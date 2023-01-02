ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crown Point, IN

laportecounty.life

Nurse Bonnie Wildman finds passion for caring for patients and colleagues at Community Healthcare System

Longtime registered nurse Bonnie Wildman found a second home 13 years ago when she joined the staff at Community Healthcare System’s St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart. Wildman, who has been a nurse for 38 years, said the camaraderie among her hardworking co-workers help make Community Health System the outstanding healthcare provider it has been for decades in Northwest Indiana.
HOBART, IN
nwi.life

Board-certified interventional cardiologist joins Franciscan Physician Network

Board-certified interventional cardiologist Wisam Martini, MD, FACC, is now part of the Franciscan Physician Network and is accepting new patients in Munster and Dyer. Dr. Martini completed his training at Damascus University School of Medicine in Syria. He completed his residency in internal medicine at Wayne State University, Detroit Medical Center, in Detroit. Dr. Martini completed his cardiology fellowship at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in Chicago and his interventional cardiology fellowship at Wayne State University, St. John Hospital and Medical Center in Detroit.
DYER, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

After sudden loss of son, couple develops grief support program to help others

The loss of a loved one can be difficult but the impact seems to heighten during the holiday season. After dealing with the sudden loss of their son in 2015, Rev. Dr. J.C. Wade, Jr. and wife Ella Wade decided to turn their pain into purpose through the creation of a ministry called G.R.I.E.F. (God’s Relief in Every Family). The couple is presenting weekly classes on the campuses of Ivy Tech Community College in East Chicago and Gary.
EAST CHICAGO, IN
laportecounty.life

A La Porte County Life in the Spotlight: Kate Ramer

Kate Ramer never considered herself a “menstrual crusader,” but when she saw the huge need for access to menstrual products in the United States, she knew she needed to get involved. Ramer is an educator, small business owner, avid traveler, and community advocate. She teaches family and consumer...
LA PORTE, IN
WNDU

Community rallies behind woman battling constant health issues

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The community is rallying behind a South Bend woman who is battling never-ending health issues. Jennifer Riddle has been a piano and vocal instructor in Michiana for over two decades. She has helped and inspired many people, but now, she needs your help. “I have...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Michiana hospitals welcome first newborns of 2023

(WNDU) -As we welcome in 2023, we’re also welcoming in the first newborns of the year here in Michiana!. Beacon Health System says it delivered the first New Year’s baby in Michiana. Sean Daniel Miller came into the world at 12:51 a.m. at Elkhart General Hospital. First-time parents...
MICHIANA, MI
laportecounty.life

The History of the PHJC in Donaldson, Part 1

When Mother Tabitha turned the first shovel of dirt to break ground for the new Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ (PHJC) Motherhouse on September 8, 1919, she could never have foreseen the magnitude, the impact, the ripple of service the Poor Handmaid Sisters were ushering into the Marshall County area and throughout the U.S. Had she, she may have preferred to use a steamshovel instead. While the Sisters preparing for the move from Fort Wayne to Donaldson dreamed of respite, peace, and solitude, it was not to be. They followed the Spirit wherever it led them in the service of God’s children.
DONALDSON, IN
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Indiana

Indiana State is the 38th largest in the U.S., with an area of about 36,418 square miles. The state also goes by an official nickname, the Hoosier State. Indiana is in the Midwestern United States, sharing borders with Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio, and Michigan. Are you curious about the origin of...
SOUTH BEND, IN
thelansingjournal.com

Wolf Lake projects continue into 2023 – updates

WHITING, Ind. (January 2, 2023) – Funds raised in 2022 will support projects into 2023 for the Association for the Wolf Lake Initiative. AWLI is a bi-state, not-for-profit organization seeking to protect and enhance the thousands of acres of the Wolf Lake watershed. Included below is a list of projects that will continue in 2023:
HAMMOND, IN
WNDU

South Bend man found safe

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - UPDATE: The South Bend Police Department has confirmed Darnell Walker has been located and is safe! Thank you for sharing!. The South Bend Police Department needs your help finding 39-year-old Darnell Walker. Walker is 5′11″, 210 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair, and was...
SOUTH BEND, IN
regionnewssource.org

NEW PORTER COUNTY SHERIFF MAKES MOVES HIS FIRST WEEK IN OFFICE

Newly Elected Porter County Sheriff Jeffery Balon was excited to get to work full time at the Sheriff’s Office starting yesterday, January 3, 2023. Prior to the turn of the new year, Sheriff had already met and listened to multiple employees regarding the needs and wants of our personnel and what the future may bring.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Crumbl Cookies coming to South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The south side of South Bend is getting a Crumbl Cookies!. The Utah-based company tells 16 News Now that the store is, “in the early stages of development” at its planned site on Ireland Road near Erskine Plaza. There’s no word yet on...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

One woman injured in South Bend apartment fire

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Firefighters responded to a call of a fire around 8:10 p.m. on Wednesday at an apartment complex on St. Joseph Street, according to the South Bend Fire Department. Upon arriving, officials located the fire on the third floor of the complex and were able to contain...
SOUTH BEND, IN

