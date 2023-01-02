Read full article on original website
Funeral, second line held for New Orleans comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell
Less than two weeks after comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell was fatally shot in his hometown of New Orleans, loved ones will gather on Thursday to lay his body to rest.
fox8live.com
New Orleans comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ laid to rest Thursday
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Family members and friends gathered Thursday (Jan. 5) to say goodbye to New Orleans comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell. Montrell was shot and killed on December 23 as he sat inside his vehicle in the parking lot of the Barrone Street Rouses location. He...
relix
NOLA Crawfish Festival Delivers 2023 Artist Lineup
NOLA Crawfish Festival has delivered its 2023 artist lineup for the May 1 through 3 festival at The Broadside in New Orleans. The upcoming mid-week occasion, slated to take place in the days between Jazz Fest weekends, will celebrate the Big Easy’s immaculate live music and food scene. This...
NOLA.com
Damion and Cheryl Banks crowned king and queen of Culinary Queens of New Orleans
The Culinary Queens of New Orleans have crowned chef Damion Banks and his wife, Cheryl Banks, as the king- and queen-select for the second year of the food-centered Carnival parade. Last year, the group made its debut as the first industry-based krewe in the Greater New Orleans area. It also...
NOLA.com
Aldi opens new Metairie location, with more stores on the way along Gulf Coast
The Aldi supermarket chain is continuing its expansion across the Gulf South — including the greater New Orleans area — with the opening Thursday of its first location in Metairie. The new store, which is on Veterans Memorial Boulevard near Power Boulevard, is the latest of several Aldi...
New Orleans school evacuated after gunman spotted near campus
A spokesperson with the NOPD says an armed gunman was seen in the area of KIPP Leadership Primary School, located on St. Claude Avenue in the Marigny.
Several cars broken into outside Smoothie King Center following Pelicans game
NEW ORLEANS — Several cars were broken into outside of the Smoothie King Center during the Pelican's game Wednesday night. The burglary victims tell WWL-TV that when they got back to their car from the Pelicans game, several cars had their windows broken out. The crimes happened in a...
NOLA.com
Richard's Disposal garbage collections falter as New Orleans prepares to take action
Garbage and recycling service collapsed in parts of New Orleans over the New Year's holiday weekend, once again forcing Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration to grapple with an underperforming sanitation contractor. This time it's Richard’s Disposal Inc., which covers about half the city – Algiers, Mid-City and upriver neighborhoods –...
whereyat.com
Top 10 New Orleans Musicians for 2023
New Orleans is known for birthing some of the most notable musicians and creatives in the world like Louis Armstrong, the Queen of Soul Irma Thomas, and so much more. From historic jazz musicians to rappers, up-and-coming local artists are making a name for themselves and taking up space in the saturated music scene. Switch it up this year and listen to someone different or discover someone you've never heard before. Here are 10 local music artists to see perform around town and listen to online.
WDSU
NOPD arrests suspect for the murder of famous New Orleans comedian, Brandon 'Boogie B' Montrell
HOUSTON — The New Orleans Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect accused of the murder of the famous New Orleans comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell. According to NOPD, U.S. Marshals from the New Orleans and Houston offices arrested Jabril Cowart, 20, who is being accused of killing Montrell outside of a Rouses on Baronne Street.
McDonald’s on Canal Street in New Orleans closes down
The McDonald's location at 711 Canal Street in New Orleans is closing.
fox8live.com
3 dead in Fairgrounds home, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people were found dead in the Fairgrounds neighborhood on Tuesday (Jan. 3) morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Details are limited, but authorities say officers were responding to a wellness check around 9:18 a.m. in the 1700 block of Gentilly Boulevard where three people were pronounced dead inside the location.
wgno.com
Monroe man arrested in St. Bernard Parish after New Orleans double shooting
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A Monroe man is in custody after a shooting in New Orleans Lower Ninth Ward led to a foot pursuit, then an arrest in St. Bernard Parish. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened around 12:15 p.m. at the intersection of Tupelo and North Robertson streets. Detectives say two men were shot at the location, one in the face and the other in the neck.
Positive things happening for N.O. East in 2023
A new development site along Chef Menteur Highway exhibited some of the positive things happening in the area.
NOLA.com
Man injured in Interstate 10 shooting near downtown New Orleans
A 22-year-old man was shot on westbound Interstate 10 late Monday near downtown New Orleans, police said. The shooting was reported to authorities just before 10:30 p.m. at the Orleans Avenue exit. The man was driving west when he said his vehicle was hit multiple times by gunfire. One of...
Suspect accused in shooting death of Boogie B, arrested in Houston, TX
An arrest was made in the case of the shooting death of Brandon 'Boogie B' Montrell, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
NOLA.com
Italian deli Francolini’s is coming Uptown, and its sandwiches are rolling now
Tara Francolini, a New Orleans restaurant business veteran, saw a niche in the local market. It was part of her own cravings for the Italian sandwiches she grew up eating in New Jersey and the northeast. She also knew one key factor could be a deal breaker. “It’s the bread,”...
WDSU
New Orleans beloved radio host dead at 56
NEW ORLEANS — A beloved New Orleans radio host has died, according to a representative with Audacy. John Osterlind died at the age of 56. He was a radio personality for Bayou 95.7. According to a representative with Audacy, he died of natural causes. Osterlind worked in Connecticut, Rhode...
Severe Weather Risk for Much of Louisiana Today
Residents of Louisiana from near Lake Charles in the southwest corner of the state to Monroe in northeast Louisiana will need to be weather conscious today. The first severe weather outbreak of the new year is upon us and later this morning and into the afternoon things could get rather bumpy for a large portion of the state.
WDSU
Chef Menteur Highway shooting injured 1
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting on Chef Menteur Highway that injured one. According to police, a man was shot at the 7900 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 8:57 p.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No other information is...
