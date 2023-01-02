ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Pick 3 Day” game were:

6-4-7, FB: 1

(six, four, seven; FB: one)

Comments / 0

Related
fox5dc.com

$1 million Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Virginia

A Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million has been sold in Virginia, according to lottery officials. That ticket matched the first five winning numbers and missed only the Mega Ball number. However, no ticket in Virginia or anywhere else matched all six numbers to win the $785 million jackpot. So the jackpot for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing rolls to an estimated $940 million.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

Man charged in university student killings arrives in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The suspect in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students has arrived in Idaho, where he is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student at Washington State University, was flown by Pennsylvania State Police to a small regional airport near the Idaho border and handed over to local authorities Wednesday evening. Uniformed law enforcement officers were waiting on the tarmac for the the Pennsylvania State Police plane to land, and then they escorted the handcuffed Kohberger to a caravan of five vehicles for the short drive from Washington across the Idaho border. Kohberger’s arrival means the court documents filed in his case should soon be unsealed, potentially shedding some light on Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson’s reasons for accusing Kohburger.
MOSCOW, ID
Jake Wells

Eligible Virginia residents may get up to $500 this month

Do you live in Virginia and you paid when you filed last year? If so, here's some good news for you and approximately 3 million other people. You likely have some cash coming your way. Virginia General Assembly recently passed a law giving taxpayers like you, a 2022 "stimulus" tax rebate of up to $250 for individual filers, and up to $500 for joint filers.
VIRGINIA STATE
shoredailynews.com

State delegate proposes bill to study the effects of daylight savings time

RICHMOND, Va. According to an article on WRIC.com, a Republican state delegate wants Virginia to study the impact of switching to daylight saving time and standard time year-round. Del. Joseph McNamara (R-Roanoke County) is proposing a bill for the upcoming Virginia General Assembly session that seeks a study on the...
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

New laws for 2023 in DC, Maryland and Virginia

WASHINGTON — A new year means new laws on the books in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Here's a rundown of some of the new laws which will take effect beginning Sunday, Jan. 1. First, minimum wage is set to increase in D.C., Virginia and Maryland. In the District, minimum wage increases to $16.50 an hour beginning in January before another increase in July will bring it to $17 an hour.
MARYLAND STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
610K+
Post
652M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy