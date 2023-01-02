PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Ever since Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and dropped on the field after making a tackle Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, the rest of the NFL and sports world have shown a ton of support.The Eagles continued that Wednesday night as they lit up Lincoln Financial Field blue to support Hamlin and the Bills. "Our prayers are with Damar, his family and [the] @BuffaloBills," the Eagles tweeted. Two days after the injury, Hamlin is recovering in the hospital and moving in "a positive direction." CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told CBS Mornings Hamlin may have suffered "commotio cordis," where trauma can cause the heart to have an arrhythmia. Main Line Health Dr. William Gray also suspects that.The game between the Bills and Bengals Monday night was eventually postponed and won't be played this week, the NFL said. The league has not made any changes to its Week 18 schedule.

