Ann Arbor, MI

thecomeback.com

Michigan player calls out Wisconsin ‘scumbags’

Michigan basketball star Hunter Dickinson certainly doesn’t hold back when it comes to describing his Big Ten rivals. During an appearance on the RoundBall Podcast, Dickinson let it be known that he does not think very highly of the Wisconsin Badgers. “Wisconsin, I mean they’re just… they’re just… they’re...
MADISON, WI
OnlyHomers

NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions sign LB Julian Stanford

Following their 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 17, the Detroit Lions are now sitting at 8-8 on the season, and their playoff hopes are still alive. In fact, depending on what happens earlier in the day, their matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football could end up being a winner take all battle for the final NFL wild card spot.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Michigan loses another player to the transfer portal

It has not been the best week for Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines. First, they got beat in the College Football Playoff by the TCU Horned Frogs — a team they were supposedly better than. Adding insult to figurative injury, Michigan has seen three players enter the transfer...
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Sports

Dribble Handoff: Missouri's Dennis Gates, New Mexico's Richard Pitino among early picks for Coach of the Year

College basketball's 2022 coaching carousel spun into overdrive when six of the SEC's 14 jobs changed hands. Otherwise, Butler, Kansas State, Louisville, Maryland, Seton Hall, Villanova, Xavier were among the other notable schools to undergo coaching changes. Not to be forgotten, Duke has a new coach for the first time since the 1980-81 season as well. The Blue Devils made their succession plan from Mike Krzyzewski to Jon Scheyer known well in advance, but it still goes down as a coaching change that occurred in the 2022 offseason.
ILLINOIS STATE
247Sports

Michigan football analyst departs for position coach role

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — John Morookian, who worked this season as an offensive analyst for the Michigan football program, has been hired as offensive tackles and tight ends coach at Charlotte, the program announced Thursday. Morookian will work under Biff Poggi, the former associate head coach and analyst for...
ANN ARBOR, MI
tourcounsel.com

Michigan Stadium | Largest Stadium in the United States

Michigan Stadium, opened in 1927, is currently the largest stadium in the United States and the third largest in the world. Originally with a capacity for 72,000 spectators, it now has an official capacity of 107,601 spectators. Michigan Stadium, which has 109,901 seats and has been the home of the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Former Michigan OL named RB, special teams coach at Charlotte

Former Michigan offensive lineman Greg Froelich is moving up the collegiate coaching ranks. After time as an analyst for 2 B1G schools, he gets his first coaching job as Charlotte’s running back coach and special teams coordinator. His previous jobs include special teams and running backs analyst at his...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Alabama proves it's in a different stratosphere despite 'disappointing' 2022

In August, college football fans identified Alabama as a favorite to make the College Football Playoff and potentially win the national title. The Crimson Tide, after all, returned 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, reigning SEC Defensive Player of the Year Will Anderson and landed five-star transfer running back Jahmyr Gibbs from Georgia Tech.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thecomeback.com

Paul Finebaum gets brutally honest about Jim Harbaugh

While rumors swirl around Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and his seemingly inevitable move back to the NFL, Paul Finebaum wanted to make sure he got in at least one more shot over the way Harbaugh’s Wolverines game-planned in their Fiesta Bowl loss to the TCU Horned Frogs. “This...
MICHIGAN STATE

