The Independent

Elon Musk, who predicted the Covid pandemic would end in April 2020, suggests Fauci should be prosecuted

In another series of Twitter posts appealing to a right-wing audience, Elon Musk has suggested calling for the prosecution of Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading immunologist and White House adviser for the Covid-19 pandemic.Musk’s latest post – “My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci” – follows a streak of messages from the world’s wealthiest person on his newly acquired platform that increasingly has amplified far-right and conspiratorial content.The early morning post – hinting at support for Covid-19 conspiracy theories while offending transgender and nonbinary people – was met approvingly by far-right members of Congress, including Marjorie Taylor Greene and Andy Biggs,...
Markets Insider

Nobel economist Paul Krugman says Elon Musk's bizarre Twitter antics and 'lack of impulse control' have accelerated Tesla's inevitable demise as a market leader

Elon Musk's Twitter circus has accelerated Tesla's decline in the EV market, Paul Krugman said. The top economist pointed to Musk's controversial tweets, which have alienated Tesla's affluent and liberal customers. The economics of the EV market and Musk's antics mean Tesla is unlikely to see long-term profits to justify...
dailyhodl.com

Elon Musk Witnesses $200,000,000,000 in Personal Net Worth Vanish in Over a Year: Report

A new report claims that Tesla, Twitter and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has lost approximately $200 billion in about 13 months amid a severe stock correction. According to a Bloomberg report, Musk’s net worth hit a peak of $340 billion in November of 2021 but has now fallen to $137 billion, making him the only person in history to see $200 billion wiped out from their net worth.
Gizmodo

Apple Joins Amazon as Second Company to Lose $1 Trillion in Value in 2022

In a year marked by economic downturns and layoffs plaguing tech, two of the industry’s biggest heavyweights both lost more in terms of valuation than any other company before it. First came Amazon, and now, Apple. Combined, the two companies have shed roughly $2 trillion worth of valuation in around 12 months. If they were a country, Amazon and Apple’s recent stock valuation dip would surpass the combined GDPs of Sweden, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, and Argentina.
Reuters

TikTok-owner ByteDance cuts hundreds of jobs in China - SCMP

Jan 3 (Reuters) - ByteDance, the Chinese parent company of video app TikTok, has laid off hundreds of employees across multiple departments at the end of 2022 as part of a cost-cutting measure, the South China Morning Post reported on Tuesday.
KEYT

Hong Kong cardinal, Taiwan at papal funeral, but not China

BEIJING (AP) — The attendance of both the former bishop of Hong Kong and an adviser to Taiwan’s leader at this week’s funeral for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI highlights the Vatican’s uneasy relationship with communist-ruled China. Pope Francis has tried to mend fences with Beijing, signing an agreement in 2018 on the appointment of bishops in China. At the same time, the Vatican has maintained diplomatic relations with Taiwan instead of China, one of only a handful of governments that still do. Cardinal Joseph Zen, the former Hong Kong bishop, has harshly criticized the agreement on bishops.
CBS News

Elon Musk is no longer the richest person on the planet

Elon Musk is many things, but as of this week, he is no longer the world's wealthiest person. That status now belongs to France's Bernard Arnault, chairman and CEO of luxury goods maker LVMH, according to Forbes and Bloomberg News. It is the first time the Tesla and SpaceX owner...
KEYT

Japan, US to hold security talks before Kishida meets Biden

TOKYO (AP) — Japan and the United States will hold security talks between their foreign and defense ministers in Washington the day before Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida lands in the U.S. capital next week. Kishida meets with President Joe Biden on Jan. 13 for a summit wrapping up his tour of Group of Seven nations as Tokyo expands its military and deepen alliance with America. Japan’s Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada and Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi will fly to Washington to join their American counterparts Lloyd Austin and Antony Blinken for talks on Wednesday. They are expected to focus on their new national security strategies and concerns including China, North Korea and Russia.
