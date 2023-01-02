LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aviators professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League announced two games for the 2023 Big League Weekend at Las Vegas Ballpark. In an announcement on Wednesday, the team revealed that the Cincinnati Reds will face off with the Oakland Athletics on Saturday-Sunday, March 4-5. Game times for the Spring Training series are at 1:05 p.m. (PT), subject to change due to television.

