Bob Dick
3d ago
With the Supreme Court overturning Roe, they have effectively reduced all women and girls to a"Second Class Person". Now that the State can lay a claim on their body, meaning their "Person", they can't be American and loses that privilege.
D
3d ago
she agrees with everything with DeSantis, which means she is not for women 🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮
bigbear
3d ago
I hope he doesn't change anything. He has a losing path right now.
11
