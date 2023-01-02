ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play4 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Play4 Day” game were:

9-1-1-3, WB: 7

(nine, one, one, three; WB: seven)

