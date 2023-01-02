ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

WLUC

Negaunee DDA to hold bike input session

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee’s Downtown Development Authority is calling all bike enthusiasts. Sunday, Jan. 8 Negaunee officials will hold a bike input session at the Upper Peninsula Brewing Company from 2 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. The public is welcome to voice their thoughts on how the city can...
NEGAUNEE, MI
WLUC

Upper Michigan Ice Racing Association delays opening weekend

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Michigan Ice Racing Association is preparing to kick off its season after an unexpected delay. The association planned to open this weekend but due to weather conditions, the opening day is postponed to next week. Meanwhile, they will use the week to finish the ice on the rink for opening day. Secretary for the association Jon Kay said they are looking forward to the season.
GWINN, MI
WLUC

Sunny 101.9 WKQS FM is turning 25 years old on Thursday

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Sunny 101.9 FM has served Marquette County with quality news, sports, and weather coverage since 1998. On Thursday, the station will hit a milestone of 25 years. Media Brew Communications Market Manager Mark Evans said business at the station is always changing but the important things stay the same.
WLUC

906 Adventure Team finds new home in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 906 Adventure Team is packing up and moving. What was originally proposed to be a hotel on Lakeshore Boulevard in Marquette will now be a green space and basecamp for the 906 Adventure Team. The 906 Adventure Team hopes to bring adventure to the backyards...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

First baby born in the Upper Peninsula in 2023

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The first baby born in the Upper Peninsula this year was at UP Health System - Marquette. Luzianna Guadalupe was born at 1:10 a.m. on January 1, 2023. She weighs seven pounds, 3.8 ounces and is 19 inches long. She was born to parents Gina and...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

410 Ice Rink presents Ishpeming Township Fire Department with $2,500 donation

ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ishpeming Township ice rink presented its fire department with a donation on Wednesday. The 410 Ice Rink held the Fire and Ice Hockey Tournament last Saturday. It was a fundraiser for the Ishpeming Township Fire Department. Wednesday, the rink presented the fire department with a $2,500 check.
ISHPEMING, MI
UPMATTERS

In-home veterinary nursing, hospice care offered in U.P.

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Hospice is an essential health care service that tends to terminally ill patients and their families. But, did you know hospice care can be provided to animals as well?. Compassionate Pet Care of the Upper Peninsula is an in-home veterinary nursing service located in...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

How to start your own compost bin

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today returns for its first show of the new year!. Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson talk about resolutions and goal-setting, Lake Superior State University’s banished words list, and returning gifts. It’s a week of resolutions. Up first: becoming more eco-conscious. Marquette County...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

New Year nutrition tips from MQT Nutrition, one registered dietitian

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Getting in shape can be an exciting thing, but unfortunately for most, it can be an upsetting experience. Research from Scientific American magazine said 80 % of people that start diets quit within the first few months. Certified Health and Nutrition Coach Lauren Spranger said it starts with making minor adjustments.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Winter sport professionals have tips for UP winter sports beginners

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Every year around the U.P. there are more and more beginners trying out different winter sports. Stores like Down Wind Sports in Marquette state educating beginners as one of their main goals. Co-owner Bill Thompson said when it comes to etiquette, there are a few things to remember.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Breaking News: Fire crews on the scene at Birchgrove Mobile Home Community

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Fire, Chocolay Township Fire and Semco Energy are all on the scene of an early morning fire in Marquette. According to a TV6 reporter on the scene, around 2:30 a.m. Friday morning the flames were put out, but heavy smoke was still coming from the mobile home located at lot 12 in the Birchgrove Mobile Home Community.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Marquette Township Board holds regular meeting, discusses 2023 goals

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Township Board met for a regular meeting Wednesday. On the agenda was a presentation from the Iron Ore Heritage Recreation Authority, the consideration of a real estate proposal, and a discussion on 2023 priority goals. To prepare for the new year, the board will...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Bay College seeking applicants for president

ESCANABA and IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Bay College is looking for applicants, as the university looks to hire its next president. The Bay College Board of Trustees invites nominations and applications for the position of President of Bay de Noc Community College to replace Dr. Laura Coleman, who will retire as President effective June 30, 2023, after serving as the fifth and longest-serving President in Bay College’s 60-year history.
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

American Heart Association stresses importance of knowing CPR

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Buffalo Bills’ player’s on-field collapse is a reminder that a heart emergency could arise at any moment. Health professionals are encouraging the public to learn skills like CPR in case an emergency does happen. Across the U.P., there are opportunities to get certified...
MARQUETTE, MI

