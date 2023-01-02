Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Teacher Creates Selfie Wall at Gentlemen's Club After Viral Inappropriate Pic LeakBridget MulroyPhiladelphia, PA
Two Longstanding Marshalls Locations Permanently Closing On January 14thJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Greg Abbott satisfied with busing over 16,500 migrants to sanctuary cities: Should he spend more money on them?Mark StarTexas State
James Beard Foundation Taste America 2023 Gala Event in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Get a Taste of Philadelphia's Diverse CuisineCorrie WritingPhiladelphia, PA
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines
The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
ClutchPoints
Cowboys make another move at WR, but it’s not Odell Beckham Jr.
For a good part of the past two months, the Dallas Cowboys have toyed around with the idea of signing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. amid his recovery from the torn left ACL he suffered back in February. However, Beckham still hasn’t progressed far enough in his recovery, leading to the Cowboys’ pursuit of other options at WR.
Cowboys Jerry Jones on Bills' Damar Hamlin: 'Watched in Fear'
While being proud of the way the scary situation was handled Monday night in Cincinnati, the owner said there's no clear-cut path for the NFL moving forward.
Buffalo Bills Announce Update On Damar Hamlin This Tuesday Afternoon
The Buffalo Bills just offered the latest on Damar Hamlin's status. In a tweet posted this Tuesday afternoon, the Bills announced Hamlin spent the night in the intensive care unit. Today, he remains in that unit and is in critical condition. "Damar Hamlin spent last night in the ...
NBC Sports
Damar Hamlin family spokesperson says, “He’s fighting”
Few details are available regarding the status of Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains sedated and in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest on Monday night. Jordon Rooney, a marketing representative for Bills safety Damar Hamlin and a spokesperson for the Hamlin family, appeared earlier today on ABC’s Good Morning America.
Look: Tom Brady Reacts To The Damar Hamlin Situation
The NFL world is still in shock after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night. Tom Brady joined many concerned onlookers in sending his best wishes to Hamlin. "We're praying for Damar and his family this morning in Tampa," Brady wrote Tuesday morning. "Moments like this...
Bills Issue Update on Damar Hamlin’s Status After On-Field Collapse
The Buffalo safety was taken off the field in an ambulance after collapsing during Monday-night’s game vs. the Bengals.
Commanders sign ex-Eagles linebacker
The Washington Commanders have made some roster moves ahead of their Week 18 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. The team announced that linebacker De’Jon Harris has been placed on injured reserve and as a corresponding move they have signed Nathan Gerry from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.
Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup.
NFL Analysis Network
Eagles Get Massive Injury Updates On Two Key Defenders
For the Philadelphia Eagles, it looked like a foregone conclusion that they would be the No. 1 overall seed in the NFL. They went 13-1 to begin the season but have hit a snag recently, losing their last two games. That has put some pressure on them as the teams chasing them in the NFC, the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers, have all kept winning.
FOX Sports
Can TCU threaten Georgia in the National Title game? | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt discussed the matchup between the TCU Horned Frogs vs. the Georgia Bulldogs. TCU will need an explosive player to threaten Georgia. Max Duggan will have to make big plays to put pressure on Georgia. Duggan will have to rely on Quentin Johnston and make big plays late in the game. Overall, Joel picks Georgia to win the title back-to-back seasons.
Battle of No. 1: Top HS sophomore Cameron Boozer topples top senior D.J. Wagner
Two of the top high school players in the country faced off Wednesday evening as D.J. Wagner and Camden (New Jersey) traveled to Miami to play Cameron Boozer's Christopher Columbus team. The No. 11 Explorers edged out the No. 4 Panthers 75-66, handing Camden its first loss of the season.
FOX Sports
Broncos host playoff-bound Chargers, aim to avoid 13th loss
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos began the season with high hopes of ending their protracted playoff drought and making a deep postseason run behind veteran QB Russell Wilson and rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Instead, they head into Sunday's finale against Justin Herbert and the playoff-bound Los...
FOX Sports
CFP title game preview: Where Georgia, TCU will try to find an edge
The 2022 college football season began 135 days ago across the pond in Ireland between two teams that didn't have a sniff of the postseason. After a crescendo of College Football Playoff semifinals to close out the calendar year, the season comes to a close on Monday night in Los Angeles, as No. 1 Georgia tries to defend its crown against the true Hollywood story being authored by No. 3 TCU.
FOX Sports
Bills safety Damar Hamlin showing ‘remarkable improvement’
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown what physicians treating him are calling "remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours," the team announced Thursday, three days after the player went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field. "While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he...
Eagles light up the Lincoln Financial Field blue to support Damar Hamlin, Bills
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Ever since Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and dropped on the field after making a tackle Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, the rest of the NFL and sports world have shown a ton of support.The Eagles continued that Wednesday night as they lit up Lincoln Financial Field blue to support Hamlin and the Bills. "Our prayers are with Damar, his family and [the] @BuffaloBills," the Eagles tweeted. Two days after the injury, Hamlin is recovering in the hospital and moving in "a positive direction." CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told CBS Mornings Hamlin may have suffered "commotio cordis," where trauma can cause the heart to have an arrhythmia. Main Line Health Dr. William Gray also suspects that.The game between the Bills and Bengals Monday night was eventually postponed and won't be played this week, the NFL said. The league has not made any changes to its Week 18 schedule.
Comments / 0