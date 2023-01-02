Read full article on original website
Related
So many people are dying from COVID in China that a crematorium is giving families 5 to 10 minute slots to mourn victims
Demand for funeral home services has spiked so high that people are queuing up outside crematoriums to sell their spots to grieving families.
Channel 3000
No, you shouldn’t pry your braces off with a spoon. These TikTok hacks are making dentists cringe
A new wave of TikTok trends has dentists cringing and warning young people of “Do It Yourself” dangers when it comes to teeth. DIY dental “hacks” have gone viral on the social media platform and can range from short tutorials on how to make your own veneers to prying off braces with a spoon.
Comments / 0