ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

What's in the $1.7 trillion spending bill Moran voted to approve

WASHINGTON —Lawmakers return to work Tuesday to a new era of divided government as Democrats relinquish control of the House after midterm election losses. The Senate remains in Democratic hands, barely. Late last week, President Biden signed the $1.7 trillion government spending bill that will finance federal agencies through...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
19K+
Followers
23K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy