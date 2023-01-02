ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

CT Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ These Connecticut lotteries were drawn Monday:

Cash 5

01-02-18-23-29

(one, two, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-nine)

Lucky For Life

04-12-15-25-44, Lucky Ball: 1

(four, twelve, fifteen, twenty-five, forty-four; Lucky Ball: one)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 785,000,000

Play3 Day

4-5-4, WB: 2

(four, five, four; WB: two)

Play3 Night

2-9-0, WB:

(two, nine, zero; WB: zero)

Play4 Day

9-1-1-3, WB: 7

(nine, one, one, three; WB: seven)

Play4 Night

8-9-4-7, WB: 3

(eight, nine, four, seven; WB: three)

Powerball

07-09-12-31-62, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 2

(seven, nine, twelve, thirty-one, sixty-two; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $291,000,000

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

