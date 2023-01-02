Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin Was Raised by Parents Who Worked Incredibly Hard to Provide for Him
Following one of the most terrifying on-field incidents in the history of the NFL, sports fans and people more generally around the world are hoping as hard as they can that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be OK. Article continues below advertisement. Damar collapsed during the first quarter of...
Family ties with Colorado's new staff made Carter Stoutmire pick the Buffaloes
Carter Stoutmire admits life has gotten "a lot less stressful" the past two weeks since he ended his recruitment by signing a national letter of intent with Colorado. The 6-foot-0, 190-pound defensive back from Plano (Texas) Prestonwood Christian had been verbally committed to Arizona for six-and-a-half months, so it was not easy to cut ties with the Wildcats.
USC football news: Lincoln Riley’s head-scratching press conference move after Cotton Bowl loss
Lincoln Riley did not seem to be in the mood to speak to reporters following the USC Trojans’ 46-45 loss to the Tulane Green Wave in the Cotton Bowl on Monday, as the USC football head coach only fielded three questions in the postgame press conference, according to Ryan Kartje of The Los Angeles Times.
Oklahoma QB Jackson Arnold, Sooners Impress But Come Up Short in Under Armour Game
Arnold led a touchdown drive at the end of the first half, and he almost did it again late in the game with his team needing a touchdown to tie.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Chris Hatcher's impact on both Sonny Dykes and Kirby Smart
Georgia and TCU will meet for the national championship on Monday. Few know that without a small school called Valdosta State and a coach named Chris Hatcher, the 2023 title game could look a lot different.
NFL speaks on Hamlin, game safety at press conference
The conference comes two days after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during the first quarter of the Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengels game.
WATCH: Texas safety signee Derek Williams picks off future Oklahoma QB Jackson Arnold in UA All-American Game
Earlier this season, Texas fans experienced one of the best results against Oklahoma in recent history during the 2022 Red River Shootout when the Longhorns put together a 49-o thumping against the rival Sooners. The Longhorn faithful earned another set of bragging rights this week thanks to Texas safety signee...
Missouri hiring Kirby Moore as OC: Fresno State assistant, younger brother of Cowboys' Kellen Moore enters SEC
Missouri is hiring Kirby Moore to be the Tigers' offensive coordinator, 247Sports' Chris Hummer reported Wednesday. Moore spent six seasons on the Fresno State football coaching staff from 2017-22 and served as the wide receivers coach (2017-19) before being promoted to passing game coordinator (2020-21) and then offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach this past season, when the Bulldogs rehired former head coach Jeff Tedford, who initially spent 2017-19 leading the program. Moore is the younger brother of former Boise State quarterback and Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. He played wide receiver at Boise State from 2009-13 and served as a graduate assistant under Chris Peterson at Washington from 2015-16.
Photos from Tulane's dramatic Cotton Bowl win over USC and Alex Grinch
That isn’t how the USC Trojans had wanted their season to end. Late in the fourth quarter, USC held a 45-30 lead, but chaos ensued. Tulane scored a ling touchdown, Mario Williams bobbled the kickoff at the one yard line, Tulane got a safety on USC, and then, the Green Wave scored the game-winning score with eight seconds left.
Area sports scoreboard for Wednesday, January 4
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL AREA SCORES Salem 43, Alliance 25 ...
Lincoln Riley's loyalty to Alex Grinch can't exceed his loyalty to Caleb Williams and the USC offense
The USC Trojans came to the Cotton Bowl knowing they were likely in for another shootout, another game in which the offense had to remain in control and not waste possessions. In the first half against the Tulane Green Wave, USC did waste one possession on a Caleb Williams interception, but that was the only drive in which the Trojans didn’t score. They put seven points on the board in their other four drives and grabbed a 28-14 halftime lead by converting 9 of 10 third downs, unofficially all 10 third downs if you treat fourth-down conversions and successful third-down conversions.
