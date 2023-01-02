Sometimes you fly too close to the sun and you get burned. It’s a tale as old as time. Poor Icarus had no idea that it would cause him to fall into the sea and die. For Purdue, they won the Big Ten West and headed to a bowl game against an opponent where they were quite overmatched. Then, Purdue basketball reached the number 1 ranking after being unranked to start the year. Rutgers came to town and gave them their first loss of the season, and second season in a row that Rutgers has knocked off number 1 ranked Purdue. It was a nightmare day for Purdue considering that these things occurred just hours after one another.

