The USC Trojans came to the Cotton Bowl knowing they were likely in for another shootout, another game in which the offense had to remain in control and not waste possessions. In the first half against the Tulane Green Wave, USC did waste one possession on a Caleb Williams interception, but that was the only drive in which the Trojans didn’t score. They put seven points on the board in their other four drives and grabbed a 28-14 halftime lead by converting 9 of 10 third downs, unofficially all 10 third downs if you treat fourth-down conversions and successful third-down conversions.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO