Nate Colbert, who made three All-Star teams in a career that spanned from 1966-1976, has passed away at the age of 76. The San Diego Padres, with whom Colbert enjoyed his greatest success in Major League Baseball, shared a picture of Colbert on Thursday night, saying “The Padres are deeply saddened by the passing of Padres Hall of Famer Nate Colbert.”

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO