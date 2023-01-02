Heavy Snow, Freezing Rains And Tornadoes Expected To Hit Parts Of US

Photo: Getty Images

Another major winter storm is expected to hit several parts of the United States, which could develop into tornadoes in certain regions, NBC News reports.

Heavy snowfall , sleet and freezing rain, is expected to hit the Central High Plains as the winter storm continues to move northeast into the Great Lakes by Tuesday (January 2), according to the National Weather Service.

"Intense snow rates of 1-2 inches per hour may be accompanied by thunder, especially in southern South Dakota and far southwest Minnesota," the weather service said in a forecast update shared on Monday (January 1).

The region between the Panhandle of Nebraska through southwest Minnesota is expected to get more than 12 inches of heavy now, according to the weather service.

Gusty winds are also expected, which creates travel hazards brought on by snow blowing and drifting onto roads and reducing visibility.

Moisture coming form the Western Gulf of Mexico is expected to move north over the Western Gulf Coast/Lower Mississippi Valley, which showers and severe thunderstorms possible.

An enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms has been issued over the Lower Mississippi Valley region from Monday through Tuesday morning, with "a few tornadoes" possible, according to the weather service.

Last month, at least 67 people died in relation to Winter Storm Elliott, including more than 37 in Erie County, New York.

Other states with reported casualties include Oklahoma, Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Kansas, Nebraska and Ohio, where four people died and multiple others were injured in relation to a highway car pileup involving at least 46 vehicles over the weekend, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed.

President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for New York on December 26.

Temperatures plummeted and massive snow drifts hit other cities nationwide, which resulted in more than 1 million power outages, thousands of canceled flights and residents trapped inside their houses without food over the holiday weekend.