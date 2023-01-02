ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Afton, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

cbs19news

Five counties added to fire ant quarantine zone

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Five counties have been added to an existing quarantine zone that aims to slow the spread of several types of fire ants. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services tracks the Solenopsis invicta, Solenopsis richteri and hybrid species of fire ants, which pose a threat to crops and agricultural equipment and may impact livestock and wildlife.
VIRGINIA STATE
wina.com

New wineries, hotel, and an Edna Lewis Menu Trail area attractions in 2023 VTC guide

RICHMOND (WINA) – A number of area attractions are featured in the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s new video and guide “What’s New in Virginia in 2023”. Ryan Winfree with the VTC says two wineries — Southwest Mountain Vineyards and Paradise Springs Winery — are poised to open this year in Albemarle County. Winfree says the Forum Hotel — built on the Grounds at UVa as part of the Darden School of Business — opens in April.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Reusable bags are replacing plastic at stores

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- If you've gone grocery shopping since New Years, you paid extra at the check-out. Experts say 500 billion plastic grocery bags are used each year. The five-cent bag tax encourages people to use less plastic. On Jan. 1, Charlottesville and Albemarle County joined seven other...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

CAVA offering safe space for Black and African Americans to gain support

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Counseling Alliance of Virginia is offering a support group for Black and African Americans called The Breathing Room. These virtual meetings are free for anyone wanting to join a comforting space and share their feelings. People can discuss racial trauma, oppression, and create awareness on aggressions they have endured.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA Health warns of new Omicron subvariant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new subvariant of omicron is spreading across the U.S., and it might be more resistant to antibodies. This comes as many localities in Virginia are being urged to mask up by the CDC. Charlottesville and Albemarle County are at “low” transmission, even following holiday gatherings,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro council of Boy Scouts of America tackling tough financial challenges

The Virginia Headwaters Council Boy Scouts of America Waynesboro is reprioritizing and focusing on the organization’s future in the Valley. “As far as the national scouting program, membership has been declining since the 1970s,” said Virginia Headwaters Council BSA Waynesboro President Steve Hammond. The decline is attributed to the abundance of activities available to today’s youth and the need for parental involvement with BSA. Parents are busy with jobs in 21st century America.
WAYNESBORO, VA
NBC 29 News

More than $250,000 heading to community health services in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Orange County is getting some new free healthcare services, thanks to legislation that made its way to President Biden’s desk. Representative Abigail Spanberger is making sure central Virginia is a healthy community in 2023. More than $250,000 in funding is coming to the county to provide basic health services.
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

W.A.R.M’s cold-weather shelter operating 24 hours at expo center

FISHERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry is starting 2023 with a full schedule. The Augusta County Expo is allowing the cold weather shelter to operate around the clock. This is the vision W.A.R.M. strives for because they understand how brutal weather can be. “It’s not just cold weather,...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Shelters and rescues receiving unwanted animal presents after the holidays

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Shelters and rescues are receiving unwanted puppy presents following the holidays, according to Newsweek. Pets can be cute additions to the family, but they’re also long-term commitments. Owners need time and money for vet appointments, food, training, and more. “They’re not disposable, they’re supposed to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Plastic bag tax in effect on January 1, 2023

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Both the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors and Charlottesville City Council approved a new plastic bag tax in 2022, with it going into effect on January 1st, 2023. Most customers have already made the switch to using reusable or paper bags. “I think everybody should go...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
PhillyBite

5 Best All You Can Eat Restaurants in Virginia

Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Ambulance collides with Waynesboro coffee shop

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A coffee shop in Waynesboro is closed after sustaining damage from an ambulance. The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) announced in a press release that on Jan. 3 they responded to a call at Micah’s Coffee on West Broad Street of an ambulance collision with the structure.
WAYNESBORO, VA

