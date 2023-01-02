ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

3 injured in shooting at Knoxville rap concert

By Hannah Moore
 3 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A rap concert in Knoxville ended in violence after three people were shot, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

At around 2:20 a.m. on Monday, Knoxville Police officers responded to a shooting at My Canna Buds on Clinton Highway . The officers on the scene found three gunshot victims. They were then taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with what police say are non-life-threatening injuries.

Finesse2tymes was playing a concert at My Canna Buds Sunday night, according to a post on the rapper’s Instagram . Police say during the performance, an altercation is believed to have occurred and shots were fired.

“As soon as the shots happened, everybody dropped their drinks … and within a split second, there was nobody in that building,” concert attendee Kierra Daugherty said.

Brandon Brown, who was with Daugherty at the concert, said, at first, everyone was having fun then a fight broke out and gunshots were fired. He remembers telling Daughtery to “lay low” until the officers arrived.

“For a second, it really did feel like we were about to get shot, like, we were very close,” Daugherty said.

A spokesperson for KPD said numerous individuals are believed to have fired shots and multiple firearms were recovered at the scene. The spokesperson adds that numerous witnesses and possible suspects were detained for further investigation.

    Crime scene tape at Canna Buds following a shooting that injured at least three people on Jan. 2. (WATE Staff)
    The tent in the parking lot of Canna Buds in Knoxville where shooting took place during a concert. (WATE Staff)
    My Canna Buds on Clinton Highway (WATE Staff)
The investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated with additional information.

