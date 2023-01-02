KS Lottery
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) _ These Kansas lotteries were drawn Monday:
Lotto America
10-12-13-27-50, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 5
(ten, twelve, thirteen, twenty-seven, fifty; Star Ball: seven; ASB: five)
Estimated jackpot: $33,680,000
Lucky For Life
04-12-15-25-44, Lucky Ball: 1
(four, twelve, fifteen, twenty-five, forty-four; Lucky Ball: one)
Pick 3 Midday
1-5-3
(one, five, three)
Daily Pick 3
3-7-2
(three, seven, two)
Super Kansas Cash
04-15-27-29-32, Cash Ball: 20
(four, fifteen, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-two; Cash Ball: twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
2 By 2
Red Balls: 11-22, White Balls: 6-25
(Red Balls: eleven, twenty-two; White Balls: six, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 785,000,000
Powerball
07-09-12-31-62, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 2
(seven, nine, twelve, thirty-one, sixty-two; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $291,000,000
Comments / 0