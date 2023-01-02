Read full article on original website
Related
Golf Digest
A slimmed-down Bryson DeChambeau is an early front-runner for the best trick shot(s) of 2023
Bryson DeChambeau's latest physical transformation is as jarring as when he bulked up. Put simply, Bryson 3.0 is a lean, mean, fighting machine. Well, as long as that fight doesn't involve a gallery rope. No, but seriously, the 2020 U.S. Open champ recently opened up about his weight loss and...
golfmagic.com
Best Pitch Mark Repairers for Golf: Your guide to the best divot repair tools
It’s a common misconception that many golfers believe pitch marks are only made by low handicap players and professionals, when in fact, pitch marks – or those dents that balls leave in the greens – can be made by golfers of all abilities. This is especially true...
Golf.com
4 areas where Callaway’s Paradym drivers excel, according to our robot
For the 2023 edition of GOLF’s ClubTest, we once again teamed up with Golf Laboratories for robotic driver testing. With the help of their swing robot, we’re able to get a better picture of how each driver performs at the same speed (95 mph), delivery and attack angle in a 9-point face mapping test. The result is an unbiased (and extremely detailed) look at where each driver model excels.
Golf Digest
Five-year-old Frankie Fleetwood hilariously calls dad’s tee shot, has golf’s best broadcasters shaking in their spikes
We said goodbye to some golf broadcasting legends in 2022. Nick Faldo hung up the headset. Roger Maltbie and Gary Koch were handed their walking papers. Slowly but surely the old guard made way for fresh new faces and bright young voices, such as Smylie Kaufman and … Franklin Fleetwood?
tigerdroppings.com
Paige Spiranac Rocks Head-To-Toe Purple For Her Short Game Tutorial
Golfer Paige Spiranac is kicking off the new year with a little short game tutorial... Short game tutorial! I know there are many ways to hit these shots but this is what I’ve been taught by the best instructors in the world and I know it will help make some difficult shots a little easier for you! Give it a try!
golfmagic.com
Why Rory McIlroy isn't playing in PGA Tour's Sentry Tournament of Champions
Rory McIlroy has chosen not to compete at the Sentry Tournament of Champions on the PGA Tour. This is despite the fact there is a stacked field in Maui and a prize purse of $15m on offer. That represents almost double what it was in 2022 when it was won...
golfmagic.com
Paige Spiranac explains "coolest moment of my life" with Tiger Woods
Paige Spiranac has revealed Tiger Woods taught her how to play "the low spinner". The social media superstar gave her 3.7m followers a short game tutorial in her latest Instagram post. Paige - who stunned golf fans with this outfit over Christmas - outlines how to play the low spinner,...
thegolfnewsnet.com
Final hour of 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions Sunday telecast to go commercial-free
For golf fans, the commercial load is probably the most difficult part of watching the sport. It can be too much sometimes, interrupting the flow of the event. However, the TV networks airing the PGA Tour shell out nearly a billion dollars per year for the rights to show the golf, so they have to make it back somehow.
Costco Set To Release New Kirkland Irons In Surprise Reveal
In a surprising equipment reveal, it appears the first-ever Kirkland iron is ready to be launched this year
thegolfnewsnet.com
What is a pro-am in golf? Explaining the popular tournament format
Professional golf is absolutely unique in the world of sports for a variety of reasons, but one of the biggest differentiating factors between golf and other sports is access to the athletes themselves. In no other sport can a fan compete in that same sport with an athlete as they're...
Comments / 0