Hollister, CA

San José Spotlight

San Jose businesses frustrated by homelessness

Reza Farahani immigrated from Iran more than 20 years ago and opened his Lincoln Glass & Mirror business on Kruse Drive in North San Jose. He moved down the block a decade ago when his company expanded, but said in the last two years the surrounding neighborhood has become untenable because of rampant homelessness.
SAN JOSE, CA
lacademie.com

13 Best Italian Restaurants To Visit In San Jose, CA 2023

Your next upcoming trip to these best Italian restaurants in San Jose, CA, will be splendid with the help of this article. Even though this bay city may have a casual vibe, these finest dining spots in San Jose, CA, will blow your mind, thanks to their delicious dishes. Wherever...
SAN JOSE, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

The Urban Lounge and Urban Kitchen, a Monterey venue that opened last year, are closing.

The two venues located in the Red Lion Hotel building on Munras Avenue at Highway 1 in Monterey—Urban Kitchen and The Urban Lounge—are closing permanently. The reason for closure, according to Jacqueline Kabat, responsible for marketing at the venue, is an expired lease that brothers Rene and Rob Diaz had with Red Lion, renting space for both venues from the hotel.
MONTEREY, CA
pajaronian.com

Watsonville native takes reins as mayor of Northern California’s largest city

SAN JOSE—Watsonville native Matt Mahan has been sworn in as mayor of Northern California’s largest city. The Harvard-educated 40-year-old businessman turned politician grew up on the outskirts of Watsonville in the 1980s and ’90s, just off Amesti Road near Pinto Lake. His mother taught at a Catholic school in Salinas, and his father was a letter carrier in Pebble Beach.
WATSONVILLE, CA
ediblemontereybay.com

Mad Yolks Drops Over-the-Top Egg Sandwiches and Fun Teas on Downtown Santa Cruz

Both exist with brand new Mad Yolks, now dishing over-the-top breakfast sandwiches and life-affirming teas in the heart of downtown Santa Cruz, in the space formerly occupied by Buttercup Cakes and Noah’s Bagels. In this case, the logical pairing would be the two brothers driving the project. Thirty-four-year-old twins...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Cruz reeling from bomb cyclone as piers are broken, wharf is evacuated

SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) -- Santa Cruz evacuated its wharf Thursday as the bomb cyclone continued to bear down on the coastal city, massively damaging piers and other structures along the way.City officials posted about the evacuation on Facebook at around 9 a.m. Thursday morning. They asked that residents stay inside during the storm to stay safe and not to stand outside to watch the storm-drive chaos."Strong waves are crashing on West Cliff Dr., and West Cliff Dr. will be closed from Pelton to Almar. These intense waves are pushing large rocks onto the road as well. Please be careful...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Mudslide in San Jose closes Sierra Road

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A section of Sierra Road in San Jose is closed due to a mudslide. The impacted area is on the 5000 block of Sierra Road. Motorists are being advised to avoid the area. Earlier on Wednesday, a Richmond neighborhood was evacuated due to a potential landslide. This is a developing […]
SAN JOSE, CA

