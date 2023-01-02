The City of Brooksville’s Art Gallery Coordinator, Pedram Moghaddam, announces the Brooksville Gallery 2023 Schedule of Events. The first exhibit in the line-up, “Art for Art’s Sake”, is currently in progress and will remain on display through January 27, 2023. Four more events are scheduled through-out the 2023 season, with each exhibit on display for approximately two months. All exhibits will begin with a reception, to be held on the opening night of each exhibit period, where pieces will be available for sale, artists will be on hand, and music and refreshments will be provided.

BROOKSVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO