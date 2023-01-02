ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Golf.com

4 areas where Callaway’s Paradym drivers excel, according to our robot

For the 2023 edition of GOLF’s ClubTest, we once again teamed up with Golf Laboratories for robotic driver testing. With the help of their swing robot, we’re able to get a better picture of how each driver performs at the same speed (95 mph), delivery and attack angle in a 9-point face mapping test. The result is an unbiased (and extremely detailed) look at where each driver model excels.
tigerdroppings.com

Paige Spiranac Rocks Head-To-Toe Purple For Her Short Game Tutorial

Golfer Paige Spiranac is kicking off the new year with a little short game tutorial... Short game tutorial! I know there are many ways to hit these shots but this is what I’ve been taught by the best instructors in the world and I know it will help make some difficult shots a little easier for you! Give it a try!
golfmagic.com

Paige Spiranac explains "coolest moment of my life" with Tiger Woods

Paige Spiranac has revealed Tiger Woods taught her how to play "the low spinner". The social media superstar gave her 3.7m followers a short game tutorial in her latest Instagram post. Paige - who stunned golf fans with this outfit over Christmas - outlines how to play the low spinner,...
thegolfnewsnet.com

Final hour of 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions Sunday telecast to go commercial-free

For golf fans, the commercial load is probably the most difficult part of watching the sport. It can be too much sometimes, interrupting the flow of the event. However, the TV networks airing the PGA Tour shell out nearly a billion dollars per year for the rights to show the golf, so they have to make it back somehow.
thegolfnewsnet.com

What is a pro-am in golf? Explaining the popular tournament format

Professional golf is absolutely unique in the world of sports for a variety of reasons, but one of the biggest differentiating factors between golf and other sports is access to the athletes themselves. In no other sport can a fan compete in that same sport with an athlete as they're...

