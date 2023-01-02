ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big League Weekend returns to Las Vegas Ballpark in Spring 2023

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aviators professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League announced two games for the 2023 Big League Weekend at Las Vegas Ballpark. In an announcement on Wednesday, the team revealed that the Cincinnati Reds will face off with the Oakland Athletics on Saturday-Sunday, March 4-5. Game times for the Spring Training series are at 1:05 p.m. (PT), subject to change due to television.
Quick Hits | 12/29/22

Catch up with the Vegas Golden Knights' Paul Cotter on this week's Quick Hits!

