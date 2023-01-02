..HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PST THURSDAY... ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, south winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, south winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Jackson County. For the warning, the southern Rogue Valley from Talent southward to Ashland and the hills around Ashland. For the advisory, all other areas. This includes the communities of Medford, White City, Applegate, Jacksonville and Gold Hill and highways 140, 238, I-5 and 62. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 4 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr.

JACKSON COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO