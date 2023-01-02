Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
A Beachfront Hotel Like Nowhere You've Seen BeforeRebekah BartonNewport Beach, CA
California witness snaps image of silent triangle-shaped objectRoger MarshFallbrook, CA
10 Riverside-San Bernardino Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbySan Bernardino, CA
Related
WATCH: All-American Bowl Day 2 Practice Film of UCLA QB Dante Moore
SAN ANTONIO — 247Sports is on-site at the 2023 All-American Bowl, which is the premier high school All-Star Game featuring the top class of 2023 prospects from across the country. Here is some footage from day two of Detroit (Mich.) King five-star quarterback and UCLA signee Dante Moore.
Five-star QB Dante Moore details his decision to sign with UCLA
SAN ANTONIO - Detroit (Mich.) King five-star quarterback Dante Moore is one of the headliners on the roster at this week’s All-American Bowl, and the blue-chip passer and UCLA signee is excited to be in the Alamo City this week competing alongside many of the nation’s best. “The...
Bruins Survive Second Half Offensive Meltdown
UCLA survived a second-half meltdown against USC, thanks to a Jaylen Clark three in the waning moments...
247Sports
USC talent could be 'wasted' if Trojans don't play complementary football, Josh Pate says
USC had a successful season come to a souring end Monday with a 46-45 loss to Tulane in the Cotton Bowl Classic. The Trojans led by 15 with just over four minutes remaining before the Green Wave scored a touchdown, forced a safety and scored another touchdown on a 6-yard pass from Michael Pratt to Alex Bauman with nine seconds left to secure the win.
Clark, Jaquez on Disappointing Second Half, Lack of Offense in Win Over USC
UCLA guards Jaylen Clark and Jaime Jaquez talked with the media after the narrow win over USC about the rough second half and what the Trojans did that derailed the Bruins offense.
Mick Cronin After Near-Loss Against USC
UCLA coach Mick Cronin talked about how the team played tight and with little energy in the second half and how his team can't grow from the kind of performance the Bruins put in against USC Thursday.
California Woman Wins 'Largest Possible' State Lottery Scratcher Jackpot
Here's how much she won.
Suki Hana Heading to Orange
Known for their Teriyaki Chicken, Suki Hana was founded in Miami's Bayside Marketplace in 1988
lacademie.com
19 Best Restaurants In Long Beach, CA, For Patrons 2023
If you are interested in the best restaurants in Long Beach, CA, this article will surprise you. A list of excellent eateries and all essential information related to them will be revealed in this post. Therefore, let’s focus on what I am about to mention below. Long Beach is...
L.A. Weekly
Nardcore Night in Long Beach
Nardcore Night in Long Beach: Oxnard takes over Long Beach, as Alex’s Bar welcomes a nardcore extravaganza. There’s some debate over the legitimacy of the current lineup of Dr. Know, although Stalag 13 are making a fuss about the fact that original singer Ron Baird is back in the ranks. Dry Sockets also play.
Villains Brewery Coming to Anaheim
food in the vein of Smoke and Fire just might be a natural fit
Los Angeles fire captain tops city's highest-paid list with $712,000 in 2022
(The Center Square) – Eighty-six Los Angeles Fire Department employees made more than $400,000 in 2022, including a fire captain who made $712,933 last year. That fire captain was the highest-paid employee in the city. The captain had a base pay of $169,764 and was paid $502,681 for overtime, along with $19,637 in other pay and personnel benefits of $20,851. In 2021, the highest-paid employee also was a fire captain. That captain made $434,394 in overtime in 2021, for total pay of $598,532. ...
15-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing in November Found
A 15-year-old boy diagnosed with a mild form of autism, who went missing in the unincorporated Westmont area near Inglewood in November, has been found, authorities said today.
California Lottery scratchers worth a combined $42M sold recently in SoCal
A California Lottery scratcher ticket worth $20 million and two worth $10 million each were sold recently in SoCal.
Photographer arrested after sting by San Diego-based vigilante group
A photographer with a social media following in the thousands was arrested last week after a sting by a vigilante group known as CC Unit.
therams.com
Black-owned business spotlight: Woody's Bar-B-Que a generational family business
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – In the third of a four-part series highlighting Black-owned businesses that have visited the Rams' training facility this season, theRams.com spotlights Woody's Bar-B-Q, located in Los Angeles and Inglewood. Rodney Phillips, who currently operates the restaurant and is the son of its late founder Woody...
KTLA.com
Southern California residents win combined $42 million off lottery scratchers
Four California Lottery scratchers sold in Southern California resulted in multi-million dollar payouts for the lucky owners. The biggest winner came in Riverside County when Mary Higelin won the largest California Lottery scratcher jackpot possible after buying a ticket from a liquor store in Norco. Her winning scratcher netted her...
KTVU FOX 2
Spectacular gray whale birth caught on video off California Coast
DANA POINT, Calif. - A group of whale watchers off Dana Point in Southern California got a front-row seat to an incredible moment in nature on Monday: a gray whale giving birth. "Yesterday afternoon we celebrated a new year and a new baby whale!" Capt. Dave's Dana Point Dolphin &...
foxla.com
‘Bomb cyclone’ wreaks havoc in Southern California
LOS ANGELES - Residents in Southern California braced as a powerful Pacific storm was expected to hit its peak on Thursday, bringing heavy rainfall and howling winds to the area typically known for its sunny skies. Meteorologists warned the Golden State was facing a life-threatening double whammy of a bomb...
Fontana Herald News
Detectives rescue teenage girl who had been chained to a workout dumbbell inside home in Upland
Detectives rescued a teenage girl who was being held against her will in Upland, according to the Upland Police Department. On Dec. 28, the detectives conducted a safety check at a residence after learning of a possible child abuse taking place in the home, the Upland P.D. said in a Facebook post.
247Sports
69K+
Followers
415K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0