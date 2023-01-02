ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

UCLA vs. USC odds, line: 2023 college basketball picks, Jan. 5 predictions from proven computer model

The No. 10 UCLA Bruins will be looking to extend their 10-game winning streak when they face the USC Trojans in a rivalry matchup on Thursday night. UCLA is coming off a pair of road wins at Washington State and Washington, blowing out the Huskies in a 74-49 final on Sunday. USC had its seven-game winning streak snapped in an 81-71 loss at Washington State its last time out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AllTrojans

Cornerback Jett White decommits from USC Trojans

Class of 2025 Orange (California) star Jett White received a scholarship offer from the USC Trojans as a freshman. At the time, that was enough for the nation's No. 61 overall prospect and No. 4 cornerback to end the process, as he almost immediately announced his commitment. On Tuesday, however, ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Caleb Williams dejected after USC's Cotton Bowl letdown vs. Tulane football

USC quarterback Caleb Williams had his head down on the bench and could not watch the final minute of Monday's Cotton Bowl loss to Tulane football, after seeing the Trojans squander a 15-point over the final four minutes during a 46-45 finish. The Heisman winner threw for 462 yards and five touchdowns, but it was not enough for a team that lost back to back games to end Lincoln Riley's first season after climbing all the way to No. 4 in the polls.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Poets and Quants

Meet the MBA Class of 2024: Craig Pilla, USC (Marshall)

“I am a curious young professional who loves learning about new ideas and cultures.”. Fun Fact About Yourself: I have traveled to five of the seven continents. Undergraduate School and Major: Major in Economics from Northwestern University. Most Recent Employer and Job Title: Associate – Prime Brokerage Risk at Societe...
LOS ANGELES, CA
lacademie.com

19 Best Restaurants In Pasadena, CA, For A Meal In 2023

To search for the best restaurants in Pasadena, CA, you just need to type the keyword, and results will appear within a second, showing countless addresses and sites to view. The problem is that it takes more than one click to pick out the perfect places among them. However, it...
PASADENA, CA
HeySoCal

Los Angeles Times reporter Gregory Yee dies at age 33

Los Angeles Times breaking news reporter Gregory Yee has died at the age of 33, the newspaper reported Thursday. Yee died Wednesday at the Hollywood bungalow where he lived, apparently from complications from a respiratory issue, according to the Times. Yee was born and raised in the Los Angeles area...
LOS ANGELES, CA
lacademie.com

19 Best Restaurants In Long Beach, CA, For Patrons 2023

If you are interested in the best restaurants in Long Beach, CA, this article will surprise you. A list of excellent eateries and all essential information related to them will be revealed in this post. Therefore, let’s focus on what I am about to mention below. Long Beach is...
LONG BEACH, CA
Voice of OC

Santana: Why Are Some of OC’s Biggest School Districts Firing Their Superintendents Over Winter Break?

While parents and students across Orange County took a break from school over the winter holidays, their local school boards very much stayed in play. Today, at 4 p.m., right on the heels of the New Year’s holiday, a newly-elected governing board majority in the Orange Unified School District has scheduled a special meeting to consider firing both their Superintendent, Gunn Marie Hansen and Cathleen Corella, an Assistant Superintendent for Educational Services, according to school district records.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
247Sports

247Sports

69K+
Followers
415K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy