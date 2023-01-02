Read full article on original website
Why tech billionaires like Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and Jeff Bezos are all investing in biotech startups that want to link your computer directly to your brain
"Elon, Gates, and Bezos are always intrigued by things that could change the game," one biotech investor told Insider.
Elon Musk, who predicted the Covid pandemic would end in April 2020, suggests Fauci should be prosecuted
In another series of Twitter posts appealing to a right-wing audience, Elon Musk has suggested calling for the prosecution of Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading immunologist and White House adviser for the Covid-19 pandemic.Musk’s latest post – “My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci” – follows a streak of messages from the world’s wealthiest person on his newly acquired platform that increasingly has amplified far-right and conspiratorial content.The early morning post – hinting at support for Covid-19 conspiracy theories while offending transgender and nonbinary people – was met approvingly by far-right members of Congress, including Marjorie Taylor Greene and Andy Biggs,...
Elon Musk has authorized at least 17 senior execs from Tesla, SpaceX, and The Boring Co. to work at Twitter, report says
SpaceX CFO Bret Johnsen and Tesla's chief information officer, Nagesh Saldi, are among the Musk execs authorized to work at Twitter, CNBC reported.
So many people are dying from COVID in China that a crematorium is giving families 5 to 10 minute slots to mourn victims
Demand for funeral home services has spiked so high that people are queuing up outside crematoriums to sell their spots to grieving families.
Nobel economist Paul Krugman says Elon Musk's bizarre Twitter antics and 'lack of impulse control' have accelerated Tesla's inevitable demise as a market leader
Elon Musk's Twitter circus has accelerated Tesla's decline in the EV market, Paul Krugman said. The top economist pointed to Musk's controversial tweets, which have alienated Tesla's affluent and liberal customers. The economics of the EV market and Musk's antics mean Tesla is unlikely to see long-term profits to justify...
dailyhodl.com
Elon Musk Witnesses $200,000,000,000 in Personal Net Worth Vanish in Over a Year: Report
A new report claims that Tesla, Twitter and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has lost approximately $200 billion in about 13 months amid a severe stock correction. According to a Bloomberg report, Musk’s net worth hit a peak of $340 billion in November of 2021 but has now fallen to $137 billion, making him the only person in history to see $200 billion wiped out from their net worth.
‘Time to end this nightmare’: Analyst Dan Ives says Elon Musk will likely step down from Twitter as company is on track to lose roughly $4 billion
Wedbush’s Dan Ives is celebrating the likely end of Elon Musk’s reign as Twitter CEO, arguing it was a “nightmare” for Tesla investors.
Gizmodo
Apple Joins Amazon as Second Company to Lose $1 Trillion in Value in 2022
In a year marked by economic downturns and layoffs plaguing tech, two of the industry’s biggest heavyweights both lost more in terms of valuation than any other company before it. First came Amazon, and now, Apple. Combined, the two companies have shed roughly $2 trillion worth of valuation in around 12 months. If they were a country, Amazon and Apple’s recent stock valuation dip would surpass the combined GDPs of Sweden, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, and Argentina.
Elon Musk becomes the first person to lose $200 billion
Elon Musk, the man who for the most part of 2022 was the richest person on the planet, now has a new tag, the first man to lose $200 billion of personal fortune, Bloomberg reported. Luckily, Musk had amassed enough in 2021 to remain the world's second-richest person when 2023 dawned.
Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and the 8 other tech billionaires who lost the most money in 2022
Elon Musk lost the most money of any billionaire in 2022. Tesla stock tumbled as investors grew concerned with his Twitter distraction.
Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and the 6 other richest Americans have suffered a nearly $400 billion wealth wipeout this year
Musk alone has seen $140 billion erased from his fortune as historic inflation, surging interest rates, and a looming recession hammered tech stocks.
Amazon CEO Jassy Helped Ruin It
Amazon CEO Jassy blamed the firings on the economy, which is only partially true. He has to take a substantial part of the blame.
TikTok-owner ByteDance cuts hundreds of jobs in China - SCMP
Jan 3 (Reuters) - ByteDance, the Chinese parent company of video app TikTok, has laid off hundreds of employees across multiple departments at the end of 2022 as part of a cost-cutting measure, the South China Morning Post reported on Tuesday.
Amazon Announces Layoffs, Internet Speculates of a Bezos Return
A look at the recent news surrounding Amazon, and an analysis of its sales metrics.
Amazon, Salesforce jettison jobs in latest tech worker purge
Salesforce is laying off about 8,000 employees, or 10% of its workforce. Major technology companies are pruning their payrolls that they rapidly expanded.
KEYT
Hong Kong cardinal, Taiwan at papal funeral, but not China
BEIJING (AP) — The attendance of both the former bishop of Hong Kong and an adviser to Taiwan’s leader at this week’s funeral for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI highlights the Vatican’s uneasy relationship with communist-ruled China. Pope Francis has tried to mend fences with Beijing, signing an agreement in 2018 on the appointment of bishops in China. At the same time, the Vatican has maintained diplomatic relations with Taiwan instead of China, one of only a handful of governments that still do. Cardinal Joseph Zen, the former Hong Kong bishop, has harshly criticized the agreement on bishops.
Elon Musk is no longer the richest person on the planet
Elon Musk is many things, but as of this week, he is no longer the world's wealthiest person. That status now belongs to France's Bernard Arnault, chairman and CEO of luxury goods maker LVMH, according to Forbes and Bloomberg News. It is the first time the Tesla and SpaceX owner...
Amazon CEO says company will lay off more than 18,000 workers
The layoffs represent the single largest number of jobs cut at a technology company since the industry began aggressively downsizing last year.
KEYT
Japan, US to hold security talks before Kishida meets Biden
TOKYO (AP) — Japan and the United States will hold security talks between their foreign and defense ministers in Washington the day before Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida lands in the U.S. capital next week. Kishida meets with President Joe Biden on Jan. 13 for a summit wrapping up his tour of Group of Seven nations as Tokyo expands its military and deepen alliance with America. Japan’s Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada and Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi will fly to Washington to join their American counterparts Lloyd Austin and Antony Blinken for talks on Wednesday. They are expected to focus on their new national security strategies and concerns including China, North Korea and Russia.
CNBC
Watch CNBC’s full interview with Wedbush Securities' Dan Ives
Dan Ives, Wedbush Securities, joins 'Closing Bell: Overtime' to offer his bullish case for Apple as the stock rebounds from its 52-week low. He also discusses Wedbush cut to the stock.
