“Most Haunted Road In Los Angeles”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass When You’re Alone Or At NightLIFE_HACKSLos Angeles, CA
Long Range Weather Warning Issued for Southern California with Secondary Storm Pattern Developing for the Week of Jan 8Southern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
California doctor who drove Tesla off cliff to be charged with attempted murderMalek SherifPasadena, CA
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
WaBa Grill Hollywood Location Reopens for BusinessMadocLos Angeles, CA
CBS Sports
UCLA vs. USC odds, line: 2023 college basketball picks, Jan. 5 predictions from proven computer model
The No. 10 UCLA Bruins will be looking to extend their 10-game winning streak when they face the USC Trojans in a rivalry matchup on Thursday night. UCLA is coming off a pair of road wins at Washington State and Washington, blowing out the Huskies in a 74-49 final on Sunday. USC had its seven-game winning streak snapped in an 81-71 loss at Washington State its last time out.
247Sports
USC football offers Michigan edge rusher transfer, German native Julius Welschof
Trojans continued their search for more help on the defensive side of the ball with an offer to Michigan defensive lineman transfer Julius Welschof on Thursday. Welschof is a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining. He played in all 14 games for Michigan this season. USC is the...
Five-star QB Dante Moore details his decision to sign with UCLA
SAN ANTONIO - Detroit (Mich.) King five-star quarterback Dante Moore is one of the headliners on the roster at this week’s All-American Bowl, and the blue-chip passer and UCLA signee is excited to be in the Alamo City this week competing alongside many of the nation’s best. “The...
Cornerback Jett White decommits from USC Trojans
Class of 2025 Orange (California) star Jett White received a scholarship offer from the USC Trojans as a freshman. At the time, that was enough for the nation's No. 61 overall prospect and No. 4 cornerback to end the process, as he almost immediately announced his commitment. On Tuesday, however, ...
Mick Cronin After Near-Loss Against USC
UCLA coach Mick Cronin talked about how the team played tight and with little energy in the second half and how his team can't grow from the kind of performance the Bruins put in against USC Thursday.
Clark, Jaquez on Disappointing Second Half, Lack of Offense in Win Over USC
UCLA guards Jaylen Clark and Jaime Jaquez talked with the media after the narrow win over USC about the rough second half and what the Trojans did that derailed the Bruins offense.
National Championship: How to Watch Georgia football vs TCU, Radio, streaming rundown
ATLANTA — The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are set to take the field on Saturday to face No. 3 TCU in Los Angeles. Here's the rundown on what to expect in the College Football Playoff National Championship. TV, Streaming Info. Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET, Monday, Jan. 10. TV:...
247Sports
USC talent could be 'wasted' if Trojans don't play complementary football, Josh Pate says
USC had a successful season come to a souring end Monday with a 46-45 loss to Tulane in the Cotton Bowl Classic. The Trojans led by 15 with just over four minutes remaining before the Green Wave scored a touchdown, forced a safety and scored another touchdown on a 6-yard pass from Michael Pratt to Alex Bauman with nine seconds left to secure the win.
VIDEO: Five-Star Dante Moore Breaks Silence on Flip from Oregon to UCLA
The No. 3-ranked prospect overall in the high school class of 2023, quarterback Dante Moore from Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King finally breaks his silence and breaks down why he flipped his commitment from Oregon to UCLA.
Caleb Williams dejected after USC's Cotton Bowl letdown vs. Tulane football
USC quarterback Caleb Williams had his head down on the bench and could not watch the final minute of Monday's Cotton Bowl loss to Tulane football, after seeing the Trojans squander a 15-point over the final four minutes during a 46-45 finish. The Heisman winner threw for 462 yards and five touchdowns, but it was not enough for a team that lost back to back games to end Lincoln Riley's first season after climbing all the way to No. 4 in the polls.
Poets and Quants
Meet the MBA Class of 2024: Craig Pilla, USC (Marshall)
“I am a curious young professional who loves learning about new ideas and cultures.”. Fun Fact About Yourself: I have traveled to five of the seven continents. Undergraduate School and Major: Major in Economics from Northwestern University. Most Recent Employer and Job Title: Associate – Prime Brokerage Risk at Societe...
lacademie.com
19 Best Restaurants In Pasadena, CA, For A Meal In 2023
To search for the best restaurants in Pasadena, CA, you just need to type the keyword, and results will appear within a second, showing countless addresses and sites to view. The problem is that it takes more than one click to pick out the perfect places among them. However, it...
“Most Haunted Road In Los Angeles”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass When You’re Alone Or At Night
Los Angeles is known for its rich history and cultural diversity, but it is also home to several haunted roads that are rumored to be inhabited by the spirits of the deceased. Here are five of the most haunted roads in Los Angeles:
NBC Los Angeles
Watch: NBCLA Celebrates the Careers of Five Esteemed Southern California Journalists
Five beloved members of the NBC4 News team signed off at the station for the final time in December, marking the farewell broadcasts for a group of journalists who become familiar faces and voices during decades of dedicated and distinguished reporting in Southern California. Scroll down to watch tributes to...
Los Angeles Times reporter Gregory Yee dies at age 33
Los Angeles Times breaking news reporter Gregory Yee has died at the age of 33, the newspaper reported Thursday. Yee died Wednesday at the Hollywood bungalow where he lived, apparently from complications from a respiratory issue, according to the Times. Yee was born and raised in the Los Angeles area...
lacademie.com
19 Best Restaurants In Long Beach, CA, For Patrons 2023
If you are interested in the best restaurants in Long Beach, CA, this article will surprise you. A list of excellent eateries and all essential information related to them will be revealed in this post. Therefore, let’s focus on what I am about to mention below. Long Beach is...
The Village Mall in Woodland Hills Gets a Well-Known Billionaire Buyer
The open-air shopping center was recently purchased by Rams owner Stan Kroenke who will continue operating it as a restaurant and retail destination…for now
Santana: Why Are Some of OC’s Biggest School Districts Firing Their Superintendents Over Winter Break?
While parents and students across Orange County took a break from school over the winter holidays, their local school boards very much stayed in play. Today, at 4 p.m., right on the heels of the New Year’s holiday, a newly-elected governing board majority in the Orange Unified School District has scheduled a special meeting to consider firing both their Superintendent, Gunn Marie Hansen and Cathleen Corella, an Assistant Superintendent for Educational Services, according to school district records.
foxla.com
'Strong Pacific storm' forecast for Southern California
According to the National Weather Service Los Angeles, rain could begin falling in Los Angeles and Orange counties as soon as Monday night and continue into Tuesday morning. But the bulk of the major storm isn't until later this week.
These 7 Los Angeles Restaurants Just Received A Michelin Star
Have you eaten at any of these #LA restaurants? 👀😋
247Sports
