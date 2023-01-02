Read full article on original website
KY Fruits and Vegetables Conference gathers in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Fruit and Vegetable Conference began today at the Sloan Convention Center, bringing together farmers and growers from across the Commonwealth. The conference is meant to allow farmers to share their ideas and innovations from the year, bringing out the best in the state’s...
Kentuckians feeling the effects of high insulin prices
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More people in Kentucky are having to ration their insulin supply, putting them in dangerous situations. People we spoke to say insulin prices are still an issue across the state. Although the price of insulin was capped at $30 for people on state-regulated health insurance plans, many people are not on that plan.
High school basketball scores from around the mountains
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are the high school basketball scores from across the mountains on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Magoffin County, 74, Lawrence County, 52, Kentucky 2A Championship Sectional Tournaments. McCreary Central, 71, Whitley County, 66, Kentucky 2A Championship Sectional Tournament. Ashland Blazer, 80, Johnson Central, 50. Betsy Layne,...
High School Scoreboard - January 4, 2023
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The first week of the new year saw plenty of high school teams take the court. Estill County 64, Greenup County 55, Kentucky 2A - Section 6. Pikeville 70, Prestonsburg 10, 15th Region All “A” Classic. Shelby Valley 51, Betsy Layne 49, 15th Region...
State releases county unemployment data for 2022
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS) said unemployment rates increased in 84 counties between November 2021 and November 2022. State data showed nine of the top ten highest unemployment rates were in Eastern Kentucky. Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 9.2%....
Harlan County outlasts South Laurel 71-63 in WYMT Game of the Week
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Starting off the new year right on 2023′s first edition of the WYMT Game of the Week. It was an Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top Ten matchup Thursday night between the No. 7 South Laurel Cardinals and the No. 9 Harlan County Black Bears. A...
Gov. Beshear focused on expanding Hydrogen investments, bringing jobs to Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear is working with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf to bring hydrogen investments and jobs to Kentucky in an effort to support the Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub (ARCH2), announced the governor’s office on Thursday.
Gov. Beshear provides update on Kentucky flood relief efforts
KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - It’s been nearly six months since historic flooding destroyed parts of Eastern Kentucky, forcing families to start over. On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear gave an update about flood relief efforts. “So far, the total amount from FEMA is more than 94 million dollars. It’s up $600,000...
Fmr. State Rep. Angie Hatton reflects on 2022, time in office
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - She is perhaps one of the best known names in Eastern Kentucky politics. Former state representative, former House Minority Whip and Letcher County native Angie Hatton took office in 2016. The 94th District originally covered all of Letcher County along with part of Pike County....
Kentucky gubernatorial candidates officially file to run as deadline approaches
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - As the deadline to file for the 2023 governor’s race quickly approaches, the race continues to grow crowded. “I think right now, it’s like a Kentucky basketball game. You walk in the arena, the score is 0-0, and it’s whoever is gonna be working the hardest and reaching the most Kentuckians,” said former UN ambassador and gubernatorial candidate Kelly Craft.
Kentucky Gov. Beshear to deliver State of the Commonwealth address
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - ”A pandemic, tornadoes, ice storms, a polar plunge, temporary but tough inflation,” said Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, listing the many challenges the commonwealth faced in the last year. It has also made a lot of progress. That’s what Beshear will be going over in...
Gov. Andy Beshear strikes hopeful tone in 2023 State of the Commonwealth Address
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In front of a state house chamber filled with legislators and dignitaries from across Kentucky, Governor Andy Beshear held his fourth State of the Commonwealth. “2023 provides a special opportunity for the state and for this legislative session to change everything for the better,” Gov. Beshear...
New legislative session begins for lawmakers on Tuesday
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - A new session of the Kentucky General Assembly is getting underway Tuesday. Kentucky lawmakers could tackle a wide range of issues from flood relief, income taxes, and possibly medical marijuana and sports betting. They will have 30 days to get their work done. House and Senate...
A breakdown of state income tax cuts and why the parties disagree
Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky’s bordering states like Tennessee and Indiana do not have a state income tax. Kentucky Republicans have a goal to cut the state tax, now at 4.5 percent to zero percent within a decade. “Reducing income taxes has always been a long-term priority for Republicans,” said...
Gov. Andy Beshear named States’ co-chair of Appalachian Regional Commission
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s top official has been elected by his fellow Appalachian governors to serve as the states’ co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) for 2023. As part of the new role, Gov. Andy Beshear will work with federal co-chair Gayle Manchin to lead the...
Committee advances bill that would lower Kentucky income tax again
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky lawmakers made another step towards lowering the state income tax. Legislation passed during the 2022 session signaled a half-percent drop to 4.5%, which took effect on January 1, 2023. Now, lawmakers advanced a measure to drop it further. The Budget Committee voted 16-4 Thursday morning...
Secretary of State says Kentucky’s election plan needs some tweaking
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Once again, lawmakers met to talk about Kentucky’s process for elections. In November, Kentucky lawmakers had some harsh words for state election officials during a legislative panel meeting. On Wednesday, Secretary of State Michael Adams told legislators the overall election plan does not need an...
Kentucky Supreme Court rules in Gov. Beshear’s claim that legislature wrongly curbed his emergency powers
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Late last week, the justices of the Kentucky Supreme Court issued their opinion in a case involving Governor Andy Beshear and the state legislature and new laws limiting his powers during emergencies. On December 29th, the Supreme Court unanimously rejected the lawsuit the Governor filed against...
