Winning numbers drawn in ‘Numbers Midday’ game

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After a cross-country trip, the Boston Bruins followed up their win in the Winter Classic with another milestone victory. Trent Frederic scored twice in 34 seconds during the third period as the Bruins extended their point streak to 12 games and posted their 30th win of the season with a 5-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night. The Bruins (30-4-4) lead the league with 64 points and are only the third team in NHL history to reach 30 wins in 38 games or fewer. The last team to accomplish it was the 1944-45 Montreal Canadiens (30-5-3), and the 1929-30 Bruins did it in 35 games (30-4-1). “We just want to keep things rolling. We know how good we are and games like this, where you have a little adversity with travel or whatever, you want to get on top and get those two points,” said goaltender Jeremy Swayman, who made 27 saves. “It’s a feel-good win, but at the same time, we’re still not satisfied.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 HOURS AGO