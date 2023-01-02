TILLAMOOK PEOPLE’S UTILITY DISTRICT – EXECUTIVE SESSION MEETING NOTICE Wednesday, January 11, 2023

No, it’s not the Oscars. It is the Community Awards brought to you by the Tillamook Chamber of Commerce. Every January during our annual Banquet and Auction we also hand out Community Awards in five categories: Business of the Year; Small Business of the Year; Citizen of the Year; Development Project of the Year and Program of the Year. The community makes nominations for each category based on who they think is most deserving and by answering three questions.

TILLAMOOK, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO