TILLAMOOK PEOPLE’S UTILITY DISTRICT – EXECUTIVE SESSION MEETING NOTICE Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Tillamook PUD Offers Community 2023 Grant Program to Support Economic Growth, Enhance Community Livability in Tillamook County
(TILLAMOOK, OR) Tillamook PUD is accepting applications now for the 2023 Community Support Grant Program. Local not-for-profit organizations seeking funding for their community projects in 2023 are eligible to apply. Entities interested in applying must submit their 2023 Community Support Grant application by 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 23, 2023. Grant applications and procedures are available at the Tillamook PUD main office, or online at www.tpud.org/news-community/community-support-grants/.
TILLAMOOK CHAMBER COMMUNITY AWARDS: And the Nominees are…Part 1
No, it’s not the Oscars. It is the Community Awards brought to you by the Tillamook Chamber of Commerce. Every January during our annual Banquet and Auction we also hand out Community Awards in five categories: Business of the Year; Small Business of the Year; Citizen of the Year; Development Project of the Year and Program of the Year. The community makes nominations for each category based on who they think is most deserving and by answering three questions.
Storm Cleanup Update – State Parks North County – Nehalem Unit; Marine Debris on Short Sand Beach, Oswald West
Even before the North Coast was battered by high seas and strong winds last week, large metal structures had washed up on area beaches. First on Rockaway Beach and then in early December on Short Sand Beach in Oswald West State Park. The Pioneer reached out to Nehalem Unite manager Ben Cox about the debris, which has now been pushed all the way up the beach and into Necarney Creek causing concern my beach visitors.
Little Nestucca River Hwy. OR 130 will remain closed between OR 22 and U.S. 101 for bridge repair
(Jan. 4, 2023 -LITTLE NESTUCCA HIGHWAY) – OR 130 will remain closed until at least late January during repairs to the bridge three miles west of OR 22. We need to replace a steel beam in the upper support structure that was struck by a vehicle during the Dec. 27 storm. We hope to complete repairs by the end of January, but we cannot set an exact date because winter weather may cause delays.
Testing homes for radon gas is now more important than ever; FREE Radon Tests Available
EDITOR’S NOTE: Several zip codes in Tillamook County are “on the list” to receive free home radon tests, as fewer than 20 tests have been recorded. Free test kits are available for residents in zip codes with “Not Assigned” or asterisks. Email your mailing address to the radon.program@state.or.us ti receive a free radon test kit.
HOFFMAN CENTER FOR THE ARTS JANUARY GALLERY SHOW FEATURES 7TH ANNUAL COMMUNITY ART EXHIBIT, WORK INSPIRED BY THE COLOR “SCARLET”, OPENING RECEPTION JAN. 7th
Since 2017, the Hoffman Center for the Arts has hosted an annual winter art exhibit featuring artists from Clatsop and Tillamook counties. The 2023 exhibit posted an open call for artists to reflect their interpretation of the theme “Scarlet” through their mediums. The 7th annual community art exhibit...
Here are the best dates to search the Oregon coast for glass floats in 2023
If your 2023 New Year’s resolution is to find a glass float on the Oregon coast, then it’s time to start planning and strategizing.
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon. Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
Oregon’s Schools Produce Woeful Results. Use Purse Strings to Hold School Districts Accountable.
Problem: Oregon’s schools produce woeful results. Idea: Use purse strings to hold school districts accountable. Oregon’s schools underperform those in peer states in terms of elementary and high school reading rates, graduation rates, length of school year, and a variety of other measures—and Portland historically underperforms the state’s other large districts.
Kotek’s 36-county tour will take her through the heart of conservative Oregon
Tina Kotek will spend her first year as governor traveling to places that gave her the least support in November. At a Dec. 12 Oregon Business Council event, the governor-elect announced that she was launching the One Oregon tour across the state. “I am committed to visiting every county in...
Samaritan’s first babies of 2023
The first baby born in 2023 at a Samaritan Health Services hospital arrived in Lincoln City at 12:58 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, followed a few hours later by the first baby of the year in Newport. With three different possible due dates, Nicole and Ricky Nava weren’t sure what...
PGE, Pacific Power increase rates for customers
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The cost of power is going up. Both Portland General Electric and Pacific Power have increased rates, effective Jan. 1. The Oregon Public Utility Commission (PUC) says a typical residential customer of Pacific Power can expect an increase of 14.8% in monthly power bills. For instance, a bill of $91.89 will go up to more than $111.
Historic downtown Portland church to be demolished after 3-alarm fire
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – An historic church in downtown Portland will be demolished after a three-alarm fire tore through the building Tuesday evening. Shortly before 5:30 p.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews were called out to a fire at the Old Portland Korean Church at the corner of Southwest 10th and Southwest Clay. PF&R said there were reports the fire was pushing out of the church and that flames were impinging up against a home to the east of the building.
GORDON’S UPDATE: Weather 1/5/23 – Rain showers, still breezy through weekend, into next week
Well, as expected, California got hammered by this last storm system. I saw 31’ seas, some mountain tops with winds over 100mph, SFO (San Francisco Airport) saw 60mph winds, they have or had tens of thousands of homes without power, several areas that were flooded, and they did record several deaths attributed to the weather.
Why Did Portland General Electric Want to Build Trojan Nuclear Plant in the First Place?
I recall protesting against the now-defunct Trojan nuclear plant in the 1980s. One question I don’t recall anyone asking back then, however: Why did they want to build Trojan in the first place, given that our region already had (and still has) more hydropower than we can use? —Duke Nukem.
Arrest made in downtown Portland church building fire
PORTLAND, Ore — A person is under arrest and facing arson charges for setting the fire that destroyed a historic abandoned church in downtown Portland on Tuesday night. 28-year-old Cameron David Storer, also referred to as Nicolette Fait, was arrested Wednesday evening, according to a Portland Fire & Rescue statement. They were identified as a suspect and taken into custody by the Portland Fire & Rescue Fire Investigations Unit.
North Coast Throwdown Cornhole Tournament Sat. Jan 14 to benefit TBCC Foundation
The Tillamook Bay Community College Foundation is proud to host their first-ever North Coast Throwdown Cornhole Tournament this year. On Saturday, January 14, at the Tillamook Fairgrounds, 48 teams will compete in a round-robin style tournament for ultimate glory, and all to support a great cause. All proceeds will benefit...
'This is crazy!': Woodburn gas station charging drivers $6.69 for unleaded
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Arco am/pm in Woodburn is charging $6.69 per gallon for regular unleaded, roughly three dollars more than the statewide average. “This is crazy. This is absolutely crazy,” explained Chris Lemieux, who had no idea how much he was paying for gasoline until it was too late. Lemieux’s $90 fill-up at the Arco in Woodburn on Monday was nearly double what he normally pays for gas.
Portland woman claims it's a 'piece of cake' to be homeless in city
Outreach worker Kevin Dahlgren showcased the homeless crisis in Portland, Oregon, by telling the story of Wendy, a homeless woman looking for work.
'I haven’t been able to stop': More potent, addictive form of meth impacts Portland’s homeless population
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two men smoked meth out of a glass pipe on the corner of Northwest 4th Avenue and Glisan Street in Portland's Old Town on a dry December morning. One sat in a wheelchair while the other kneeled on a piece of cardboard covered in drugs, a banana, old shoes and a green-and-black scarf.
