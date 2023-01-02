DE Lottery
DOVER, Del. (AP) _ These Delaware lotteries were drawn Monday:
Lotto America
10-12-13-27-50, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 5
(ten, twelve, thirteen, twenty-seven, fifty; Star Ball: seven; ASB: five)
Estimated jackpot: $33,680,000
Lucky For Life
04-12-15-25-44, Lucky Ball: 1
(four, twelve, fifteen, twenty-five, forty-four; Lucky Ball: one)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 785,000,000
Multi-Win Lotto
03-05-06-09-11-34
(three, five, six, nine, eleven, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $73,000
Play 3 Day
8-3-9
(eight, three, nine)
Play 3 Night
6-8-1
(six, eight, one)
Play 4 Day
4-7-0-9
(four, seven, zero, nine)
Play 4 Night
1-3-7-8
(one, three, seven, eight)
Powerball
07-09-12-31-62, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 2
(seven, nine, twelve, thirty-one, sixty-two; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $291,000,000
Comments / 0