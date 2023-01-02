ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

KS Lottery

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) _ These Kansas lotteries were drawn Monday:

Lotto America

10-12-13-27-50, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 5

(ten, twelve, thirteen, twenty-seven, fifty; Star Ball: seven; ASB: five)

Estimated jackpot: $33,680,000

Lucky For Life

04-12-15-25-44, Lucky Ball: 1

(four, twelve, fifteen, twenty-five, forty-four; Lucky Ball: one)

Pick 3 Midday

1-5-3

(one, five, three)

Daily Pick 3

3-7-2

(three, seven, two)

Super Kansas Cash

04-15-27-29-32, Cash Ball: 20

(four, fifteen, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-two; Cash Ball: twenty)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

2 By 2

Red Balls: 11-22, White Balls: 6-25

(Red Balls: eleven, twenty-two; White Balls: six, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 785,000,000

Powerball

07-09-12-31-62, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 2

(seven, nine, twelve, thirty-one, sixty-two; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $291,000,000

