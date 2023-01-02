Read full article on original website
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 1/4 – Traffic Safety Projects To Begin In The Rogue Valley, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office K9 Ruger to Get Donation of Body Armor
..HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PST THURSDAY... ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, south winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, south winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Jackson County. For the warning, the southern Rogue Valley from Talent southward to Ashland and the hills around Ashland. For the advisory, all other areas. This includes the communities of Medford, White City, Applegate, Jacksonville and Gold Hill and highways 140, 238, I-5 and 62. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 4 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr.
kptv.com
Driver dies after hitting downed tree on Hwy 238 in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 238 in Jackson County on Tuesday morning, according to Oregon State Police. Just after 6:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on the highway near milepost 20. OSP said an investigation showed a Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling eastbound on the highway when it struck a downed tree, went off the roadway and came to a rest in a ditch.
KDRV
While fewer power outages today as wind storm slows, Mt. Shasta closed
MEDFORD, Ore. & MT. SHASTA, Cal. -- Pacific Power is reporting fewer power outages today in the Rogue Valley. With some customers getting back to normal from power loss during a wind storm that arrived yesterday, some places are without electricity as the wind storm cycles across Oregon and Northern California today.
jacksoncountyor.org
High Wind Warning & Advisory in Effect for Jackson County: Watch for Falling Trees and Power Lines (Photo)
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. - Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and Jackson County Roads Department has responded to multiple traffic hazard calls throughout the County for fallen trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected throughout today and tomorrow. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. At...
KDRV
Grayback-Happy Camp Road getting no winter maintenance as "unsafe"
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The U.S. Forest Service says today conditions are preventing maintenance of a National Forest Service Road (NFSR). It says the unsafe conditions will prevent that road's maintenance the rest of this winter. The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) says "significant road failures" to NFSR 48 affect the...
KTVL
Traffic safety projects in the Rogue Valley to kick off the new year
ROGUE VALLEY, Ore. — Oregon Department of Transportation and Knife River Construction is starting two safety projects at two high crash intersections in the Rogue Valley. In White City, a $1.7 million intersection improvement is planned to start on Jan. 9 at Oregon 140 at Lakeview Drive. The intersection will see new turn lanes built for traffic turning off the highway and onto Lakeview Drive.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Thursday 1/5 – High Wind Warnings Continue: Watch for Falling Trees and Power Lines, Power Outage At Medford Airport Delays Some Flights
..HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. For the Wind Advisory, southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Jackson County. For the warning, the southern Rogue Valley from Talent southward to Ashland and the hills around Ashland. For the advisory, all other areas. This includes the communities of Medford, White City, Applegate, Jacksonville and Gold Hill and highways 140, 238, I-5 and 62. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr.
mybasin.com
PACIFIC POWER READIES RESOURCES TO RESPOND TO POTENTIAL SERVICE INTERRUPTIONS DUE TO FORECASTED HIGH WINDS
MEDFORD, Ore. — January 4, 2023 — A forecasted weather system could produce strong winds from northern California into southern Oregon today through Thursday evening. High winds and already saturated soil could increase the potential for power outages over the next 24 hours. Pacific Power’s meteorology team is...
KDRV
Pacific Power responds to wind storm power outages, expects more through tomorrow
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Regional electricity utility Pacific Power says today it has crews in place getting ready for power outages related to windy weather today and tomorrow. Pacific Power’s says its meteorology team is monitoring a storm and its field personnel are preparing to respond to wind-related service interruptions for the storm which is forecast to linger across Oregon and Northern California through Thursday evening.
kqennewsradio.com
WIND ADVISORY WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON
A Wind Advisory is in effect from 10:00 a.m. Wednesday through 4:00 p.m. Thursday for much of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said southeast winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour with gusts up to 55 miles per hour are expected. Higher winds are forecast at higher elevations.
KDRV
Medford airport is working to get flights back on schedule after power outage
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford's airport says its electrical power is back in full after a power outage there "for an extended time today." The Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport's office says the airport's emergency backup power system engaged and worked as planned though "this system does not cover 100% of required power for the Airport."
kqennewsradio.com
ELDERLY OCCUPANT PERISHES IN TRAVEL TRAILER FIRE
An elderly occupant perished in a travel trailer fire Wednesday morning in south Douglas County. A release from the Riddle Fire District said at approximately 5:15 a.m. crews responded to the 600 block of Council Creek Road in the Riddle area. Fire Chief Devin Loughridge said initial reports were that the trailer was fully involved. Loughridge said another caller said the occupant was still inside.
roguevalleymagazine.com
kqennewsradio.com
WIND ADVISORY BEGINS WEDNESDAY MORNING
A Wind Advisory begins Wednesday morning at 10:00 a.m. for a wide area of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said southeast winds of 25 to 35 mile per hour with gusts to 55 miles per hour are possible. Higher winds are expected at higher elevations. The Advisory...
KTVL
Reckless driver crashed into trees, dies at scene
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Medford Police say one person died during a police chase after the driver struck multiple trees on Jan. 1. According to police, officers with the Jacksonville police department tried to pull over the vehicle for reckless driving, but the driver, 26-year-old Jared Nathanial Combs, refused to stop.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER TWO-VEHICLE CRASH
A Roseburg man was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision Wednesday morning. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 7:50 a.m. a sedan hit the back of a second sedan while traveling east in the 3700 block of Melrose Road. The vehicle hit was stopped, waiting to turn into a business, when it was rear-ended.
KDRV
MPD: two menorah vandalism strikes, one suspect booked for both cases
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford police say today the man responsible for the first vandalism of a Vogel Plaza menorah is also responsible for its subsequent vandalism. The Medford Police Department (MPD) says today its "officers developed probable cause to arrest Isaiah Cleveland for the vandalism incident reported on 12/27/22. Upon review of available video footage, officers were able to determine it was the same male from the previous vandalism."
kpic
Ashland's city hall is asking for residents perspective on the new biennium
ASHLAND, Ore. — The city of Ashland will enter the new financial biennium on July 1, 2023. But before then, officials are asking residents to identify what they think is important for the city's future. “Understand the community's priorities for the next two years, so it’s not just specifically...
mybasin.com
Klamath Falls Man Arrested for Attempted Murder
December 31, 2022 at approximately 2:00PM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 10400 block of Old Fort Rd north of Klamath Falls, on a reported assault with a victim of a gun shot wound having left the scene. The first deputy arriving into the area tended to wounded victim and secured scene for Klamath County Fire District 1 ambulance to respond in and transport the victim to SkyLakes Medical Center. The victim sustained two gun shot wounds that were not life threatening and was later released from the hospital.
KDRV
Child exploitation investigation involves Central Point warrant for evidence
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. -- Local police and federal law enforcement are looking through evidence from a Central Point home today for instances of child exploitation. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) says the Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team (SOCET) joint interagency task force served a search warrant this morning at a residence in the 800 block of South Haskell Street in Central Point.
