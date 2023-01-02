Read full article on original website
Biden lays out new immigration curbs on U.S.-Mexico border
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States will use Trump-era restrictions to rapidly expel Cuban, Nicaraguan and Haitian migrants caught illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, President Joe Biden said Thursday in his first major speech on border security. At the same time, the United States will allow up to 30,000 people from...
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Biden has awkward exchange with reporter about not attending Pope Benedict's funeral
President Biden was asked about why he won't be in attendance at Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's funeral during an awkward exchange with a reporter on Wednesday.
Botswana’s ex-president Khama asks court to set aside arrest warrant
GABORONE (Reuters) – Botswana’s former president Ian Khama has filed an urgent court application seeking to strike down an arrest warrant issued against him by a magistrate last week. Khama, whose father Seretse Khama was Botswana’s founding president, is in a dispute with his successor and incumbent President...
Supreme Court sets March timeline for oral arguments in cash bail appeal
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (Capitol News Illinois) – An appeal to the Illinois Supreme Court regarding the constitutionality of a state law that would end cash bail appears to be at least two months away from resolution under a new timeline approved by the court Thursday. Attorney General Kwame Raoul filed...
Indonesian court jails former trade official, palm oil company execs
JAKARTA (Reuters) – An Indonesian court on Wednesday sentenced a former senior official at the trade ministry and three palm oil company executives to jail in a case about improper palm oil export permits, according to lawyers. Indonesia’s Attorney General in April launched an investigation into allegations of corruption...
Belarus to begin trial of Nobel Prize-winning rights defender
(Reuters) – Belarus is set to begin the trial on Thursday of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Byalyatski who faces up 12 years in jail, a court in Minsk said, in a case that his allies see as political retribution for his rights work. The 60-year-old, who co-founded the...
Philippines’ Marcos says tells Xi intends to pursue independent foreign policy
MANILA (Reuters) – Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Thursday he had told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that his administration intends to pursue an independent foreign policy. “I emphasised to President Xi how my administration intends to pursue an independent foreign policy, that we are more than...
