VA Lottery
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Monday:
Cash 5
03-19-29-31-35
(three, nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $272,000
Cash4Life
01-09-13-17-45, Cash Ball: 4
(one, nine, thirteen, seventeen, forty-five; Cash Ball: four)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 785,000,000
Pick 3 Day
6-4-7, FB: 1
(six, four, seven; FB: one)
Pick 3 Night
6-4-2, FB: 6
(six, four, two; FB: six)
Pick 4 Day
6-5-4-2, FB: 5
(six, five, four, two; FB: five)
Pick 4 Night
0-9-8-0, FB:
(zero, nine, eight, zero; FB: zero)
Powerball
07-09-12-31-62, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 2
(seven, nine, twelve, thirty-one, sixty-two; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $291,000,000
