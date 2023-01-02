USC quarterback Caleb Williams had his head down on the bench and could not watch the final minute of Monday's Cotton Bowl loss to Tulane football, after seeing the Trojans squander a 15-point over the final four minutes during a 46-45 finish. The Heisman winner threw for 462 yards and five touchdowns, but it was not enough for a team that lost back to back games to end Lincoln Riley's first season after climbing all the way to No. 4 in the polls.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO