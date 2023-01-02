ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White has died, family says

By Nathaniel Rodriguez, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

( WFLA ) — Another member of the legendary band Earth, Wind & Fire has died, according to the music group.

Sunday, the music group posted a tribute to former drummer Frederick Eugene “Fred” White, who joined the band in 1974 alongside his brothers Maurice and Verdine White. Stereogum reported that White was in the group when they recorded their classics “September,” “Boogie Wonderland,” and “Shining Star.”

Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo dead at 43

“He joins our brothers Maurice, Monte and Ronald in heaven and is now drumming with the angels!” wrote Verdine White in an Instagram post. Fred White was 67 years old.

While his death was announced Sunday, it appears that Fred White died before the new year began, with his tribute saying “In memoriam: Fred White, 1955-2022.”

According to Verdine White, his late brother was a child protege who already had gold records under his belt when he was 16 years old. Aside from his work with Earth, Wind & Fire, Fred White also played the drums for Donnie Hathaway, Deniece Willaims, Ramsey Lewis, and the Emotions, according to Stereogum.

“But more than that at home and beyond he was the wonderful bro that was always entertaining and delightfully mischievous!” Verdine White said. “And we could always count on him to make a seemingly bad situation more light-hearted!”

Singer Anita Pointer of The Pointer Sisters dies at age 74

The news of Fred White’s death prompted messages of support from other members of the music industry.

“Sending my love and deepest condolences to you and the family,” musician Lenny Kravitz said. “I was blessed to have been in his presence and blessed to have been influenced by him. A true king. Rest in power.”

As of Monday, the cause of Fred White’s death was unknown.

He was the third prominent musician to die this past weekend. Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters died Saturday and Rapper Lola “Gangsta Boo” Mitchell was found dead in her home Sunday.

