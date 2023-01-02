The Virginia Headwaters Council Boy Scouts of America Waynesboro is reprioritizing and focusing on the organization’s future in the Valley. “As far as the national scouting program, membership has been declining since the 1970s,” said Virginia Headwaters Council BSA Waynesboro President Steve Hammond. The decline is attributed to the abundance of activities available to today’s youth and the need for parental involvement with BSA. Parents are busy with jobs in 21st century America.

WAYNESBORO, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO