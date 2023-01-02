ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
1470 WMBD

Biden lays out new immigration curbs on U.S.-Mexico border

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States will use Trump-era restrictions to rapidly expel Cuban, Nicaraguan and Haitian migrants caught illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, President Joe Biden said Thursday in his first major speech on border security. At the same time, the United States will allow up to 30,000 people from...
TEXAS STATE
1470 WMBD

Botswana’s ex-president Khama asks court to set aside arrest warrant

GABORONE (Reuters) – Botswana’s former president Ian Khama has filed an urgent court application seeking to strike down an arrest warrant issued against him by a magistrate last week. Khama, whose father Seretse Khama was Botswana’s founding president, is in a dispute with his successor and incumbent President...
1470 WMBD

Indonesian court jails former trade official, palm oil company execs

JAKARTA (Reuters) – An Indonesian court on Wednesday sentenced a former senior official at the trade ministry and three palm oil company executives to jail in a case about improper palm oil export permits, according to lawyers. Indonesia’s Attorney General in April launched an investigation into allegations of corruption...
1470 WMBD

Belarus to begin trial of Nobel Prize-winning rights defender

(Reuters) – Belarus is set to begin the trial on Thursday of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Byalyatski who faces up 12 years in jail, a court in Minsk said, in a case that his allies see as political retribution for his rights work. The 60-year-old, who co-founded the...
1470 WMBD

Philippines’ Marcos says tells Xi intends to pursue independent foreign policy

MANILA (Reuters) – Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Thursday he had told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that his administration intends to pursue an independent foreign policy. “I emphasised to President Xi how my administration intends to pursue an independent foreign policy, that we are more than...

Comments / 0

Community Policy