3d ago

It would be best to focus on the unhoused. We villanize homelessness, believing that it can't happen to us. Furthermore this city is already congested with traffic, overcrowding in under-resourced schools and neighborhoods, overstretched resources, etc. What would be the use of building atop a city that's steadily crumbling under the weight of the current social and economic conditions?!

Audrey Jackson
3d ago

Meanwhile, our Ward 4 residents can't get our trash collected properly due to a snafu where the District's lovely trash pick-up graphic neglected to account for the post-Xmas 2022 pickup! I called 311 but that got NO results. They did a ticket, handed it off and directed me to DPW. I left that trash at the curb, and I'll probably get a pickup a day later than usual, for the New Year's collection cycle. I wonder if the Mayor's trash got collected. Jesus, take the wheel! 😬🤬

ken jackson
3d ago

Why? more over price apartments = more crime! why don't you Triple the police force find money for that!

