WTRF
WVU wrestling kicks off 2023 against Ohio
The West Virginia University wrestling team returns home to begin the new year inside the WVU Coliseum against Ohio on Friday, Jan. 6, at 8 p.m. ET. Join us for Superhero Night in the Coliseum, as the first 250 fans through the gates will receive a WVU wrestling, superhero-themed t-shirt. The contest has also been declared a True-Blue match, with all fans encouraged to wear Mountaineer blue. It’s also the second Weekday Happy Hour of the season.
No. 3 Kansas rolls into matchup with West Virginia
No. 3 Kansas bids to continue its winning ways on Saturday when it visits West Virginia at Morgantown, W. Va. The Jayhawks (13-1, 2-0 Big 12) recorded their seventh straight victory with a 75-72 triumph over Texas Tech on Tuesday night. The decision snapped a 29-game home winning streak for the Red Raiders.
WVU now offers custom football jerseys
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia fans can now purchase a jersey representing their favorite Mountaineer football player. WVU announced on Twitter that the shirts are up for sale on ShopWVU.com, the official store of the Mountaineers on the Fanatics network of sites. Fans have the choice to select from a list of WVU football players, and all proceeds directly benefit Mountaineer student-athletes.
Free throws could decide Saturday’s sold-out clash with No. 3 Kansas
MORGANTOWN — Saturday’s sold-out Coliseum crowd will pack West Virginia’s home arena hoping to see what Mountaineer Nation has seen six times previously: WVU knocking off a nationally ranked Kansas team. West Virginia (10-4, 0-2 Big 12) has struggled in multiple key areas through the first two...
WVU cools after half, No. 11 ISU tops Mountaineers
For two quarters, it looked like the Mountaineers could pull off a road upset. After halftime, Iowa State took over. The 11th-ranked Cyclones (10-2, 2-0 Big 12) dominated the boards, posting a plus-21 rebounding margin over the visiting Mountaineers (9-4, 0-2) to take a 70-50 win at the James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa on Wednesday. Stephanie Soares powered Iowa State in the win, recording a double-double with 13 points and 20 rebounds.
How to watch Rodney Gallagher, Josiah Trotter in high school All-American game Saturday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Two of West Virginia football’s highest-rated recruits in the 2023 recruiting class will play their final high school football game on Saturday. They will suit up on the same team and appear on the national stage. Pennsylvania natives, and four-star-caliber recruits Rodney Gallagher III and...
Wrestling announces three time changes
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University wrestling team has announced time changes to three upcoming home events this season. WVU’s duals against Iowa State (Feb. 3), Air Force (Feb. 10), and Clarion (Feb. 17) have all been moved up to 7 p.m. ET. The three matchups were each originally planned to begin at 8 p.m.
New stores are coming to the Highlands
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — There is some great news to kick off the New Year at the Highlands. Two new stores are open and four more will be open sometime later this year. Rally House and Play-it-Again Sports are in the power center area near Menard’s. Rally House is a specialty sports store and will focus on teams from our region including the Steelers, Penguins, Pirates, WVU and Ohio State.
West Virginia state senator says the legislature doesn’t control PEIA
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – As of July 1, state employees may no longer have their medical care covered at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital. Jim Kaufman, President and CEO of the West Virginia Hospitals Association, made that announcement on MetroNews TalkLine on Thursday. It comes after years of issues funding...
West Virginia woman allegedly shoots Ohio man in the face on New Year’s Eve
MONROE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A Paden City, West Virginia woman was arrested in Monroe County, Ohio on New Year’s Eve after allegedly shooting a man in the face, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Sheriff Charles Black Jr. says that the incident started...
Medical professionals say this is one of the worst flu seasons ever
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Nearly every state is seeing ‘high’ or ‘very high’ flu activity, according to the CDC. In Ohio County, the health department administrator says not only did the flu start earlier than usual, but it started at an elevated rate. Usually it starts...
Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; report
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Police Chief Justin McIntire was fatally shot in Brackenridge, Allegheny County on Monday evening, according to Pennsylvania Governor-elect Josh Shapiro. According to police officials in Allegheny County, 28-year-old Aaron Lamont Swan Jr. of Duquesne was involved in multiple chases with police over two days...
Belmont County Jail inmate dies of drug overdose, employee and other inmates treated
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — An inmate at the Belmont County Jail has died of a drug overdose and two others were treated and have recovered. One female jail employee who may have been exposed to the drug was also treated as a precautionary measure. Sheriff Dave Lucas feels...
