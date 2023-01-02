ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
MLB world mourns passing of three-time All-Star

Nate Colbert, who made three All-Star teams in a career that spanned from 1966-1976, has passed away at the age of 76. The San Diego Padres, with whom Colbert enjoyed his greatest success in Major League Baseball, shared a picture of Colbert on Thursday night, saying “The Padres are deeply saddened by the passing of Padres Hall of Famer Nate Colbert.”
