Damariscotta, ME

WGME

Volunteers plan to help repair storm damage in Saco Saturday

SACO (WGME) – A group effort is planned to repair storm damage in Saco. Members of Saco Bay Trails say the storm before Christmas floated the walking bridge on the Atlantic Way Trail in Saco about 60 feet up the trail. Saturday, volunteers and members of the UNE hockey...
SACO, ME
WGME

Police searching for missing Boothbay man

BOOTHBAY (WGME) -- The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing man from Boothbay. Police say 60-year-old Thomas P. Harris was last seen Monday night doing yardwork at his home at 170 Butler Road. Harris' roommate found his truck running in the yard...
BOOTHBAY, ME
WGME

Maine man killed in Poland crash identified

POLAND (WGME) -- The Maine man killed in a crash in Poland on Monday has been identified. The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened on Harris Hill Road around 7:40 a.m. Monday. Deputies say the driver, identified as 41-year-old Gary D. Hesketh of Oxford, rear-ended a tractor-trailer that...
POLAND, ME
WGME

Searsport opening town's first brewery in historic building

SEARSPORT (WGME) -- Maine already has the most breweries per capita in the U.S. and that list is about to get even longer. The Bangor Daily News reports a couple is converting a historic building in Searsport into a brewery and tap room. Maine Port Brewing will offer six to...
SEARSPORT, ME
WGME

'Concerned, but hopeful': Maine business hoping for snow

Pineland Farms in New Gloucester is hoping all the brown and green grass will soon be covered with snow. While they would love to see snow on the ground, it's not the latest in the season that they have seen their trails bare. Concerned, but hopeful. That's what Matt Sebasteanski...
NEW GLOUCESTER, ME
WGME

New urgent care facility for pets opens in Freeport

FREEPORT (WGME) – A new urgent care option has opened for pets in greater Portland. PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic is open in Freeport. It's the company's second location in Maine and third in New England, with the others in Portland and Massachusetts. The company says it's about bridging...
FREEPORT, ME
WGME

Police investigating after body found in Lewiston

LEWISTON (WGME) -- Police say a body was found in an entryway of an apartment building in Lewiston on Thursday. Police say the apartment building is on the corner of Bartlett and Walnut streets. A man walking his dog reportedly found the body under a blanket. Police are investigating the...
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

Additional Maine masses being held for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland says additional masses honoring the life and memory of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI have been announced for Lewiston, Caribou, Rumford, and Gray this week. Bishop Robert Deeley will preside at a mass for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI on Wednesday, January 4, at 12:15 p.m....
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

No one hurt in South Paris house fire

SOUTH PARIS (WGME) -- The Paris Fire Department says no one was hurt in a house fire Tuesday night. The fire happened at 36 Upper Swallow Road. Multiple fire departments responded to the blaze. The State Fire Marsal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.
PARIS, ME
WGME

Portland trail bridges washed out by pre-Christmas storm

Due to the huge storm just before Christmas, some walking bridges are washed out in Portland, and it could be a while before they're all fixed. Portland Trails says that some bridges in the Fore River Sanctuary are destroyed, leaving it up to hikers to find their own way to get around.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

I-295 in Falmouth to close Thursday night due to construction

FALMOUTH - As part of the ongoing work to replace the bridge that carries Bucknam Road over I-295 in Falmouth, the Maine Department of Transportation says it will be closing I-295 at Exit 10 on Thursday night. The MaineDOT says the closure will last no longer than 25 minutes and...
FALMOUTH, ME
WGME

Gov. Mills inauguration to be held Wednesday

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills will be sworn in for a second term during her inauguration ceremony at the Augusta Civic Center on Wednesday. She was re-elected in November, beating out Republican challenger, former Governor Paul LePage by a big margin. She also bested independent Dr. Sam Hunkler. The...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Lewiston police search for driver involved in hit-and-run with home

LEWISTON (WGME) -- Lewiston police are trying to find a driver who led police on a high-speed chase, crashed into a home and then ran off. Police say they went to make a routine stop early Wednesday morning when the driver sped off. He was going so fast, police decided to break off the pursuit. Minutes later, though, the SUV went off the road and slammed into a home.
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

2 arrested on drug charges after search of Augusta apartment

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The Augusta Police Department says two men were arrested Tuesday on drug charges after a search of an apartment on Summer Street. Police say they searched an apartment at 17 Summer Street around 11:40 a.m. During the search, police say they found firearms, money drugs and contraband.
AUGUSTA, ME

