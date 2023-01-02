ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

76-year-old man struck and killed by vehicle while walking near intersection in Manatee County

By Tyler Watkins
 3 days ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 76-year-old Bradenton man was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing the street near 57th Ave. East and Lockwood Ridge Road.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the crash happened Monday morning at approximately 9:10 AM.

The vehicle, a Chrysler sedan driven by an 80-year-old Sarasota woman, was traveling northbound on Lockwood Ridge Road in the left lane, according to the report.

FHP said the man was walking westbound on 57th Ave. East on the north side of the roadway.

The man crossed the northbound lanes of Lockwood Ridge Road and moved into the path of the Chrysler, according to officials.

The vehicle collided with the man, propelling him onto the windshield, FHP said.

The Bradenton man was pronounced dead on the scene, and the Sarasota woman suffered minor injuries, according to FHP.

FHP said the crash remains under investigation.

