WLUC
Check out what’s in store for Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique in the new year
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique is getting ready for a year of new inventory, artists, and craft trends. Though the start of the year is a slow time for many gift shops, Amelia’s is rolling out exclusive deals on Facebook and hosting workshops and events to keep customers coming through the door.
WLUC
Negaunee DDA to hold bike input session
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee’s Downtown Development Authority is calling all bike enthusiasts. Sunday, Jan. 8 Negaunee officials will hold a bike input session at the Upper Peninsula Brewing Company from 2 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. The public is welcome to voice their thoughts on how the city can...
WLUC
Northern Lights YMCA reports a steady increase in new members since November
IRON MOUNTAIN & ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Working out more often is one of the most popular New Year’s resolutions. The Northern Lights YMCA (NLYMCA) in Dickinson and Delta Counties reports a steady increase in new membership. In the last two months, the Y estimates about 400 new memberships...
WLUC
Ishpeming Ski Club to host Annual Ski Jump Tournament Jan. 20 & 21
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The 136th Annual Ishpeming Ski Club Ski Jumping Tournament is returning to the U.P. once again. The tournament will be held at the U.P. Nordic Ski Complex on Friday, Jan. 20 and Saturday, Jan. 21. This event is just one stop for both the regional premier...
WLUC
Upper Michigan Ice Racing Association delays opening weekend
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Michigan Ice Racing Association is preparing to kick off its season after an unexpected delay. The association planned to open this weekend but due to weather conditions, the opening day is postponed to next week. Meanwhile, they will use the week to finish the ice on the rink for opening day. Secretary for the association Jon Kay said they are looking forward to the season.
WLUC
Sunny 101.9 WKQS FM is turning 25 years old on Thursday
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Sunny 101.9 FM has served Marquette County with quality news, sports, and weather coverage since 1998. On Thursday, the station will hit a milestone of 25 years. Media Brew Communications Market Manager Mark Evans said business at the station is always changing but the important things stay the same.
WLUC
906 Adventure Team finds new home in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 906 Adventure Team is packing up and moving. What was originally proposed to be a hotel on Lakeshore Boulevard in Marquette will now be a green space and basecamp for the 906 Adventure Team. The 906 Adventure Team hopes to bring adventure to the backyards...
WLUC
First baby born in the Upper Peninsula in 2023
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The first baby born in the Upper Peninsula this year was at UP Health System - Marquette. Luzianna Guadalupe was born at 1:10 a.m. on January 1, 2023. She weighs seven pounds, 3.8 ounces and is 19 inches long. She was born to parents Gina and...
WLUC
410 Ice Rink presents Ishpeming Township Fire Department with $2,500 donation
ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ishpeming Township ice rink presented its fire department with a donation on Wednesday. The 410 Ice Rink held the Fire and Ice Hockey Tournament last Saturday. It was a fundraiser for the Ishpeming Township Fire Department. Wednesday, the rink presented the fire department with a $2,500 check.
WLUC
Snow cancels school, changes plans for central Upper Michigan residents
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Lake effect snowfall across the Upper Peninsula did more than blanket roofs and roads Thursday. Students and teachers in Marquette, Baraga and Alger counties woke up to find school had been closed for the day - or they knew the night before. The heavy snow resulted...
UPMATTERS
In-home veterinary nursing, hospice care offered in U.P.
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Hospice is an essential health care service that tends to terminally ill patients and their families. But, did you know hospice care can be provided to animals as well?. Compassionate Pet Care of the Upper Peninsula is an in-home veterinary nursing service located in...
WLUC
How to start your own compost bin
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today returns for its first show of the new year!. Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson talk about resolutions and goal-setting, Lake Superior State University’s banished words list, and returning gifts. It’s a week of resolutions. Up first: becoming more eco-conscious. Marquette County...
WLUC
Looking to get your finances in order in 2023? Certified financial planner shares tips to help you start saving
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday’s episode of Upper Michigan Today... it’s day two of resolution week and Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon are hoping to get their finances in check this year. Certified Financial Planner Scott Sampeer joins to share a crash course in saving for everyone...
Whitmer's 'Mitten' mittens came from Marquette shop in Upper Peninsula
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wore distinctive black and white “Mitten” mittens at her outdoor inaugural event in Lansing on New Year’s Day. The cozy mitts came off when she took the oath of office for her second term as the state’s governor, though she put them back on midway through her speech, and held her hands high. ...
WLUC
New Year nutrition tips from MQT Nutrition, one registered dietitian
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Getting in shape can be an exciting thing, but unfortunately for most, it can be an upsetting experience. Research from Scientific American magazine said 80 % of people that start diets quit within the first few months. Certified Health and Nutrition Coach Lauren Spranger said it starts with making minor adjustments.
WLUC
Winter sport professionals have tips for UP winter sports beginners
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Every year around the U.P. there are more and more beginners trying out different winter sports. Stores like Down Wind Sports in Marquette state educating beginners as one of their main goals. Co-owner Bill Thompson said when it comes to etiquette, there are a few things to remember.
WLUC
Breaking News: Fire crews on the scene at Birchgrove Mobile Home Community
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Fire, Chocolay Township Fire and Semco Energy are all on the scene of an early morning fire in Marquette. According to a TV6 reporter on the scene, around 2:30 a.m. Friday morning the flames were put out, but heavy smoke was still coming from the mobile home located at lot 12 in the Birchgrove Mobile Home Community.
WLUC
Marquette Township Board holds regular meeting, discusses 2023 goals
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Township Board met for a regular meeting Wednesday. On the agenda was a presentation from the Iron Ore Heritage Recreation Authority, the consideration of a real estate proposal, and a discussion on 2023 priority goals. To prepare for the new year, the board will...
WLUC
Bay College seeking applicants for president
ESCANABA and IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Bay College is looking for applicants, as the university looks to hire its next president. The Bay College Board of Trustees invites nominations and applications for the position of President of Bay de Noc Community College to replace Dr. Laura Coleman, who will retire as President effective June 30, 2023, after serving as the fifth and longest-serving President in Bay College’s 60-year history.
WLUC
American Heart Association stresses importance of knowing CPR
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Buffalo Bills’ player’s on-field collapse is a reminder that a heart emergency could arise at any moment. Health professionals are encouraging the public to learn skills like CPR in case an emergency does happen. Across the U.P., there are opportunities to get certified...
