Mother Nature brought her wrath to the Santa Cruz County coast Thursday morning and one of the most notable victims was the historic Cement Ship near Seacliff Village.
Mother Nature brought her wrath to the Santa Cruz County coast Thursday morning and one of the most notable victims was the historic Cement Ship near Seacliff Village.
Reza Farahani immigrated from Iran more than 20 years ago and opened his Lincoln Glass & Mirror business on Kruse Drive in North San Jose. He moved down the block a decade ago when his company expanded, but said in the last two years the surrounding neighborhood has become untenable because of rampant homelessness.
A disgraced ex-eBay employee helped make high-level decisions for former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo three months after he lost his job at the tech giant for his alleged part in a stalking campaign. Boys and Girls Club Silicon Valley CEO Steve Wymer, who was fired by eBay in September...
Your next upcoming trip to these best Italian restaurants in San Jose, CA, will be splendid with the help of this article. Even though this bay city may have a casual vibe, these finest dining spots in San Jose, CA, will blow your mind, thanks to their delicious dishes. Wherever...
As officials tell residents to head for higher ground, area hotels are seeing an influx of customers
The Urban Lounge and Urban Kitchen, a Monterey venue that opened last year, are closing.
The two venues located in the Red Lion Hotel building on Munras Avenue at Highway 1 in Monterey—Urban Kitchen and The Urban Lounge—are closing permanently. The reason for closure, according to Jacqueline Kabat, responsible for marketing at the venue, is an expired lease that brothers Rene and Rob Diaz had with Red Lion, renting space for both venues from the hotel.
Bay Area storm: Capitola Village battered, wharf restaurant left stranded by supercharged storm surge
CAPITOLA — This charming seaside village was ravaged Thursday by ferocious ocean swells that destroyed a 40-foot section of the historic Capitola Wharf, inundated the once-lively beachfront restaurants and flooded the picturesque painted bungalows that line the beach, ripping off the facade of one of them. In the nearby...
Church Brothers Farms Promotes Chuck Church to Chief Performance Officer; Brian Church Comments
SALINAS, CA - An exciting promotion has taken place as Church Brothers Farms kicks off the new year. The supplier has named Chuck Church as its new Chief Performance Officer, effective immediately. “Growing up in this company, I’ve seen the evolution of our high standards,” Chuck Church commented. “With this...
Watsonville native takes reins as mayor of Northern California’s largest city
SAN JOSE—Watsonville native Matt Mahan has been sworn in as mayor of Northern California’s largest city. The Harvard-educated 40-year-old businessman turned politician grew up on the outskirts of Watsonville in the 1980s and ’90s, just off Amesti Road near Pinto Lake. His mother taught at a Catholic school in Salinas, and his father was a letter carrier in Pebble Beach.
Mad Yolks Drops Over-the-Top Egg Sandwiches and Fun Teas on Downtown Santa Cruz
Both exist with brand new Mad Yolks, now dishing over-the-top breakfast sandwiches and life-affirming teas in the heart of downtown Santa Cruz, in the space formerly occupied by Buttercup Cakes and Noah’s Bagels. In this case, the logical pairing would be the two brothers driving the project. Thirty-four-year-old twins...
Bay Area storm live updates: SJ CHP officer injured after large tree falls on him at crash scene
The CHP says one of its officers was injured after a 60-foot tree fell on him while he was at a crash scene on Highway 17 in San Jose Thursday morning. The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Another Major Storm Expected Today, Valley Water Identifies Problem Areas and Offers Free Sandbags
Another atmospheric river will drench the Bay Area today. Santa Clara Valley Water District listed the following “hot spots” as areas that could flood:. Uvas Creek, with potential flooding of Highway 101 in Gilroy. San Francisquito Creek in Palo Alto. Ross Creek at Cherry Avenue in San Jose.
Santa Cruz Port District warns of persistent storm conditions, damage to harbor infrastructure
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The Santa Cruz Port District has released an update on the impact of recent storms on the harbor. Powerful surge conditions and breaking surf at the entrance to the harbor continue to cause issues, and the full extent of damage to harbor infrastructure is still being assessed.
'It's crazy': Massive flooding strikes the Rio Del Mar flats
'It's the flats and it's famous for flooding," said one longtime Rio Del Mar resident who had been evacuated from the area and was waiting anxiously to see the state of her house after massive waves flooded the area Thursday morning.
Santa Cruz reeling from bomb cyclone as piers are broken, wharf is evacuated
SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) -- Santa Cruz evacuated its wharf Thursday as the bomb cyclone continued to bear down on the coastal city, massively damaging piers and other structures along the way.City officials posted about the evacuation on Facebook at around 9 a.m. Thursday morning. They asked that residents stay inside during the storm to stay safe and not to stand outside to watch the storm-drive chaos."Strong waves are crashing on West Cliff Dr., and West Cliff Dr. will be closed from Pelton to Almar. These intense waves are pushing large rocks onto the road as well. Please be careful...
Guadalupe River in San Jose is rising fast in latest Bay Area storm
Amanda Quintana is along the Guadalupe River in San Jose where unhoused people are living in tents. In prior years, some people have almost drowned.
Update: Less than 1k PG&E customers still in the dark on the Monterey Peninsula
MONTEREY, Calif. — Update 4 p.m.:. PG&E crews have been able to restore power to some customers. As of 4 p.m., 943 customers were still in the dark on the Monterey Peninsula, mostly in Pebble Beach, Carmel and along Highway 68. See the latest update from PG&E here. Thousands...
Mudslide in San Jose closes Sierra Road
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A section of Sierra Road in San Jose is closed due to a mudslide. The impacted area is on the 5000 block of Sierra Road. Motorists are being advised to avoid the area. Earlier on Wednesday, a Richmond neighborhood was evacuated due to a potential landslide. This is a developing […]
Bay Area storm live updates: San Jose announces State of Emergency
On Tuesday, the City of San Jose proclaimed a State of Emergency ahead of the atmospheric river weather event.
