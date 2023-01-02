Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Hands-only CPR training to be held in south Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local community is gaining the skills to save a life. The City of Jackson, along with the American Red Cross, are partnering to educate locals on a needed practice. “The South Jackson Community Center is doing a hands-only CPR training, and we are going to...
WBBJ
Wednesday is World Braille Day
JACKSON, Tenn. — It is World Braille Day!. Braille is a tactile representation of alphabetic and numerical symbols used by those of us who are blind or partially sighted to read. World Braille Day was established in 2018 by the United Nations to raise awareness to this important means...
WBBJ
HCMC spotlights first baby of 2023
PARIS, Tenn. — Henry County Medical Center is spotlighting their New Year baby for 2023. Franklin Matthew was born at 6:53 a.m. on January 1, to proud parents Ashley Orr and Justin Blankenship, of Paris, Tennessee. Matthew weighed in at eight pounds, three ounces and 19.3 inches long. Matthew...
WBBJ
United Way of West TN establishes Office of Childhood Success
JACKSON, Tenn. — United Way of West Tennessee announces its current education initiatives have been merged under an umbrella called the Office of Childhood Success. According to a press release, the classification was created to emphasize the organization’s increased support in the areas of early childhood development and educational programming across the region.
WBBJ
Lexington Utilities gives update on water
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — After hearing of concern from residents about the water quality in their area, we reached out to Lexington Utilities. There was concern over water looking “milky” in the Lexington area after their recent loss of water just before Christmas. Lexington Utilities General Manager Michael...
WBBJ
No injuries in Wednesday morning house fire
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Fire Department was on the scene of a house fire Wednesday morning. The department says their crews responded to a home that was heavily involved, but was brought under control within several minutes. The fire department reports no one was injured, but the family...
WBBJ
Local pastors gather to pray for local senior living facility
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local pastors come together for the first prayer circle of the year. Pastor Clarence Currie and several local pastors met Thursday morning to pray for the residents and staff at Laurelwood Health Care in Jackson. The group also celebrated four years of meeting in different areas...
WBBJ
Local sorority to host swim class for kids
UPDATE (1/5/23): All spots are currently full, however you may still call to be placed on their wait list. JACKSON, Tenn. — A local sorority is hosting a swim class for kids!. Swim 1922, which is set for February 4, is being hosted by Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc.
wpsdlocal6.com
Obion County Schools postpones students' return to school until Jan. 9
OBION COUNTY, TN — Students in Obion County, Tennessee, were expected to return to school on Thursday after a recent winter storm caused leaks and water damage in some school buildings. But, the district announced in a Facebook post this week that, their return has been postponed until Monday, Jan. 9.
WBBJ
Nearly 320 acres of forestland protected in Hardin Co. after nonprofits team up
HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Nearly 320 acres of forestland in Savannah is now protected through a new conservation easement announced by TennGreen Land Conservancy and The Nature Conservancy in Tennessee. According to a press release, the easement will protect drinking water quality for nearby communities, as well as safeguard...
WBBJ
Mrs. Edna Smith Williams
Services for Mrs. Edna Smith Williams, age 61 of Bells, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023, 12 Noon at the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church; 106 Glass Street in Jackson, Tennessee. The interment will be in the Oakview Memorial Park in Alamo, Tennessee. The visitation for Mrs. Williams...
wnbjtv.com
High Egg prices effecting Latham's in Jackson
JACKSON, TENN (WNBJ)- An outbreak of bird flu has caused the price of eggs to double!. You could get a dozen grade A egg’s for $1.72 in October, now the average price is more than $3.59 a dozen!. The couple of bucks extra may not cause your budget to...
radionwtn.com
First Baby Of 2023 Arrives At Baptist Memorial-Union City
Union City, Tenn.–The New Year’s baby born at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City was something of a surprise to the parents since she wasn’t due until January 17. Baby Carolina Rayne was born at 9:05 p.m. January 1 to Rachel and Elijah Carpenter of Camden. The baby weighed 6 pounds and 8 ounces.
WBBJ
Morris O. “Moe” Martin
Services for Morris O. “Moe” Martin, age 54 of Bells, Tennessee will be held on Sunday, January 8, 2023, 12 Noon at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. The interment will be in the Harris Grove Cemetery in Alamo, Tennessee. If you like to send flowers in memory of Mr. Martin,...
WBBJ
Crime Stoppers 01-04-23
Crime Stoppers needs your help locating the man responsible for scamming a clerk at Walmart. The thief asked the clerk to load $400 on a cash card. He also told her he worked at Walmart in the electronics section and could walk her through the process. Instead, he walked out with $900.
Tennessee Police Find 77 Neglected Dogs Living in Abandoned Home
Dozens of neglected dogs were rescued from horrendous living conditions recently in northwestern Tennessee. 77 pups total were seized from a property that was quite literally rotting. Neglected Dogs Living in Squalor The Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit, was called upon, in partnership with the Dyer City Police Department, to rescue the dogs. […] The post Tennessee Police Find 77 Neglected Dogs Living in Abandoned Home appeared first on DogTime.
WBBJ
JMCSS is renewing its math curriculum
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System is renewing its curriculum in a specific subject. The state requires every school district to adopt new curriculum on a cycle. Tuesday, the school system met at Northeast Middle School to sample vendors for a new math curriculum. “We’re at the...
WBBJ
USJ to present “Murder on the Orient Express’
JACKSON, Tenn. — Murder on the Orient Express is coming to the Hub City. The University School of Jackson will be presenting the show, along with a dinner on January 13 and January 14. Each day will have a different meal, with one have pork roast and the other...
WBBJ
James Jermar Anderson
Funeral service for James Jermar Anderson, age 53, will be Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 11:00 AM in The Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Lexington Cemetery in Lexington, TN. Mr. Anderson died Sunday, December 25, 2022 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. Visitation for Mr. Anderson...
WBBJ
Award presented to relative of WWII veteran
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Veterans Service Distinguished Medal Award Presentation was held at 11 a.m. at the Madison County Complex. This award was presented to Dr. David Harris, who is the great-nephew, in honor of Lt. Vernon Harris. Vernon Harris was a Second Lieutenant in Company E 135th Infantry...
