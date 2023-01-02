ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA Crawfish Festival Delivers 2023 Artist Lineup

NOLA Crawfish Festival has delivered its 2023 artist lineup for the May 1 through 3 festival at The Broadside in New Orleans. The upcoming mid-week occasion, slated to take place in the days between Jazz Fest weekends, will celebrate the Big Easy’s immaculate live music and food scene. This...
Top 10 New Orleans Musicians for 2023

New Orleans is known for birthing some of the most notable musicians and creatives in the world like Louis Armstrong, the Queen of Soul Irma Thomas, and so much more. From historic jazz musicians to rappers, up-and-coming local artists are making a name for themselves and taking up space in the saturated music scene. Switch it up this year and listen to someone different or discover someone you've never heard before. Here are 10 local music artists to see perform around town and listen to online.
3 dead in Fairgrounds home, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people were found dead in the Fairgrounds neighborhood on Tuesday (Jan. 3) morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Details are limited, but authorities say officers were responding to a wellness check around 9:18 a.m. in the 1700 block of Gentilly Boulevard where three people were pronounced dead inside the location.
Monroe man arrested in St. Bernard Parish after New Orleans double shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A Monroe man is in custody after a shooting in New Orleans Lower Ninth Ward led to a foot pursuit, then an arrest in St. Bernard Parish. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened around 12:15 p.m. at the intersection of Tupelo and North Robertson streets. Detectives say two men were shot at the location, one in the face and the other in the neck.
Man injured in Interstate 10 shooting near downtown New Orleans

A 22-year-old man was shot on westbound Interstate 10 late Monday near downtown New Orleans, police said. The shooting was reported to authorities just before 10:30 p.m. at the Orleans Avenue exit. The man was driving west when he said his vehicle was hit multiple times by gunfire. One of...
New Orleans beloved radio host dead at 56

NEW ORLEANS — A beloved New Orleans radio host has died, according to a representative with Audacy. John Osterlind died at the age of 56. He was a radio personality for Bayou 95.7. According to a representative with Audacy, he died of natural causes. Osterlind worked in Connecticut, Rhode...
Severe Weather Risk for Much of Louisiana Today

Residents of Louisiana from near Lake Charles in the southwest corner of the state to Monroe in northeast Louisiana will need to be weather conscious today. The first severe weather outbreak of the new year is upon us and later this morning and into the afternoon things could get rather bumpy for a large portion of the state.
Chef Menteur Highway shooting injured 1

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting on Chef Menteur Highway that injured one. According to police, a man was shot at the 7900 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 8:57 p.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No other information is...
