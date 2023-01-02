It would be best to focus on the unhoused. We villanize homelessness, believing that it can't happen to us. Furthermore this city is already congested with traffic, overcrowding in under-resourced schools and neighborhoods, overstretched resources, etc. What would be the use of building atop a city that's steadily crumbling under the weight of the current social and economic conditions?!
Meanwhile, our Ward 4 residents can't get our trash collected properly due to a snafu where the District's lovely trash pick-up graphic neglected to account for the post-Xmas 2022 pickup! I called 311 but that got NO results. They did a ticket, handed it off and directed me to DPW. I left that trash at the curb, and I'll probably get a pickup a day later than usual, for the New Year's collection cycle. I wonder if the Mayor's trash got collected. Jesus, take the wheel! 😬🤬
Why? more over price apartments = more crime! why don't you Triple the police force find money for that!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get Up To $600 In Extra Cash From Your State – See If You Qualify!Ty D.Idaho State
Decades-Old T.J. Maxx Store Permanently Closing on January 14thJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Update: Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergAshburn, VA
Complaint filed against Prince William planning commission member and his businessD.C. Hot NewsPrince William County, VA
Related
Bowser cuts ribbon on permanent home for one of DC’s newest high school
DMV Leads Nation in Working From Home
Breakfast links: Federal judge throws out lawsuit against Metro gun ban in DC
Uh oh! The mayor of DC wants your cubicle!
DC's new attorney general talks juvenile crime, zoning decisions and Washington Commanders investigations
County has sheltered more than 2,000 undocumented migrants from Arizona, Texas
203 People Died By Homicide In D.C. Last Year. 18 Of Them Were Teenagers
Yes, DC restaurants are allowed to add surcharges to your bill
Virginia Attorney General Launches Civil Rights Investigation Into Elite Magnet School
Alexandria City Council to consider resolution outlining which flags can be flown and when
Washington City leaders hope new plan encourages homeowners to improve properties
Beyond MoCo: FBI Offering Reward of $500,000 for Information on Person That Placed Pipe Bombs in DC on January 5, 2021
An 18-year-old distant relative of Teddy Roosevelt is now DC's youngest elected leader
Will DC Office to Multifamily Conversions Continue in 2023?
Legalized weed, minimum wages, grocery taxes, and more: New laws for 2023 in DC, Md., Va.
Amazon, Prince George’s Co. fund affordable housing project in Hyattsville
DCHFA Provides $125M in Financing for 2 Affordable Developments in DC
Metro Transit police to be armed with naloxone to combat opioid overdoses
How much do you have to make to be middle class in the DMV?
Two Teens Shot in D.C. One Dead
DCist
DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.https://dcist.com/
Comments / 6