Mission Viejo, CA

lacademie.com

19 Best Restaurants In Long Beach, CA, For Patrons 2023

If you are interested in the best restaurants in Long Beach, CA, this article will surprise you. A list of excellent eateries and all essential information related to them will be revealed in this post. Therefore, let’s focus on what I am about to mention below. Long Beach is...
LONG BEACH, CA
L.A. Weekly

Nardcore Night in Long Beach

Nardcore Night in Long Beach: Oxnard takes over Long Beach, as Alex’s Bar welcomes a nardcore extravaganza. There’s some debate over the legitimacy of the current lineup of Dr. Know, although Stalag 13 are making a fuss about the fact that original singer Ron Baird is back in the ranks. Dry Sockets also play.
LONG BEACH, CA
The Center Square

Los Angeles fire captain tops city's highest-paid list with $712,000 in 2022

(The Center Square) – Eighty-six Los Angeles Fire Department employees made more than $400,000 in 2022, including a fire captain who made $712,933 last year. That fire captain was the highest-paid employee in the city. The captain had a base pay of $169,764 and was paid $502,681 for overtime, along with $19,637 in other pay and personnel benefits of $20,851. In 2021, the highest-paid employee also was a fire captain. That captain made $434,394 in overtime in 2021, for total pay of $598,532. ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

‘Bomb cyclone’ wreaks havoc in Southern California

LOS ANGELES - Residents in Southern California braced as a powerful Pacific storm was expected to hit its peak on Thursday, bringing heavy rainfall and howling winds to the area typically known for its sunny skies. Meteorologists warned the Golden State was facing a life-threatening double whammy of a bomb...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
