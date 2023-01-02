Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Damar Hamlin’s family issues statement
The family of Damar Hamlin issued a statement on Tuesday thanking all of those who have shown support for the Buffalo Bills defensive back after what transpired the night before. The Hamlin family thanked first responders and the staff at University of Cincinnati Medical Center for providing “exceptional care to Damar.” They also thanked the... The post Damar Hamlin’s family issues statement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL makes major announcement about Bills-Bengals game
The NFL postponed Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, and we now know that the game will not resume this week. On Tuesday, the NFL issued a statement announcing that the Bills and Bengals will not take the field against one another again this... The post NFL makes major announcement about Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Cowboys BREAKING: James Washington Cut, T.Y. Hilton 'Even More' Snaps
The Dallas Cowboys are looking to lean even more on veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton against the Washington Commanders. ... and have cut James Washington.
RB Durell Robinson shuns Power 5 options and commits to Charlotte
ORLANDO -- One-time Boston College commit Durell Robinson long thought he was not just a Power 5 running back, but one who could play at an elite level. Playing Group of Five football never entered his mind. That is, until former Baltimore St. Frances coach and Michigan assistant Biff Poggi was named the 49ers' coach.
Can TCU threaten Georgia in the National Title game? | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt discussed the matchup between the TCU Horned Frogs vs. the Georgia Bulldogs. TCU will need an explosive player to threaten Georgia. Max Duggan will have to make big plays to put pressure on Georgia. Duggan will have to rely on Quentin Johnston and make big plays late in the game. Overall, Joel picks Georgia to win the title back-to-back seasons.
Orioles DFA O'Hearn 2 days after trade, claim Díaz back
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles designated first baseman Ryan O'Hearn for assignment Thursday, two days after acquiring him in a trade with Kansas City. They also claimed infielder Lewin Díaz off waivers from Atlanta after trading him to the Braves last month. The Orioles acquired O'Hearn from...
Bills safety Damar Hamlin showing ‘remarkable improvement’
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown what physicians treating him are calling "remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours," the team announced Thursday, three days after the player went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field. "While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he...
Broncos host playoff-bound Chargers, aim to avoid 13th loss
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos began the season with high hopes of ending their protracted playoff drought and making a deep postseason run behind veteran QB Russell Wilson and rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Instead, they head into Sunday's finale against Justin Herbert and the playoff-bound Los...
QB Sam Hartman announces transfer to Notre Dame
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Sam Hartman is transferring to Notre Dame, giving the Fighting Irish a dynamic quarterback for coach Marcus Freeman's second season. Hartman, a three-year starter at Wake Forest, was widely regarded as the top quarterback in the transfer portal. He announced his decision Thursday by tweeting pictures of himself in a Notre Dame uniform.
VIDEO: Miami signee DE Rueben Bain shines at Under Armour All-America practices
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Watch Miami signee and Miami Central four-star defensive end Rueben Bain at Under Armour All-America practices. Bain, the No. 9-ranked edge rusher in the 2023 class according to the 247Sports composite rankings, impressed during practices leading up to the game on Tuesday (5:00 p.m., ESPN2) at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.
Josh Allen says Damar Hamlin’s progress ‘eases so much of that pain,” for Bills teammates
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills players and coach Sean McDermott expressed heartfelt emotions about Damar Hamlin on Thursday when speaking publicly for the first time since their teammate collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during Monday night’s football game in Cincinnati. The Bills were encouraged by uplifting news on Hamlin’s health earlier on Thursday. […]
Lovie Smith says Texans picking early is what will help, not specifically the No. 1 overall pick
Houston Texans fans may be rooting for the No. 1 overall pick in Week 18, but coach Lovie Smith is rooting for a win. Unless the 3-13 Chicago Bears beat the Minnesota Vikings in Week 18 — a dicey proposition given Minnesota needs to win to keep their dreams of earning home-field advantage alive — a Texans win over the Indianapolis Colts would assuredly concede the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft to the Bears.
Super Bowl odds: Lines for every team; Chiefs new favorite to win it all
The teams in the running for the Super Bowl have narrowed as we head into the final week of the NFL regular season. Eleven teams – six in the NFC, five in the AFC – have clinched postseason berths. Here's a look at the odds to win the...
Can Brock Bowers and Georgia's offense over power TCU's defense? | Breaking The Huddle
Joel Klatt breaks down the powerful No.1 Georgia Bulldogs offense going up against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs defense heading into the National Championship. Stetson Bennet's main target will be star tight end Brock Bowers who has racked up nine touchdowns and almost 800 yards this season. Bowers will be a tough opponent for the Horned Frogs defense to stop on the field.
Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars are a game away from playoffs | THE CARTON SHOW
Football returns Saturday, with the Jacksonville Jaguars facing off for a playoff spot against the Tennessee Titans. Jaguars have been playing great football, and with the Titans missing their starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill, there's a good chance Trevor Lawrence will make his first postseason appearance. Craig Carton and Matt Simms weigh the Jaguars chances of defeating the Titans and winning the AFC South.
Georgia Governor Takes Clear Shot at CFP Championship Game's Policy
Ever since the College Football Playoff announced on Wednesday that tailgating will not be allowed prior to Monday's national title game, college football fans have made their displeasure clear. Joining them Thursday was a particularly prominent figure. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp took a shot at Los ...
Is Tom Brady a fit with the Las Vegas Raiders?
The NFL quarterback carousel is set to rage on again in just a matter of weeks, and the only seven-time Super Bowl winner in league history will once again be one of the top prizes. Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady is set to become a free agent at season's...
