting in the city that sent one person to the hospital Tuesday. Shots rang out just after 10 p.m. at South 11th and Cotton streets. Authorities say officers found one person at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. They say the...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man who stabbed wife in Nazareth in front of child sentenced

NAZARETH, Pa. - A man who admitted to stabbing his wife in Nazareth has been sentenced. Michael Graves, 38, was sentenced to 19 to 40 years in state prison for attempted homicide for stabbing his wife in Nazareth in March 2021, according to a news release from the Northampton County District Attorney's Office.
NAZARETH, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Poconos man charged in killing of 4 students arrives in Idaho

The Poconos man accused of killing four college students in Idaho is now back in that state after his arrest in Pennsylvania last week. Bryan Kohberger is locked up at the Latah County Jail. The jail released a booking photo of the 28-year-old after processing him Wednesday night. He faces...
MOSCOW, ID
WFMZ-TV Online

Police say dispute led to Reading shooting

READING, Pa. - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday morning in downtown Reading. A 41-year-old man was shot in the leg inside a building on the 900 block of Penn Street. According to Reading Police, just prior to the shooting, the victim and shooter were engaged in a...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Investigation continues into shooting outside Liberty Tap Room

EXETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police say it appears a woman shot outside a bar and restaurant in Exeter Township over the weekend was an innocent bystander. Shots rang out Friday night in the parking lot of Liberty Taproom in Exeter Township. Exeter Police responded along with other agencies. "There were...
WFMZ-TV Online

Idaho slayings suspect no longer in Monroe County jail

STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The man charged in the killings of four University of Idaho students may be on his way to Idaho. Bryan Kohberger left the Monroe County Correctional Facility on Wednesday morning, authorities say, apparently beginning the process of taking him to Idaho to face four first-degree murder charges.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Standoff at home in Bethlehem draws officers with long guns

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A standoff at a Bethlehem home had officers armed with long guns Monday. It all began Monday afternoon on East Ninth Street. Several streets in the neighborhood were blocked off as the standoff continued into the night. Emergency dispatchers say police cleared the scene just before 1:30...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pennsylvania State Police to discuss arrest of Idaho killings suspect

Authorities in Monroe County are set to reveal more details about the arrest of the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students. Pennsylvania State Police planned a news conference for later Tuesday on the apprehension of Bryan Kohberger, who was taken into custody early Friday morning at a home in Chestnuthill Township.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Firefighters fight blaze at Schuylkill County building

W. BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. – Crews were on the scene of a fire early Thursday morning in Schuylkill County. Officials say they were dispatched just after midnight to 16 Summer Valley Road, which is the site of the former Hawk Valley General Store. No further information is available at...
WFMZ-TV Online

Crash in Nesquehoning Twp.

Tractor-trailer falls down embankment in Nesquehoning Twp. The crash happened on Route 93 by Paradise Road in Nesquehoning Township shortly after 1:30 p.m.
NESQUEHONING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fiamma Italian Grill sets reopening date after fire

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - A popular Italian restaurant in Northampton County is set to reopen. Fiamma Italian Grill, which has been temporarily closed since a Feb. 13 fire damaged its kitchen and dining room, announced a reopening date of Jan. 18, 2023. The restaurant also teased a big announcement on...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Blue Mountain teacher placed on leave amid police investigation

N. MANHEIM TWP., Pa. - A Schuylkill County high school teacher has been placed on leave pending the outcome of a state police investigation. A statement Tuesday from the superintendent of the Blue Mountain School District said the district was made aware of a recent YouTube video involving a Blue Mountain High School teacher.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy