Madison, WI

247Sports

BREAKING: Badgers flip Temple transfer Darian Varner From Virginia Tech

Despite signing with Virginia Tech in December, Temple defensive end transfer Darian Varner has switched his commitment to Wisconsin. Varner took an official visit to UW this week. Per NCAA rules, national letters of intent are non-binding with transfer recruits until they physically step foot on campus and attend classes, allowing the Badgers to flip the redshirt sophomore.
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Ohio State Coach Has Message For Fans After Taking New Job

An Ohio State coach has taken a new job. Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, Ohio State assistant strength coach Niko Palazeti is leaving the school for Cincinnati, where he'll be the program's director of football sports performance. He spent six years with the Buckeyes before taking this role. After this was...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

247Sports

