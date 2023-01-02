MA Lottery
BOSTON (AP) _ These Massachusetts lotteries were drawn Monday:
Lucky For Life
04-12-15-25-44, Lucky Ball: 1
(four, twelve, fifteen, twenty-five, forty-four; Lucky Ball: one)
MassCash
01-16-18-21-29
(one, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-nine)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 785,000,000
Numbers Evening
2-0-2-8
(two, zero, two, eight)
Numbers Midday
1-8-5-7
(one, eight, five, seven)
Powerball
07-09-12-31-62, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 2
(seven, nine, twelve, thirty-one, sixty-two; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $291,000,000
