cbs19news
Five counties added to fire ant quarantine zone
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Five counties have been added to an existing quarantine zone that aims to slow the spread of several types of fire ants. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services tracks the Solenopsis invicta, Solenopsis richteri and hybrid species of fire ants, which pose a threat to crops and agricultural equipment and may impact livestock and wildlife.
wina.com
New wineries, hotel, and an Edna Lewis Menu Trail area attractions in 2023 VTC guide
RICHMOND (WINA) – A number of area attractions are featured in the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s new video and guide “What’s New in Virginia in 2023”. Ryan Winfree with the VTC says two wineries — Southwest Mountain Vineyards and Paradise Springs Winery — are poised to open this year in Albemarle County. Winfree says the Forum Hotel — built on the Grounds at UVa as part of the Darden School of Business — opens in April.
cbs19news
Reusable bags are replacing plastic at stores
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- If you've gone grocery shopping since New Years, you paid extra at the check-out. Experts say 500 billion plastic grocery bags are used each year. The five-cent bag tax encourages people to use less plastic. On Jan. 1, Charlottesville and Albemarle County joined seven other...
NBC 29 News
Friends of Charlottesville Downtown to make mall experience safer, citing a decline in visitors
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some business owners say they are starting to notice a decline in visitors to Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall due to what is being called “aggressive panhandling.”. They say customers report that they are afraid when they are yelled at or approached for money. Friends of...
NBC 29 News
CAVA offering safe space for Black and African Americans to gain support
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Counseling Alliance of Virginia is offering a support group for Black and African Americans called The Breathing Room. These virtual meetings are free for anyone wanting to join a comforting space and share their feelings. People can discuss racial trauma, oppression, and create awareness on aggressions they have endured.
breezejmu.org
Rockingham County schools investigating Forbes Center field trip after guardian concerns
Rockingham County Public Schools (RCPS) is investigating an elementary school field trip taken to the Forbes Center for the Performing Arts after a guardian raised concerns that the program was “inappropriate.”. The initial, formal complaint stemmed from a Dec. 8 field trip to the Forbes Center, where multiple third-grade...
Augusta Free Press
Looking for inspiration for your backyard garden? Symposium might be your ticket
If you are looking to get inspiration for your garden this summer, the 10th annual Shenandoah Valley Plant Symposium might get you started. The symposium is being offered March 24 from 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. at the Wayne Theatre in downtown Waynesboro. Waynesboro Parks & Recreation will present a...
NBC 29 News
UVA Health warns of new Omicron subvariant
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new subvariant of omicron is spreading across the U.S., and it might be more resistant to antibodies. This comes as many localities in Virginia are being urged to mask up by the CDC. Charlottesville and Albemarle County are at “low” transmission, even following holiday gatherings,...
Augusta Free Press
Central Shenandoah Health District to continue Waynesboro vaccine clinics
The Central Shenandoah Health District is offering vaccine clinics in Waynesboro on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month, beginning on Jan. 10. The clinics will be held at the Embrace Community Center at 932 Fir Street on Jan. 10 and Jan. 24. The clinics will offer free COVID-19...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro council of Boy Scouts of America tackling tough financial challenges
The Virginia Headwaters Council Boy Scouts of America Waynesboro is reprioritizing and focusing on the organization’s future in the Valley. “As far as the national scouting program, membership has been declining since the 1970s,” said Virginia Headwaters Council BSA Waynesboro President Steve Hammond. The decline is attributed to the abundance of activities available to today’s youth and the need for parental involvement with BSA. Parents are busy with jobs in 21st century America.
NBC 29 News
More than $250,000 heading to community health services in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Orange County is getting some new free healthcare services, thanks to legislation that made its way to President Biden’s desk. Representative Abigail Spanberger is making sure central Virginia is a healthy community in 2023. More than $250,000 in funding is coming to the county to provide basic health services.
Augusta Free Press
Nelson County: Mystery deepens with latest news in Rockfish River deaths
Virginia State Police investigators still don’t know the exact date that a vehicle found submerged in Nelson County on Dec. 27 was washed into the river, among several things that are still unknown. State Police are planning to do another search of the location – a private crossing over...
WHSV
W.A.R.M’s cold-weather shelter operating 24 hours at expo center
FISHERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry is starting 2023 with a full schedule. The Augusta County Expo is allowing the cold weather shelter to operate around the clock. This is the vision W.A.R.M. strives for because they understand how brutal weather can be. “It’s not just cold weather,...
Augusta Free Press
Chat with a Librarian: New Staunton Public Library service offers online connectivity
Get your library questions answered online with the new online chat reference service being offered by the Staunton Public Library. Chat with a Librarian – online at www.StauntonLibrary.org – allows patrons to get answers to their questions instantly, without having to make a phone call or come in the building.
NBC 29 News
Shelters and rescues receiving unwanted animal presents after the holidays
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Shelters and rescues are receiving unwanted puppy presents following the holidays, according to Newsweek. Pets can be cute additions to the family, but they’re also long-term commitments. Owners need time and money for vet appointments, food, training, and more. “They’re not disposable, they’re supposed to...
NBC 29 News
Plastic bag tax in effect on January 1, 2023
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Both the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors and Charlottesville City Council approved a new plastic bag tax in 2022, with it going into effect on January 1st, 2023. Most customers have already made the switch to using reusable or paper bags. “I think everybody should go...
WHSV
Fuel center and convenience store moving forward in Broadway three years after approval
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Broadway will be getting a new business later this year. Rockingham Petroleum Cooperative will be building a fuel center and convenience store on the edge of town at the intersection of Mayland and Springbrook Roads. The project has been in the works for...
PhillyBite
5 Best All You Can Eat Restaurants in Virginia
Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.
WHSV
Ambulance collides with Waynesboro coffee shop
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A coffee shop in Waynesboro is closed after sustaining damage from an ambulance. The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) announced in a press release that on Jan. 3 they responded to a call at Micah’s Coffee on West Broad Street of an ambulance collision with the structure.
Augusta Free Press
Greene County: Route 645 closing this week, next week for drainage project work
Contract workers for the Virginia Department of Transportation will close Route 645 (Moore Road) in Greene County on Wednesday to install storm sewer drainage. Drivers will not be able to access the northbound or southbound lanes at U.S. 33 through Friday of this week between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.
