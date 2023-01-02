Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
NFL Superstar Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Dating Milwaukee Bucks’ Owner’s Daughter Mallory Edens
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens are reportedly dating after the Milwaukee Bucks' owner's daughter's was seen cheering for Rodgers during a Green Bay Packers game.
Aaron Rodgers thinks 'timeout' is needed after Damar Hamlin incident
Time figuratively stopped when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed in the first quarter of Monday night's matchup between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin had just secured a tackle but suffered what ended up being cardiac arrest just moments after he stood up. He was given CPR on the field, and for most, it was a scene that will never be forgotten. Hamlin's life was on the line, and in that moment and in the following moments after he was taken by ambulance to the hospital with everything up in the air — football and the NFL were really put into perspective.
NFL mulling over three options to resolve Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals postponement
The NFL reportedly has three specific paths forward to resolve the postponed game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals from Week 17. One of the biggest stories not just in the NFL, but nationally was the tragic events during the pivotal “Monday Night Football” between the Bills and Bengals earlier this week. In the first quarter of the game between Super Bowl contenders, Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed after taking a hard hit to his chest while making a tackle.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs head into Week 18 as new Super Bowl favorites
The final week of the regular season is upon us. The Kansas City Chiefs enter Week 18 as FanDuel’s favorite to win Super Bowl 57. Kansas City has always been a contender, but this is the first instance where the Chiefs are the favorite to win it all. Prior to the season, many didn’t expect the Chiefs to remain as dominant after Tyreek hill departed to Miami. However, Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy have done a fantastic job of keeping defenses guessing all season long. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce continue to break records and as a result, have a chance to be the No. 1 seed heading into the postseason.
49ers news: SF fans will be fired up with James Conner, Cardinals injury report
The San Francisco 49ers are assured of a seat in the NFL playoffs, but they still have something to motivate them in Week 18’s showdown against the Arizona Cardinals: the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC. The Niners are the overwhelming favorites to beat the Cards at home on Sunday, and their odds appear to have gotten another boost, with some Arizona key players looking questionable to play in the regular-season finale.
NFL MVP Odds: The Winner Has Already Been Decided Based on the Current Betting Market
Patrick Mahomes has basically locked up the NFL MVP award. The post NFL MVP Odds: The Winner Has Already Been Decided Based on the Current Betting Market appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Patriots’ Bill Belichick reacts to report of Robert Kraft being upset over offensive coaching situation
Many New England Patriots fans have been upset with the team’s offense, and in particular, the coaching setup this season as Matt Patricia has been the play caller. The fans aren’t alone apparently. Patriots owner Robert Kraft “is not happy where the offensive coaching staff is right now,” Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported during NBC Sports Boston’s Patriots pregame show on Sunday.
Colin Cowherd Ranks the Top 10 NFL Teams After Week 17
Watch Colin Cowherd count down his rankings of the top 10 teams in the NFL after a Week 17 in which Tom Brady and the Bucs clinched the NFC South with another miracle fourth quarter comeback, the Giants locked down their first playoff berth since 2016 after demolishing the Colts, the Eagles once again failed to clinch homefield advantage without Jalen Hurts, the Niners won a shockingly thrilling OT game over Jarrett Stidham and the feisty Raiders, the Packers annihilated the Vikings to put themselves one win away from clinching the playoffs, the Steelers pulled off another impressive victory to pull Mike Tomlin closer to extending his consecutive winning seasons streak, Geno Smith knocked his former teammates in New York out of the playoff hunt, and Monday Night Football saw one of the scariest moments in league history with Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac episode.
1 Brutal Statistic For The Vikings After Loss To Packers
When the Minnesota Vikings have lost games this season, it has been in embarrassing fashion. Week 17 against the Green Bay Packers was yet another example of that as they were blown out at Lambeau Field 41-17. That final score doesn’t even do justice to how dominating of a performance...
Buccaneers WR Mike Evans, Chargers RB Austin Ekeler lead Players of the Week
Wide receiver Mike Evans' three-touchdown performance on Sunday led the Buccaneers to an 11-point comeback over the Panthers in Week 17, an effort which earned the pass catcher a Player of the Week honor on Wednesday. Evans was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week after he hauled in...
Proposed AFC playoff contingencies: What you need to know
The NFL announced Thursday it has canceled the Week 17 game between the Bills and Bengals that was previously postponed following the tragic incident with Damar Hamlin on Monday night. As a result, the Bills and Bengals will finish the 2022 NFL regular season having played only 16 games, instead of the full 17. In an attempt to mitigate potential inequities, the NFL is holding a Special League Meeting on Friday where NFL clubs will consider one resolution consisting of two elements recommended by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell that have been approved by the Competition Committee.
Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals game unlikely to resume: Impact on NFL Playoff race
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals entered Monday night’s Week 17 outing with aspirations of earning home-field advantage throughout the
Week 17 Buffalo-Cincinnati game will not be resumed; neutral AFC Championship Game site being considered
The NFL announced today that the Week 17 Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals game will not be resumed and has been cancelled. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed all clubs of his decision earlier today, after speaking with the Bills, the Bengals and NFL Players Association leadership. "This has been a...
Rapoport explains AFC Championship Game contingency plans
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport breaks down the NFL's decision to cancel the Week 17 game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Rapoport also goes into detail about the AFC Championship Game home-field scenarios that would ensue depending on the Week 18 game results in the 2022 NFL season between the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.
Football community reacts to news of Bills safety Damar Hamlin's 'remarkable improvement'
The football community continues to show an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, with positive developments on Thursday setting off a wave of jubilation. Hamlin has been at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center since he suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati...
Joe Burrow discusses 'very, very scary' Damar Hamlin situation: 'It was a very emotional 48 hours'
Like so many others, Joe Burrow is still struggling to process what happened Monday night in Cincinnati. On Wednesday, the Bengals quarterback spoke for the first time since Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Bengals. The Bills announced Thursday morning that Hamlin "has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours" and "appears to be neurologically intact."
