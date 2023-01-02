Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness approves changes to attract artists to live and work in city
The Inverness City Council is putting out a welcome sign for artists wanting to live, work, and sell out of the homes. The council members voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a transitional zoning category for artists to live and work inside the city and to create their “artist studio” as a permitted use in the residential/professional zoning district. The vote was the second during two public hearings to approve the ordinance to create their “artist studio” as a permitted use in the residential/professional zoning district.
Citrus County Chronicle
"Fins & Flights" event to take place Friday in Cedar Key
CEDAR KEY — After a hiatus of two years, the Cedar Key Dolphin Project is ready to welcome supporters and colleagues to a special evening of entertainment, information, libations and tastes at “Fins & Flights,” an evening celebration on Friday, Jan. 6 at Cedar Key’s 83 West & 29 North restaurants on Dock Street.
ocala-news.com
Marion County Animal Services to continue Betty White Challenge
In honor of Betty White, an iconic actress and animal advocate who passed away at the age of 99 on December 31, 2021, Marion County Animal Services has announced that it will hold the Betty White Challenge every January in her name. During the month of January, Marion County residents...
naturecoaster.com
Brooksville Gallery 201 Show Schedule 2023
The City of Brooksville’s Art Gallery Coordinator, Pedram Moghaddam, announces the Brooksville Gallery 2023 Schedule of Events. The first exhibit in the line-up, “Art for Art’s Sake”, is currently in progress and will remain on display through January 27, 2023. Four more events are scheduled through-out the 2023 season, with each exhibit on display for approximately two months. All exhibits will begin with a reception, to be held on the opening night of each exhibit period, where pieces will be available for sale, artists will be on hand, and music and refreshments will be provided.
naturecoaster.com
City of Brooksville Government Office Closure
All City of Brooksville Government Offices will be closed Monday, January 16, 2023, in observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Holiday. All offices will return to normal business hours on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. City of Brooksville Government Office Will be Closed in Observance of the Dr....
Villages Daily Sun
Couple visits every pool in The Villages
Just when Nina and John Sabin thought they had been to every pool in The Villages, another one would open. The Sabins, of the Village of Mallory Square, stayed on course and now have visited all of the pools in The Villages, including the 110 pools at recreation areas and the seven pools at The Villages country clubs.
The Laker/Lutz News
New ‘Angeline’ school to offer unique options for Pasco students
Angeline Academy of Innovation is set to open in the fall, ushering in new education choices for middle and high school students in Pasco County Schools. Initially, the magnet STEM program will serve grades six through 10, but the school will add grades 11 and 12 in coming years. JoAnne...
suncoastnews.com
City’s cemetery needs better care, new board member says
BROOKSVILLE – The dearly departed deserve more respect, Christopher Rhodes says. At the Dec. 19 City Council meeting, he was named to the Cemetery Board to fill an unexpired term due to a resignation. During public comment, he told council members he went on a tour of the cemetery...
Citrus County Chronicle
Ross, Ulta, Five Below & Petsmart commit to new Lecanto plaza
Get ready for even more stores at what is fast becoming the commercial hub of Citrus County. Ross Dress for Less will anchor the new Corta Commons at Central Ridge Plaza, to be built in the open grass area fronting County Road 491 in front of Walmart.
hernandosun.com
City, County get development grants
Hernando County and the City of Brooksville have been awarded more than $1 million through the Florida Small Cities Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. The program funds economic development, commercial and neighborhood revitalization, housing rehabilitation, and infrastructure improvements. “Making investments in our small communities helps build opportunities for generations...
ocala-news.com
Ocala Police Department to sponsor residents seeking law enforcement career
The Ocala Police Department is looking to sponsor Marion County residents who want to kick off the new year with a career in law enforcement. Those who are interested in becoming an Ocala police officer have until Wednesday, January 11 to submit an application. According to OPD, applicants will first be hired as a law enforcement recruit, which is a non-sworn position within the police department that earns an annual salary of $33,256.
newstalkflorida.com
After Resisting Policy Change, Pasco County School District Now Bans Boys From Using Girls’ Bathrooms
After refusing to change its transgender policy for five years, a Florida school district will now require students to use bathrooms on the basis of biological sex rather than gender identity, according to the Tampa Bay Times. Pasco County school district Superintendent Kurt Browning announced Tuesday that the district changed...
WEC Jockey Club and opposing neighbors to face off
Another volley in the fight against the massive WEC Jockey Club development is scheduled to take place next week, with expert witnesses offering testimony that either refutes or supports the reason for its approval in June. A Formal Administrative Hearing will take place at 9 a.m. Thursday and Friday (Jan....
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness new downtown hotel project victim of labor and supply problems
Four months behind schedule and 15 percent over his anticipated budget in building Inverness’ new downtown extended-stay hotel, hotelier Dr. Paresh Desai said the Springwood Suites hotel will open by Jan. 15. A few minutes later he said, “Maybe by the end of January.”. “Hope is the main...
Lake County Florida Dining - Twisted Biscuit Diner
The Twisted Biscuit Diner is open from 6:00 am - 3:00 pm daily.Photo byCindy Rybaczyk / Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening. This morning I visited the Twisted Biscuit Diner in Tavares. They're located at 4101 County Road 561 just behind Circle K at the intersection of 561 and 448. We arrived early so they weren't busy. I've heard from friends that they draw a crowd so we decided to go early. They are open daily from 6:00 am - 3:00 pm.
pascosheriff.com
Help Solve A Crime | Car Burglaries, Hudson
HELP SOLVE A CRIME: On Dec. 28 between 2 a.m. to 3 a.m., four suspects entered several cars in the Briar Oaks neighborhood of Hudson. The suspects appear to be Black males wearing dark colored hoodies and traveling in a dark 4-door car. If you have any information on this case or know the identity of the four suspects, submit a tip to the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and refer to case number 22044583, or online at pascosheriff.com/tips.
Looking for Something? Florida's Monkey Island Monkeys Still 'On Vacation' Until Further Notice
Monkey Island, December 26, 2022Photo byUncovering Florida. Tourists hoping to catch a glimpse of the playful monkeys at Homosassa's "Monkey Island", one of the area's most popular roadside attractions, may be surprised to learn that the mischievous little critters are currently still "on vacation" and will be until further notice.
suncoastnews.com
City resists request for $20,000 for apartment complex
BROOKSVILLE — When it comes to spending, the county might squeeze every nickel until it screams, but the city of Brooksville squeezes every nickel until it howls for mercy. Sam Bick of LDG Development ran into a brick wall of resistance Dec. 19 when he tried to get the city to grant $20,000 for a local government contribution for the application package for financing programs for the apartment complex the company wants to build in Brooksville.
WESH
Tornado watch expires in Marion, Flagler counties
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for Marion and Flagler counties, but it expired. The watch was in effect Wednesday until 6 p.m.
813area.com
Station House BBQ is One of Tampa's Top Restaurants in 2023
Station House BBQ is a popular barbecue restaurant located on the northern outskirts of Tampa, in Lutz, FL. This family-owned restaurant is known for its delicious, slow-smoked barbecue and friendly atmosphere. At Station House BBQ, diners can choose from various barbecue favorites such as ribs, pulled pork, and brisket, all...
Comments / 0